Muslim communist Zohran Mamdani won the gubernatorial race in New York City as expected, and almost immediately, he started pushing how the government solves all problems and that Muslims will now walk the halls of power in the United States. His victory speech thanked everyone but Americans and quoted socialists as the Big Apple turns red once and for all.

The Democratic Socialist won over 50% of the vote, indicating that educated leftists and foreign transplants elected him. Socialism is communist lite, and what Mamdani espouses is hardcore communism, just what New Yorkers will get.

Zohran mentioned a “new age” five times in his speech, echoing similar propaganda that former President Barack Obama spewed. His vow of a sweeping “new age” for New York City will deliver “relentless improvement” defined by “competence and compassion” for the “working people of New York.” NYC is about to find out that the Islamic and communist definitions of “compassion” are far different than what they envision.

Quoting socialist Eugene Debs

“The sun may have set over our city this evening,” Mamdani stated, “but as Eugene Debs once said, I can see the dawn of a better day for humanity. For as long as we can remember, the working people of New York have been told by the wealthy and the well-connected that power does not belong in their hands… The future is in our hands, my friends; we have toppled a political dynasty.”

Eugene Debs was a far-Left activist from the early 20th century who was stripped of his American citizenship after being convicted of sedition in 1918. He was a political activist, trade unionist, one of the founding members of the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW), and a five-time candidate of the Socialist Party of America for President of the United States. Democratic Socialist Howard Zinn was a big admirer of Debs, just like Mamdani.

The full quote from Debs was “I can see the dawn of a better day for humanity. The people are awakening. In due time, they will and must come to their own.” That was just before he was convicted of sedition – history has a way of repeating itself.

The Daily Wire noted:

Debs, who supported the violent communist revolution in Russia in 1917 and was deeply influenced by Karl Marx, had his citizenship restored by a joint resolution of Congress in the 1970s. From 1900 to 1920, Debs ran for president five times. He described capitalism as a “monstrous system” and said that his Socialist Party was defined by a “militant” spirit and “revolutionary” goals.

Debs served a ten-year prison sentence for giving his seditious speech in 1918, which prosecutors said violated the Espionage and Sedition Acts. In 1920, he famously decided to run for president from his jail cell as a member of the Socialist Party of America and lost once again.

Quoting social Democrat Jawaharlal Nehru

Mamdani went on to quote Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister after independence from Britain and an anti-colonial nationalist. He was also a social Democrat who crushed Hindus and empowered Jihadists.

“A moment comes, but rarely in history,” he intoned, “when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance.” Those words were first spoken by Nehru in his Tryst with Destiny speech as India gained independence in 1947.

Mirroring Obama – mandating change

Mamdani proclaimed that the voters “have delivered a mandate for change, a mandate for a new kind of politics, a mandate for a city we can afford, and a mandate for a government that delivers exactly that on January 1, I will be sworn in as the mayor of New York City.”



He was full of praise for foreign-born voters, calling out Yemenis, Mexicans, Senegalese, Uzbeks, Trinidadians, and Ethiopians, but not Americans. Mamdani spoke of single mothers and grandparents, but notably said nothing about fathers or families either.

Then he turned to Obama’s old concept of “hope.” He said, “We chose hope together, hope over tyranny, hope over big money and small ideas, hope over despair. We won because New Yorkers allowed themselves to hope that the impossible could be made possible, and we won because we insisted that no longer would politics be something that is done to us. Now, it is something that we do.”

A political agenda based on communism and Islam

Then he recounted his political agenda “to freeze the rent for all rent-stabilized apartments, make buses fast and free, and deliver universal childcare.” He promised that he would hire thousands of teachers, while making budget cuts, and that he would put new lighting in public housing. He also plans to create a Department of Community Safety to deal with mentally ill and homeless New Yorkers and reduce crime. All that was missing was a halal meal in every pot.

He then dishonestly vowed to fight antisemitism and show Muslims “that they belong, not just in the five boroughs of this city, but in the halls of power. No more will New York be a city where you can traffic in Islamophobia and win an election.” That was one of his primary goals all along, as Islamists have plotted to conquer America from within.

Spoken like a true communist

“This new age will be defined by a competence and a compassion that have too long been placed at odds with one another; we will prove that there is no problem too large for government to solve and no concern too small for it to care about,” he asserted, sounding exactly like the communist he is.

Then he carped about the 123 New Yorkers in the “billionaire class,” claiming, “The billionaire class has sought to convince those making $30 an hour that their enemies are those earning $20 an hour. They want the people to fight amongst ourselves so that we remain distracted from the work of remaking a long, broken system.”

“We refuse to let them dictate the rules of the game anymore. They can play by the same rules as the rest of us. Together, we will usher in a generation of change, and if we embrace this brave new course, rather than fleeing from it, we can respond to oligarchy and authoritarianism with the strength it fears, not the appeasement it craves,” he railed, setting the stage for the wealthy to flee New York City with haste.

Daring President Trump to engage

Emboldened and drunk with power, Mamdani then gave the proverbial middle finger to President Trump, “If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him, and if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power. This is not only how we stop Trump, it’s how we stop the next one. So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you. Turn the volume up.”

I would strongly suggest that President Trump do exactly that. Cut off the federal funding for New York City and take off the kid gloves. This is now a gutter fight between communist Islamists and the rest of America.

“So hear me, President Trump, when I say this, to get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us,” he said, poking the badger.

“I am a Muslim”

“I am a Muslim,” Mamdani said to wild cheers, “I am a Democratic Socialist, and most damning of all, I refuse to apologize for any of this.”

He blasted the Democratic Party for daring to compromise in the least, “Too many among us have turned to the right for answers as to why they have been left behind.”

The gloating from Islamists was wretched.

“The election of New York City’s first Muslim mayor represents a historic turning point for American Muslim political engagement,” declared CAIR National.

CAIR also declared victory in Virginia, where an Indian-born Muslim woman won the lieutenant governorship.

Mamdani is welcoming in a “new age” of communist Islamists that now, in essence, control the Democratic Party.

Mamdani’s mask slipped last night. No longer the smiling, soft-spoken candidate, he is now an angry communist Islamist fomenting a color revolution and chaos in the streets.