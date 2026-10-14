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Anıl Erden's avatar
Anıl Erden
Oct 14

I NEVER TRUST ANY EVIL COMMUNIST THEY SUPPORT EVIL ISLAMISTS AND JIHADISTS AGAINST MY CHRISTIAN FAR RIGHT WHITE CHRISTIAN AMERICAN AND EUROPEAN BROTHERS AND SISTERS AROUND THE WORLD

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OzRita
Oct 14

https://youtu.be/thC00d1wBR4?si=XFWLNhbtFu7Q2oUq

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