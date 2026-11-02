RAIR Foundation USA

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Carl Gottlieb's avatar
Carl Gottlieb
6h

When a Republican backs a Democrat candidate, the press frames it as courageous. When a Democrat backs a Republican candidate, the press frames it as chaos.

Our problem is the press.

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Dubh's avatar
Dubh
5h

Too little, too late?

She endorsed Rogers the last weekend before elections, after how many people voted in pre-election voting.

Will this convince enough election day voters to overcome the pre-election numbers?

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