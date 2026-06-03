RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
26m

Muzzies voting their way into your life, your pocketbook, your local government, local school boards, county councils, courtrooms, and will always be glad to tell you which god to worship. And Texans are allowing this to continue. Is there a point too far, here, Texans? Where will you choose to die? Will you take up arms as your kids are being forced into Islam right under your noses? You are getting a royal ass kicking but don’t know it. If you do wake up it just may be necessary by then to arm up and “go to work”.

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