The Myth of Saudi Moderation: When Mecca Speaks, It Speaks for the State
From Islam’s holiest, state-controlled pulpit in Mecca, the sermon praised Palestinian violence and explicitly prayed for divine punishment and misery to be inflicted on Jews, presenting that message as legitimate religious guidance broadcast to the Muslim world.
The Grand Mosque in Mecca, Masjid al-Haram, occupies a unique and unrivaled position in Islam. It is the holiest site in the religion, the location of the Kaaba, and the direction of prayer for Muslims worldwide. While Islam lacks a centralized clerical authority comparable to the Vatican, no religious space carries greater symbolic weight, spiritual gravity, or global influence than the Grand Mosque of Mecca.
In mainstream Sunni Islam, according to widely cited hadith traditions, a prayer performed at Masjid al-Haram is considered worth 100,000 prayers performed elsewhere. In contrast, a prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem is only a multiplier of 500.
Equally important is what cannot happen there.
Sermons delivered from the pulpit of the Grand Mosque do not represent private opinion, local sentiment, or rogue clerical interpretation. The mosque is administered by the Saudi state, its imams are state-appointed, and its religious messaging operates within strict institutional and political constraints. It is effectively impossible for a sermon delivered from Mecca to contradict the official religious or political positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. What is preached there reflects not only theology, but politics and policy.
This renders sermons from Mecca more than mere religious exhortation. They function as global religious signaling, heard and often rebroadcast, across the Muslim world with an authority no other pulpit can match.
On December 13, 2025, a sermon delivered from the Grand Mosque included the following passage, addressing events in Gaza and Israel. The words are not paraphrased. They are translated directly from the sermon as delivered:
“Our children in our beloved and respected Palestine… stood with their stone sticks and bodies against the oppressive, brutal Zionist enemy with its varied, superior, deadly weapons…
Oh Allah, deal with the Jews who have seized and occupied, for they cannot escape Your power. Oh Allah, send upon them Your punishment and misery which is never repelled from the wrongdoing people.”
Watch:
This invocation was not delivered from a fringe mosque, an unofficial cleric, or a protest rally. It was delivered from Islam’s most sacred site, under the authority of the Saudi state, and broadcast as a legitimate religious message.
That fact alone demands careful attention.
Those who romanticize a new relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Israel need to understand that what happens at the Grand Mosque of Mecca does not stay at the Grand Mosque of Mecca.
