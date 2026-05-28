After Zohran Mamdani became New York City’s first Muslim mayor, the Red-Green Axis is now targeting New Jersey. Terror-linked surgeon Adam Hisham Hamawy and CAIR Action leader Ali Aljarrah – both backed by the same Muslim Brotherhood-linked networks and radical progressive machine – are leading the coordinated push to seize power from within.

Tonight on RAIR TV:

Last November, New York City elected Zohran Mamdani as its first Muslim mayor. This was no accident. It was the payoff of a powerful alliance – massive Muslim voting blocs, radical progressives, and open-borders immigrants working in lockstep.

The message was loud and clear: the Red-Green Axis is no longer satisfied with backroom influence. They are now openly seizing elected office.

That same momentum has now crossed the Hudson into New Jersey.

First came terror-tied Dr. Adam Hisham Hamawy – and what you’ll hear about Hamawy is shocking.

Now it’s Ali Aljarrah. Aljarrah, born to Iraqi immigrants and based in Passaic County, serves as Senior Adviser and State Lead for the Council of American-Islamic Relations Action NJ – the political arm of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations. CAIR leaders are running for our offices in mass just as they have promised.

Aljarrah has a long personal relationship with New York’s new mayor, Zohran Mamdani. He flew with him, stood beside him at campaign events, attended his swearing-in, and conducted multiple interviews.

Mamdani’s victory has energized Aljarrah and others like him. They now have the blueprint: mobilize Muslim voters using the mosques, fuse with the far left, and take power from within.

Aljarrah is cross-endorsing with Dr. Adam Hisham Hamawy, the Egyptian-born surgeon running for Congress in New Jersey’s 12th District. Both candidates are backed by the same network – CAIR Action, the New Jersey Muslim Civic Coalition, and aggressive pro-Palestine PACs.

Their platform pushes the full radical agenda: Medicare for All, Abolish ICE, universal childcare, wealth redistribution, slashing military spending, and even framing wars as a “climate issue.”

But Hamawy’s connections go far beyond politics. As a young medical student in the early 1990s, he spent years in the inner circle of terrorist Omar Abdel-Rahman – the infamous “Blind Sheikh,” mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Hamawy traveled with the Sheikh, attended radical conferences with him, visited his apartment right after the bombing to help translate documents, and even testified as a defense witness at the terrorist’s trial.

Aljarrah’s endorsements come straight from the heart of New Jersey’s Muslim Brotherhood-linked network. One key backer is Dr. Ahmad Qatanani, son of Imam Mohammad Qatanani of the Islamic Center of Passaic County. Imam Qatanani was convicted in Israel in 1993 for Hamas membership. His mosque’s founder was convicted in the Holy Land Foundation terror-financing trial for funneling millions to Hamas.

The imam has preached anti-Jewish and anti-Christian sermons, called for a new intifada against the Jewish state, and described life in Hamas-ruled Gaza as “beautiful and normal.” Yet the mosque president still calls him a “man of peace” just like their prophet Muhammad- and is now endorsing Aljarrah as well.

On the ground, Aljarrah is all-in on hardcore “Palestine activism.” Many have questioned whether his allegiance is to America or Palestine.

He canvases at Palestine Day events, marches in “Free Palestine” rallies that normalize Hamas terrorism, pushes “Abolish ICE,” joins “stolen land” BLM protests, and demands ceasefires that shield jihadists while attacking Israel’s right to defend itself.

This is coordinated Muslim voting blocs, allied with radical left forces, embedding Sharia priorities under the banner of “civil rights,” pushing open borders, and working to transform America from the inside.

After Mamdani’s breakthrough in New York, the same machine is now consolidating power in New Jersey.

Passaic County voters and every American watching need to understand what is happening.

The Red-Green Axis isn’t coming.

It’s already here.

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