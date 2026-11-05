THE MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD AND THEIR PROXIES ARE SPITTING IN THE FACE OF AMERICANS AND MOCKING US!

SIX DECADES OF BUILDING INFLUENCE. NOW MSA IS TAKING A SENATE VICTORY LAP.

MSA National just posted:

“A WIN FOR THE MSA ALUMNI PIPELINE.”

“STARTED IN MSA. NOW WE’RE TALKING SENATE.”

They are taking a victory lap and America’s political establishment owes us answers.

The Muslim Students Association took root in 1963, with Muslim Brotherhood members and sympathizers playing a crucial founding role. It became one of the earliest institutional foundations of Brotherhood-linked organizing in America.

That is the history behind the organization now celebrating Abdul El-Sayed as “our very own.”

Decades of organizing. Building institutions. Developing leadership. Cultivating influence. And now publicly claiming credit for a political pipeline reaching toward the United States Senate.

Where the hell was the sustained political fight to confront that ideological legacy? Where!?

Where were the investigations into specific funding streams, leadership connections, and political objectives? Where was the determination to follow the evidence wherever it led?

Republicans: open the donor books. Explain the meetings YOU have taken. Account for the alliances YOU have had with the Brotherhood.

You have spent years fundraising on the threat of radicalism. Where are the results? Where is the sustained scrutiny of the Brotherhood-linked networks you promised to confront? Where is the fight against the Islamization of America!?

MSA is putting its name on the pipeline. Posting the video. Claiming the credit. They are laughing at our weakness!

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