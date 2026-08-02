A Rhode Island mosque shooting initially labeled an “Islamophobic hate crime” by media, CAIR, and officials was later shown by police and independent investigation to be ordinary criminal violence involving a suspect with a Muslim name, while the mosque’s own sermons promoted hostility toward non-Muslims, exposing how the term “Islamophobia” is weaponized to reshape facts, shield Islamic doctrine from scrutiny, and silence criticism.

By Vlad Tepes

CNN covered it. So did the Boston Globe, the UK Guardian, and the Daily Mail. For weeks after a man was shot outside a mosque in Providence, Rhode Island, in November 2023, the story ran everywhere as an “Islamophobic hate crime.” Then it simply vanished from the news.

RAIR Foundation USA sat down with Dr. Andrew Bostom, one of the world’s foremost scholars on Islam and Islamic antisemitism, acclaimed author, and a former associate professor of medicine at Brown University, to find out why.

What he uncovered over eighteen months of independent digging, corroborated by his own investigative report published this week in RealClearInvestigations, is a story about a lot more than one shooting.

It is a case study in how the word “Islamophobia” itself has become a rhetorical weapon, one now being used not just to shut down criticism of Islam, but, as this case shows, to actually reshape how police and the press characterize a real-world crime.

A Weapon With Two Uses

RAIR’s Vlad Tepes framed the stakes at the outset: the term “Islamophobia” was itself manufactured as a rhetorical, dialectical weapon, one long understood to be used to deflect scrutiny of Islam.

What this case demonstrates, Tepes argued, is a further evolution of that weapon: its use by law enforcement and media narrative-setters themselves, who reached for the word to characterize what turned out to be an ordinary criminal shooting as an act of anti-Muslim bigotry.

That is the deeper story here, beyond the specifics of who shot whom outside one mosque: whether “Islamophobia” can now be deployed to bend the reporting of real events to fit a pre-approved narrative.

An Islamic Doctrine, Not a Modern Grievance

Dr. Bostom opened with something he says rarely makes it into these discussions: “Islamophobia” describes something real and old in Islamic doctrine, just not what people think.

“Historically, Islamophobia is actually a very important Islamic doctrine,” Bostom explained. “It’s a Quranic doctrine, it’s in the hadith, and it was promoted by the jurists.” He pointed to the eighth surah of the Quran, which invokes striking terror into the heart of the infidel to compel submission, and to a hadith in which Muhammad declares, “I’ve been made victorious through terror.”

The doctrine was formalized, Bostom said, by Ibn Khaldun, the 14th-century jurist and historian often credited by Muslims as the father of sociology. Ibn Khaldun explained that terror served Islam’s expansion in a practical sense: it could make populations submit without a fight, sparing Muslim armies casualties and, Bostom noted dryly, “you could argue that it would spare the infidel’s bloodshed” too.

The doctrine did not stay in the medieval period. Bostom cited Pakistani general Malik’s Quranic-concept-of-war manual from the late 1970s, which he says remains an official war-doctrine document of the Pakistani military to this day, reiterating the same principle of terrorizing non-Muslims into submission.

“It is ironic that in our age it’s come to mean an irrational and bigoted fear of Muslims,” Bostom said, “but even that usage can be used offensively, and is used offensively, by so-called Muslim advocacy organizations like CAIR and its equivalents in Canada and across Europe to shut down any criticism of Islam.”

A Sermon Two Days After New Orleans

The story that would consume much of Bostom’s past year began almost by accident. In mid-December 2024, he gave a lecture in Barrington, Rhode Island, on Islamic antisemitism, using twenty years of polling and incident data. During the Q&A, someone asked whether he had ever examined sermons from local Rhode Island mosques. He admitted he had not.

Then, on January 1, 2025, a Muslim attacker drove a truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. Bostom cited the toll as fifteen killed and thirty wounded; although more recent official figures put it at 14 victims killed (15 counting the attacker, who was shot dead by police) and at least 35, later revised to 57, injured. Two days after the attack, Bostom went looking for the first time at what Rhode Island’s own mosques were preaching that Friday.

He found the Islamic Center of Rhode Island in Providence. “I was shocked at what I heard,” he said. In English, the sermon offered no condolence for the New Orleans attack. Instead, worshippers were reminded of their membership in the greater Muslim Ummah, with a citation of the 48th surah, verse 29, instructing Muslims to be “harsh to the disbelievers.” Then, in the supplication, delivered in Arabic, came an explicit call to “fight the disbelievers and the polytheists.”

“I felt this was a very inappropriate sentiment to express two days after New Orleans,” Bostom said.

That discovery sent him digging through a month’s worth of the mosque’s archived Facebook sermons, a practice the Islamic Center has since abandoned entirely, and scrubbing its page of sermons predating and following October 7, 2023, and ending its Friday livestreams. What he found, in his telling, was not an isolated incident:

December 22, 2023, three days before Christmas, a sermon on the Muslim Jesus (“Isa”) declared he will destroy Christianity at the end of times.

The same period saw sermons invoking Quranic passages describing Jews as “corrupters” and “prophet killers,” tying that language directly to accusations of “genocide in Gaza” aimed, Bostom stressed, not at the IDF or Israel’s government, but at Jews as a people, “because of their inveterate Quranic evil.”

End of May 2025, one of the last sermons before the mosque wound down its public postings invoked the supersessionist claim (Quran 3:67-68) that Abraham was “neither a Jew nor a Christian” but a Muslim, capped with what Bostom called a blood libel: that Jews “have reduced their religion to an ethnic identity that justifies the slaughter of innocent people.”

Bostom tried to publicize what he’d found locally. “It got no currency,” he said. No religious leaders, no political leaders, and no local media outlets responded.

The Shooting Outside the Mosque

The story took a sharp turn when Bostom went back to an incident he’d nearly forgotten: on November 17, 2023, a man known as Mustafa Ramos, who drove down regularly from Lewiston, Maine, to sell Islamic merchandise outside the mosque before Friday prayers, was shot at from a passing car. Five rounds were fired; one struck him in the buttocks. He was treated and released from the hospital within hours.

Imam Sackor and CAIR immediately characterized it as an Islamophobic hate crime, a framing echoed uncritically by the Providence Journal, the Boston Globe, CNN, the Guardian, and the Daily Mail. Only a week later did a note of caution appear: Major David Lapatin, commanding officer of the Providence Police Investigative Division, told the Providence Journal, “To say the mosque was targeted would be premature.” Then the story disappeared from the news entirely.

“Well, there’s a couple of possible reasons,” Vlad Tepes asked Bostom. “Is there a chance it’s because there were indicators that it wasn’t Islamophobic, and so the media just turned its back on it rather than correct the record?”

“I think the inflection point was that statement Lapatin gave,” Bostom answered. “That they had no evidence the mosque was specifically targeted.”

A Note in the Mailbox

Bostom didn’t return to the case until January 2025, roughly fourteen months after the shooting, when he began publicizing the mosque’s sermons and appeared on a local Rhode Island talk radio show to discuss them. Shortly after, a Joint Terrorism Task Force officer investigating the Ramos shooting, whom Bostom says must remain anonymous, apparently took notice. Bostom found a handwritten note in his mailbox warning him that the mosque had a significant number of ex-convicts among its attendees and that he should be careful discussing the sermons publicly.

That contact set Bostom, working with Rhode Island attorney Greg Picarilli, on the trail of the actual police report. What they found had never made it into any of the national or local coverage: the case had a named suspect.

That suspect, Nasir Dupont, was 23 years old and already incarcerated on unrelated drug and weapon charges by the time investigators identified him. According to Bostom, Dupont has “a long history of drug and gun possession and larceny felonies,” and, in Bostom’s account, an Arabic name in a case where the only named suspect appears to be Muslim, a detail he found conspicuously absent from the original hate-crime coverage.

Ramos himself, meanwhile, dressed in Islamic clothing, sold Islamic merchandise outside the mosque, and, by Bostom’s account, had a lengthy criminal record of his own: convictions for manufacturing and selling illicit drugs, including oxycodone, heroin, ecstasy, and fentanyl, with a twenty-year sentence that had been commuted after five years served. He continued to insist publicly that the shooting was religiously motivated. “Of course it is,” he told a local podcast. “As a Muslim dressed as a Muslim… in front of the masjid… what would be that element?” He also acknowledged he was not cooperating with the police investigation: “I’m not really interested in their investigation. That’s their job.”

“Not a Hate Crime”

When Bostom finally contacted Major Lapatin directly for his RealClearInvestigations piece, he says he was startled by the candor of the response. Lapatin told him the case remains technically open, no arrest has been made, but the department has determined the shooting was not an Islamophobic hate crime: “After extensive investigation, given the background and behaviors of the lone suspect, we made that logical determination.”

Bostom explained why cases like this are so hard to close. Citing criminological research, he noted that non-fatal shootings with an uncooperative victim result in an arrest only about 5 percent of the time in Chicago and 19 percent in Boston, far lower than homicide clearance rates, because fewer investigative resources are devoted to them. In this case, both the victim and the suspect invoked their Fifth Amendment rights and declined to cooperate. Dupont, police found, had destroyed his phone and its cloud backup. The getaway car was never located.

“It’s not a hate crime,” Bostom said. “But the local press, and certainly CNN, the Daily Mail, and the Guardian internationally, never did any of the basic investigation that I did.”

The House Resolution and the Silence

The false narrative did not stay confined to news coverage. A few months after the shooting, the Rhode Island state legislature, with the Speaker of the House among the sponsors, passed a resolution condemning Islamophobia that specifically cited the Ramos shooting as an example, sending certified copies to Ramos, the Islamic Center, and CAIR. The Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island and the state’s rabbinical board also issued a statement condemning the shooting as Islamophobic within days, even while acknowledging in their own statement that it wasn’t yet clear whether that was true.

Bostom says he has since contacted legislators, religious leaders, and media outlets across the state, informing them both of the mosque’s sermon content and the actual state of the police investigation. “I got absolutely no response, at any level,” he said.

He also offered a personal aside about why he believes the case sat unresolved for so long: he understands that Imam Sackor and a Providence police commissioner, Perez (not Lapatin, who led the investigation), were high school acquaintances, and wonders whether that relationship played a role in the delay.

Weaponizing the Word Itself

Vlad Tepes put a thesis to Bostom directly: that “Islamophobia” as a term was manufactured to deflect scrutiny of Islam, and that the Ramos case shows that strategic weapon being deployed tactically, turning an ordinary criminal shooting into propaganda.

Some trace the term’s popularization to the UK’s Runnymede Trust, whose influential 1997 report “Islamophobia: A Challenge for Us All” is widely credited with putting the word into mainstream political and media use. Others, Tepes among them, point instead, or in addition, to the International Institute of Islamic Thought (IIIT), a Virginia-based think tank founded in 1980, which critics have long identified as an intellectual hub of the Muslim Brotherhood’s influence network in the West. On this reading, IIIT functions much like the Frankfurt School or the Fabian Society did for the Western left: a small, ideologically driven intelligentsia engineering a concept from the top down, then working to seed it into mainstream institutional and media language until it operates as an unquestioned axiom.

“No, not at all, too strong,” Bostom said of the broader thesis. He drew a distinction that matters to him: real anti-Muslim violence exists and is not hypothetical. He pointed to the 2019 Christchurch mosque massacre in New Zealand and to a mass shooting at a San Diego mosque, in which, he said, the attackers were driven by an ideology that was both virulently anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim. “Although you wonder why they didn’t attack a synagogue first, because the Jews figured much more prominently in their (National Bolshevik) manifesto,” Bostom noted. “But be that as it may, they attacked the mosque and it was a murderous attack. These things have happened.”

But he stressed that genuine anti-Muslim hate crimes are statistically rare. FBI data cited in his RealClearInvestigations report shows Muslim-targeted hate crimes make up less than 2 percent of all reported hate crimes in the United States. Meanwhile, he pointed to a 2011 academic study, conducted using a researcher trained as an Army field interpreter in Iraq who visited a representative sample of 100 U.S. mosques, which found that 81 percent promoted jihad through sermons, videos, or literature, and that because the most Sharia-compliant mosques also had the largest congregations, 95 percent of all mosque attendees in the sample were exposed to that material.

“So the mosque I was looking at was hardly an outlier,” Bostom said. “It was kind of par for the course.”

The mechanism, as Bostom described it, is what he called “a symmetrical perversity.” Historically, Islamophobia as a doctrine meant striking terror into non-Muslims through military conquest. Today, he argued, the same doctrinal goal, silencing and subjugating critics, is achieved rhetorically: label anyone examining Islamic texts, sermons, or a mosque’s conduct as “Islamophobic,” and you accomplish through reputational threat what used to require an army. Tepes offered a comparison: “Jihad of the pen, and jihad of the purse.” Bostom agreed, adding that the tactic closely resembles “smear terrorism,” the label once applied to Soviet-era disinformation campaigns, and what is now more commonly called cancel culture.

“I don’t want to say that actual Islamophobia doesn’t exist at all,” Bostom clarified. “It does. But it’s not a commonplace phenomenon. It’s ridiculous to claim that it is, as yet another means to promote shutting down rational criticism of Islam.”

What’s Left to Pull

Bostom closed with a note that the story is not over. The New York Post has reportedly reached out to him with interest in pursuing threads his own investigation could not fully chase down given his limited resources as an independent scholar rather than a professional investigative reporter, including any prior relationship between Ramos and Dupont, and the underlying oddity that the round-trip drive between Lewiston, Maine, and Providence would likely have cost Ramos more in gas money than he made selling prayer mats and other merchandise at the mosque.

For Tepes, the deeper significance goes beyond one shooting in Rhode Island. “The crime is a data point in a much bigger issue,” he said, “which is how reality itself is being completely liquefied by concepts like Islamophobia, which make it difficult to solve crime, but also make it impossible for the rest of society to understand the nature of the threat and how to deal with it.”

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