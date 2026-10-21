RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Laurie K's avatar
Laurie K
5d

What the he'll is wrong with people! I don't want to be overruned by Islamic people who hate us!! They need to be sent back to their shit hole countries they left!! They can rape and pillage there!

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Marianna's avatar
Marianna
5d

Wake up Utah!

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