



A 35-year-old white woman from Albany just spent a month planning to nail-bomb the New York State Capitol, murder as many senators as possible, and flee to Syria for ISIS.



Jessica Bowie converted five years ago, took the name Aisha Saif, and by summer 2026 was already praising 9/11, pledging bayah on audio to the ISIS caliph, and telling strangers online she wanted to poison “infidels.”



Then she went operational.



This is the exact pattern I’ve tracked for years across Europe: ordinary white women convert, absorb the ideology, and end up trying to carry out Islam’s wishes against their own countries.



The other pattern I’ve seen is Middle Eastern Islamic men grooming these women - romancing them, giving them the attention they crave, and using them to carry out their groups’ wishes.



Take notice how the FBI affidavit never names who introduced her to Islam.



Was she recruited and groomed… or was she simply making the Prophet proud and acting in accordance with the commands of Islam?



It also never identifies any mosque she attended.



Why? When will we get this information?



The truth is, Islam does not need a recruiter or a mosque -as we have seen over and over, it just takes someone opening the Qur’an….



She might have simply opened the book, absorbed the commands to wage war on the kuffar, to make Allah’s law supreme, and to show no mercy to those who reject it… and she immediately started planning a nail-bomb massacre at the New York State Capitol.



Let’s listen to Aisha (Jessica) in her own words:



“Praise be to Allah for September 11th.”



“When I can migrate, I will poison these infidels.”



“Blowing kafirs brains out is beautiful.”



“I want to destroy as much of the building as possible and kill the senators while they are meeting… destroy some of the taghut.”



“I want something that’s gonna do the job. I don’t want to take this kind of risk and then have it kill what, two or three people what good is that?”



“Ideally, it would be the White House with the President but like that’s an even harder job… So that’s kind of where my mind is at its like the biggest political building that I know of around this area.”



“They kuffar need to know that we will be coming for them and that we will make god’s law supreme.”



She conducted repeated reconnaissance on the Capitol, photographed it from every angle, circled the target, and planned to plant the device in a DoorDash bag so she looked like a delivery driver.



She bought the nails, tape, battery, and acetone herself. She named the attack “Operation Give Taghut the boot.”



She asked for a concealed handgun so she could shoot cops if they closed in. She said if her roommate found the bomb she would “cut her.” She hoped to kill at least half of the 200 people inside. She told undercovers she would rather die than go to prison.



From “a little girl waving an American flag after 9/11” to stickers of the falling towers and a nail bomb for the state legislature.



The ideology does the rest.



Where Islam grows... people die, or, in this case, try...

P.S.



Watch CAIR sprint to the courthouse the second her booking photo drops - screaming “religious discrimination” because the FBI made the would-be Capitol bomber remove her burqa for the mugshot.