Dem. Rep. Haley Stevens just gave Abdul El-Sayed a parting political gift by endorsing Republican Mike Rogers. He refused to back down on a Jew-hating ad and disinvited her to his events. In turn, she probably just ended his political career. Good riddance. Election day is Tuesday – Michigan vote like your lives depend on it because they do.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Politics makes for very strange bedfellows, and nowhere is that more evident than in Michigan. It started when Muslim communist Abdul El-Sayed made the fatal mistake of getting into a catfight with Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens, telling her to stay away from his campaign events after she demanded he apologize for saying “Israel is the reason Michigan cannot afford schools, healthcare, and childcare.”

She lost to El-Sayed in the primary by just 1%. He refused to walk back his Jew-hatred and gave her the middle finger, so she endorsed Republican Mike Rogers this morning. Good times.

El-Sayed’s Hell Just Froze Over

On Friday, Stevens issued a lengthy statement and welcomed El-Sayed’s “expected condemnation” of an “antisemitic campaign advertisement” featuring a Michigan couple complaining about high food prices and attributing it to US military support for Israel.

El-Sayed flatly refused to condemn the ad and issued a statement claiming that Stevens “seems intent on relitigating a primary that ended three months ago,” and instead should focus on beating former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI), who he called “Trump’s hand-picked candidate,” according to the New York Post.

Then he reverted to Jew-bashing, slamming the “$70M in outside spending from big corporations and AIPAC on behalf of Congresswoman Stevens,” and his campaign officially disinvited Stevens. Big mistake.

Stevens’ Fiancé Puts Country Before Party

Stevens’ fiancé Jason Turkish, who has endorsed Rogers, told Fox News that El-Sayed’s camp then asked Stevens to stay away from his future events. Turkish is Jewish, by the way. He announced last Wednesday that he would back Rogers because he simply couldn’t stomach El-Sayed. Good for him.

“I waited, and I watched, and I listened for Abdul to moderate – but he didn’t moderate; he escalated,” Turkish, a Michigan lawyer, told reporters on the sidelines of the Republican Jewish Coalition in a video published by The Detroit News. “He’s gotten worse, and worse and worse as this general election campaign has gone on. Rather than bringing people together, he’s just driven them further and further apart.”

Turkish charges that El-Sayed’s anti-Israel rhetoric makes his community “less safe,” fearing his party will bend to radicals claiming that there is a “genocide” in Gaza, according to Fox News.

“When he says genocide over and over again, when he refuses to condemn an ad that says Jews are to blame for the price of bananas, he makes my community less safe,” Turkish remarked. “He makes a lot of communities less safe.”

“Every time he talks about genocide, Jews get death threats,” Turkish added. “We have never seen a candidate for US Senate act so recklessly toward the safety of Jews in the community as we have seen from Abdul.”

“I watch him in recent weeks as he has become verbally combative with any reporter who has the gall, as he sees it, the gall to ask him about Hasan,” he said. “Everything we hear from Abdul El-Sayed includes equivocation, and it includes equivocations to try to explain away hate, and there is no explaining away hate. And I predict to you that Michigan will reject this.”

Turkish described his decision as “putting country before party.”

“This is not someone we can let into the United States Senate,” Turkish said. “If you don’t know Iran is our enemy and you can’t condemn a Hezbollah-inspired attack, you have no business being in the United States Senate.”

Stevens Seals El-Sayed’s Fate in Michigan

Fast-forward to Sunday as Stevens appeared with Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers at a Detroit church, endorsing his candidacy. The move rocked Michigan politics. She was initially supposed to attend a unity event with El-Sayed on Sunday before making the surprise appearance with his Republican rival after he refused to drop his Jew-hating ad.

Stevens touted her support for investing in black businesses while appearing with Rogers. El-Sayed isn’t winning the black vote in Michigan.

“And that’s the policy that Mike’s going to take on,” she told reporters before entering the nave,

Other black Michigan Democrats seriously do not like or trust El-Sayed.

From the Post Millennial:

Earlier this week, an undercover recording released by The Midwesterner showed a black Michigan leader associated with Reverend Al Sharpton questioning El-Sayed’s credibility among black voters. Charles E. Williams II, president of the Michigan chapter of Sharpton’s National Action Network, likened El-Sayed to a “snake oil” salesman and said that he supported Stevens during the primary.

Stevens made it clear that it matters who stands for America and who doesn’t – El-Sayed stands for Islam and the Ummah, not Americans and Michigan voters.

“At some point, you gotta look at who’s standing for country,” Stevens said at a press conference on Sunday.

“Hey Michigan, as you may have seen, our Democratic nominee for US Senate, Abdul [El-Sayed] said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away and he’s right. And that’s why I’m endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today,” Stevens said in a video posted on X.

Stevens contends she remains “a very proud Democrat” who loves Michigan but could not support El-Sayed, citing his backing from political streamer Hasan Piker.

“I don’t belong in Abdul’s campaign. I do not stand with Hasan Piker, who gets trafficked on our college campuses,” Stevens said. “A dear friend of mine earlier today was saying that education is on the ballot, and she’s absolutely right. And what our students see, what our children see, and who we are as Michiganders is not hate, and is not what we are getting out from our Democratic nominee right now.”

“So, I am just one person. I love this state, as some of you know. I’ve, you know, run a campaign saying that it was a love letter to Michigan, and I’m here to declare who we are as Michiganders. This is Phil Hart’s seat for the US Senate. This is the conscience of the Senate right now and our Michigan moment. And I’m just letting you know where I am. I’m still a very proud Democrat. I still very much believe in everything I voted for and said, and I’ve worked really hard, and will continue to do so in all the ways life’s opportunities afford. Godspeed, and love you all so much,” she stated.

Mike Rogers Endorsed by Stevens

“I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today,” Stevens wrote on social media.

“I’m honored to have Haley Stevens support today. I’m honored to have earned that vote,” Rogers told reporters outside the church. “This is more a statement about standing together against hate and the future of this state and this country than it is anything else.”

On Friday, Rogers defended Stevens for calling on El-Sayed to denounce the hateful ad, calling her a “courageous leader who deserves the respect of every Michigan voter.”

“She has conducted herself with nothing but class since the Democratic primary, a primary where a majority of voters did not vote for her party’s nominee,” he said.

Mic drop just doesn’t do this one justice.

Stevens is not the first Democrat to walk away from El-Sayed, but she may be the most high-profile and the one who can do the most damage to his campaign. There’s nothing worse than a Democrat woman scorned.

It’s worthy of popcorn. Election Day is Tuesday – Michigan… time to vote.

Share