While Americans stay home during local elections, organized Muslim voting blocs are exploiting low turnout to capture school boards, city halls, and Congress. In NYC, 93% Muslim turnout elected the city’s first Muslim mayor. In New Jersey, a candidate tied to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing leads his race. Local elections shape your kids, taxes, and safety – wake up and vote before it’s too late.

Tonight on RAIR TV: While Americans continuously stay home on Election Day, a highly organized Muslim voting machine is treating our elections like an open-door invasion. They’ve figured it out: low turnout plus their bloc voting equals total control.

They’ve run the numbers, and low turnout is their hunting ground. School boards, city councils, congressional seats – every seat where a few thousand dedicated bloc votes can flip the outcome.

And they’re coordinating like a military operation.

Just look at New York City and Zohran Mamdani. This local mayoral race had nonstop nationwide coverage, and still, only 42% of the city showed up to vote.

New York City is home to nearly one million Muslims. In the mayoral election, terror-tied CAIR’s own polls of Muslim voters showed a huge 93% turnout in New York, over double the citywide average.

97% of them backed Zohran Mamdani, who became the city’s first Muslim mayor because their mosques instructed Muslims to vote for him while half the city slept.

In New Jersey’s 12th congressional district, CAIR Action and Emgage are now holding candidate forums, vetting politicians, and delivering an entire pre-packaged Muslim voting bloc to whoever bows the lowest. Get the endorsement – get the votes. It’s that simple.

This is the same exact congressional district where Dr. Adam Hamawy now has an eight-point lead. Hamawy was a defense witness for the Blind Sheik, the terrorist mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing – he traveled with him and even translated documents for him right after the bombing.

Hamawy also volunteered in Bosnia with the Benevolence International Foundation – a so-called charity later shut down in a raid for being an Al-Qaeda front.

This is who will most likely become the next congressman from New Jersey.

That’s the power of Muslim voting blocs.

America, wake up. Local elections decide your kids’ curriculum, your property taxes, your police protection, and your community’s future. The Muslim Brotherhood network understands this. They’re organized, they’re motivated, and they vote as a bloc. We don’t. While we nap, they’re calling the shots.

Get out and vote, no matter how big or small the election is, because the future of this country depends on it.

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