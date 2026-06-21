A large blue billboard currently stands along I-30 in Dallas, Texas, boldly proclaiming in white capital letters: “THE MUSLIMS WERE RIGHT.”

The advertisement is paid for by ICNA / WhyIslam, with the toll-free number 877-WHY-ISLAM and the website WHYISLAM.ORG prominently displayed. The billboard is visible to thousands of Texas drivers daily against the Dallas skyline.

This is the same ICNA/WhyIslam group that, just months ago, set up at Wylie East High School and handed out Qurans, hijabs, and “Understanding Shariah” pamphlets to students during lunch – without parental consent and in violation of school policy.

The same groups have documented ties to networks linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, as exposed in the Holy Land Foundation terror-financing trial. WhyIslam is influenced by Jamaat-e-Islami and operates as part of a broader, long-term strategy.

Now they’re on our highways telling every driver that “the Muslims were right.”

Texans, this is not neutral community outreach. This is dawah – the Islamic invitation phase.

Groups like ICNA and WhyIslam are following a deliberate, documented strategy. Their approach, drawn from Muslim Brotherhood planning documents (including the 1991 Explanatory Memorandum) and classical Islamic sources, has two main stages:

Stage 1 (current): Invitation and normalization while numbers are still small. Use billboards, school events, public messaging, and community programs to make Islam more visible and accepted.

Stage 2: Once they have demographic weight and institutional access (schools, government, media, corporations), shift to consolidation and dominance. The stated goal in these documents is not permanent pluralism, but the eventual establishment of Islamic governance.

Osama bin Laden used a similar pattern publicly before 9/11. He repeatedly issued “invitations” to the West to accept Islam. When those were rejected, he escalated to violent jihad.

If this billboard doesn’t concern you, you’re not paying attention. Texas drivers see this messaging every day on I-30. Our kids saw it in their school cafeteria.

Enough Texas. Demand that ICNA and WhyIslam lose access to our public schools and taxpayer-funded highway billboards.

The “invitation” phase only continues as long as we keep accepting it.

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