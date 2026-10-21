Utah is being Islamified, and the Mormon Church is not merely watching from the sidelines.

Instead of resisting, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is actively aiding and abetting the Islamic takeover of this deeply conservative red state.

Even more alarming, political leaders from both the Democrat and Republican parties are already on their knees, pandering to what is still called a “small minority.”

Pay attention, Utah.

They are already seizing a political foothold in your state. Your politicians are already submitting. The ground is shifting beneath you, and those who claim to represent you are surrendering it without a fight.

See Previous RAIR Foundation Coverage:

UTAH SHOCK: City Hall Transformed Into a Mosque During Ramadan Iftar (Video) – March 21, 2026

Salt Lake City’s taxpayer-funded City Hall was converted into a mosque during an official Ramadan Iftar hosted by Democrat Mayor Erin Mendenhall. Evidence includes the mayor in a full blue hijab, live Adhan under the “Office of the Mayor” arch, a designated qibla prayer room, and program cards bearing the city seal. Another red state is falling from within.

Utah’s Republican Governor Hands Governor’s Mansion to Islam – Transformed into Mini-Mosque for Ramadan Iftar as Islamic Group Claims Territory – March 22, 2026

Republican Governor Spencer Cox opened the people’s Governor’s Mansion for Utah’s first-ever official Iftar in 2024, rolling out prayer mats and turning the historic residence into a temporary mosque. Cox publicly declared “Ramadan Kareem” while praising the Utah Muslim Civic League. This is not outreach – it is conquest of a core American institution in the heart of a deep-red state.

Utah’s Red State Islamization Accelerates: LDS Church Funds Mega-Mosque Conquest of Conservative Heartland (Video) – March 24, 2026

While politicians of both parties kneel, the LDS Church is actively funding the infrastructure of Islamic expansion. The Church donated $25,000 of tithing dollars to Utah’s largest purpose-built mega-mosque (Utah Islamic Center). Imam Shuaib Din openly boasts of a “well-kept secret” Muslim population of 30–60,000, record weekly Shahadas, and rapid growth – all while praising LDS “higher-ups” for their interfaith support.

Red State Utah Is Quietly Becoming Little Somalia: 10,000 Somalis, $5.7M in Federal Grants, and Open Talk of ‘Taking Over Slowly’ (Video) – March 14, 2026

In the heart of Mormon country, a Somali Bantu Muslim community of roughly 10,000 is celebrating its rapid expansion, openly admitting it is “taking over slowly.” The group has pocketed $5.7 million in federal grants while directing youth to mosques and building parallel institutions. Utah’s political class and the LDS Church continue to enable the demographic and cultural shift.

Why Is the U.S. Government Allowing Kuwait to Operate a Mega Mosque in Utah (Video) – March 11, 2025

A Kuwaiti government-backed Islamic center now operates in conservative Utah, fully funded by the Emir’s orders and Kuwait’s Ministry of Awqaf. The property is locked under permanent Islamic endowment (waqf). America permits a foreign Islamic regime to plant ideological infrastructure in a Mormon stronghold while no reciprocal Christian institutions exist in Kuwait.

SOMALIFICATION OF UTAH: Obama’s Redistricting Machine Installs Somali DSA Muslim Liban Mohamed in Utah’s Reddest District (Video) – April 12, 2026

The political payoff has arrived. 27-year-old Somali Muslim Democratic Socialist Liban Mohamed is running for Congress in Utah’s newly redrawn 1st District. The same community that brags about “taking over slowly” and receives millions in grants is now being positioned for formal political power – while LDS tithing continues to fund the mosques accelerating the change.

Somalification of Utah’s Democrat Party: DSA Candidate Liban Mohamed Brags ‘Join the 50 Refugees We Got Elected as Delegates’ After Shock Upset Win for U.S. Congress (Video) – April 27, 2026

Liban Mohamed scored a stunning upset at the Utah Democratic Party state convention, defeating former Congressman Ben McAdams after multiple rounds of ranked-choice voting. He openly celebrated the role of refugee delegates. The “Little Somalia” project in America’s reddest state is no longer just demographic – it is now seizing party machinery and electoral power.

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