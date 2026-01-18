Ideological replacement is happening right now in a Republican-led state, forcing every Texan to choose—Islam or freedom. You can’t have both.

A troubling shift is unfolding in Texas. In a new RAIR TV special, we once again expose how two Pakistani-born Democrat lawmakers, Representatives Suleman Lalani and Salman Bhojani, are pushing a series of bills and resolutions that are effectively importing Pakistan’s ideological agenda into Texas law.

From honoring Pakistan Day at the Texas Capitol (a nation notorious for harboring terrorists, forced conversions, and blasphemy killings), to declaring Muslim Heritage Month for a full decade, elevating Islamic holidays like Ramadan and Eid to official status, mandating halal food in public schools, and even establishing a “Day to Combat Islamophobia” — these measures are stacking up in ways that many see as incremental Islamization under the guise of inclusion.

The special breaks down the most concerning 2025 session proposals category by category:

Bills promoting foreign loyalty and Islamic supremacy

Official recognition and elevation of Islamic religious observances

Introduction of Sharia-adjacent practices in schools and marriage laws

Political lobbying and indoctrination programs tied to Islamic organizations

The dangerous weaponization of “Islamophobia” accusations — a tactic critics warn is the first step toward blasphemy-style censorship seen in Europe and elsewhere

This is not about tolerance. It’s about ideological replacement happening right now — in a Republican-led state.

Watch the full RAIR TV special here and see the evidence for yourself:

