In November 2025, Nadia Rasul became the first Muslim woman and the first of Palestinian descent elected to the Hilliard City Council. She was sworn in by Ohio’s first Muslim judge, Ajmeri Hoque, on the Quran, a book that stands in direct opposition to our Constitution and freedoms.

Rasul herself boasts that her election reflects Hilliard’s “transformation” since she arrived over three decades ago:

“The community that I have grown to love since I built my home here in 1991 has changed and has grown more diverse and more welcoming.”

As the top vote-getter, she says the community wanted the council to “reflect that.

And reflect it does: Rasul and her fellow Democrats—Andy Teater (a former Republican and current vice-president), Kathy Parker-Jones, and Tina Cottone (current president), swept the seats.

Republicans Bevan Schneck, Jim Martin, and current councilmember Les Carrier? All defeated.

Conservatives, are you listening? We’re being captured from within. They’ve imported enough people into vital swing-state communities that Republicans can’t even win local races anymore.

This is exactly what RAIR Foundation has been warning about: the civilizational jihad plan of the Muslim Brotherhood, implemented for 35 years now, with groups like CAIR proudly leading the charge.

CAIR’s leader, Nihad Awad, laid it out plainly in a recent speech:

Use America’s 4,000 mosques as infrastructure to build an “army” of 50,000 journalists, lawyers, filmmakers, political scientists, and historians – who will run for city councils, Congress, the Senate, and even the President.

He aimed for 40-50 CAIR-backed members in Congress within a decade.

This is not hidden; it’s their public strategy for institutional capture: seizing control of media, courts, Hollywood, and government, using our own system against us.

They’re telling you their plan in plain English. Americans should be alarmed.

Start thinking locally. Get involved in your community before it is too late.

Share