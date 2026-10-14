By Vlad Tepes

On October 10, 2026, three days after the anniversary of the Hamas slaughter of 1,200 Israelis, the usual coalition marched on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. They marched under the Palestinian flag. They also marched under more communist flags than RAIR has ever seen at one of these events, and we have been filming them for years now.

The Revolutionary Communist Party was there, a Maoist party whose website openly calls for the overthrow of free-market economies, branded as “capitalism”. So were the Communist Party of Canada and the Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada, a separate party whose flags read “Long Live the Palestinian Resistance,” a slogan they have run on their website for years. The Young Communist League, founded in 1923, was there. So was Science for the People, a group that traces its own lineage to the communist-led anti-fascist popular front of the 1930s and describes itself as carrying on the tradition of J. D. Bernal, a British communist crystallographer who coined the phrase “science for the people.” Che Guevara’s face was on multiple flags with his motto: “Until victory, always.”

There was a T-shirt from the International League of Peoples’ Struggle (ILPS) that read “Against Canadian Imperialism” and “Uniting Towards Socialism” on the back, with a star and a raised fist. There was a shirt from the Canadian chapter of the Philippine Maoist communist movement. A professional Amnesty International poster, once an organization that stood for the values of free republics, read “End the Occupation.”

A large OPSEU flag, the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, represented 180,000 government workers across the province. Civil servants were out marching with the Maoists.

The first speaker was a woman named Selma, from the Palestinian Youth Movement. She stood in front of the very weird facade of Parliament that was built for some reason right in front of Parliament. At first glance, you may not even notice that you’re not seeing the real buildings, but a giant photo of them right in front of the actual building. In a way, a perfect metaphor for the entire event. Fake issues stated with false accusations based on an invented history in front of a Potemkin Parliament.

Her claims in part:

“Canada has committed its own genocide and upholds a 500-year-long settler occupation against the Indigenous peoples of Turtle Island, who know all too well what complicity looks like. We are on unceded, Anishinaabe Algonquin land, and it is important for us to remember that the occupation we are fighting and the occupation this country was built on are driven by the same colonial forces that don’t attempt to hide their shame anymore.”

She said “Turtle Island.” Activists use that word instead of Canada. It comes from Indigenous creation stories, primarily from Northeastern Woodlands peoples, in which North America was formed on the back of a giant turtle. Activists and academics have adopted the term as a replacement for the country’s name. It is an exact analog for the slogan, “From the River to the Sea,” as a chant to negate the very existence of Israel altogether. It erases the state and replaces it with a pre-sovereign claim.

She said the occupation in Israel and the occupation in Canada are the same project, driven by the same forces. She stood on the steps of the Parliament of Canada and said the country she was standing in was illegitimate, and the crowd applauded. We hear this exact same line of ‘reasoning’ used across the United States as well.

The chant that opened the event was “From the sea to the river, Palestine will live forever. from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”. The stated intention of obliterating a modern democratic state and a nation. The people of that state.

She called killed Palestinians “martyrs.” That is a religious category, not a political one. A martyr dies in jihad. The word carries Islamic doctrinal weight whether the crowd knows it or not.

She told the crowd to vote as a bloc in the Ottawa municipal elections on October 26, “for Ottawa and for Palestine.” Vote for our candidates or lose our block. The revolution operates through democratic politics when it is not operating through the street. The cause has been weaponized as a voting bloc in Canadian municipal elections, as it has across the US.

She cited the Algerian Revolution, which threw off 132 years of French occupation after eight years of fighting, without any contextual explanation for that ‘occupation’, or history of the Islamic Caliphate which occupied that land for 300 years previously, and which attacked Europe every time it felt it was capable. She cited the American withdrawal from Iraq on September 30, 2026. The message: occupations end. Israel will end. Canada will end. The only certainty about them is their inescapable end.

She expanded the cause to Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran. It is not just Palestine. It is the full anti-American, anti-Western axis. The imputed victimhood of the Palestinians, as opposed to the fact that Hamas and the Palestinians are the aggressors, is the current focus to stoke hatred against the West for an Islamic-communist global revolution. After all, if the Palestinians don’t attack, no one fights back.

Here is what makes this more than a protest. The day after the October 7, 2023 attack, before Israel had buried its dead, before Israel had mounted a military response, hundreds of anti-Israel demonstrations were held around the globe. As Prof. Brenda Shaffer documented in The Bureau, an unusually powerful network spanning climate groups, hard-left unions, anti-Israel activists, and Islamist organizations was already in the streets. In Canada and across the Western world, the signs were already printed, the coalitions assembled, the routes planned, and the tents for the university campus occupations already bought.

You do not organize hundreds of demonstrations across multiple continents the day after a surprise attack. You build that infrastructure over months or years. The demonstrations were not a response to the war. The demonstrations were the war’s purpose.

Ghazi Hamad, a senior Hamas official, said in an interview shortly after the attack that October 7 was “just the first time, and there will be a second, a third, a fourth.” The Washington Post confirmed that Hamas “envisioned deeper attacks, aiming to provoke an Israeli war.” The strategic logic is not complicated. The attack was designed to produce a response heavy enough to galvanize global opinion and mobilize the street revolutionaries. That aspect of the war was already organized and waiting.

Three years later, it still is. The coalition is larger, not smaller. The same flags, the same groups, the same cause as cover. The Revolutionary Communist Party is there. The Maoists are there. The civil service union is there. Science for the People is there, a group tracing its lineage to the 1930s communist popular front and describing itself in terms of revolutionary internationalism. Amnesty International is there with a poster that says “End the Occupation,” a phrase that now means the end of the existence of Israel, even though Israel fully withdrew from Gaza in 2005, dismantling all 21 settlements and removing every soldier and civilian. The word “occupation” has been repurposed, exactly the way the left repurposes language constantly to achieve a political effect, totally disconnected from the original meanings of the words. Occupation now means ‘there are people there we want removed.’

“Turtle Island” does the same thing to Canada. It replaces the country’s name with a pre-sovereign, anti-colonial claim. The woman on the steps of Parliament said the occupation this country was built on and the occupation she is fighting are the same. She said it out loud. The crowd cheered.

Communism and Islam both abolish the nation-state and subordinate the individual to a collective. That collective and its interests are determined by the state. One look at the millions murdered by starvation in Ukraine under Stalin and the communist meaning of “collective” suddenly reveals itself to be whoever the state likes at any given moment.

The Palestinian cause is where they meet. And much like it did in Iran to overthrow the Shaw, a very liberal leader by Middle Eastern standards, this alliance will likely end when the Muslims take out the leftists who helped them achieve power.

The cause is the totem under which the whole coalition marches, and the totem is working. Three years on, the revolution is bigger, not smaller, and it is marching on the steps of the Parliament of a country whose speakers deny its legitimacy while standing on its soil.

The Muslim speakers, when speaking English, show mastery of the use of Leftist language. In Arabic, they are often more blunt as to purpose.

Below is a video from April 13, 2025, same place, same issue. But the Arabic speaker is much more blunt about his messaging, stating, among other things, that “Palestine is Arab”.

The speaker at Saturday’s event made claims about the “occupation of Canada and Israel. She said it on Parliament Hill. She said it to a crowd that included a union representing 180,000 government employees in Ontario. The state cannot name the enemy because naming the enemy would require naming the doctrines. Specifically, Islam and communism are the ones the state will not name.

“The occupation this country was built on.” A phrase meant to justify the total erasure of Western Civilization in North America and Israel.

At a certain point, the blame lies with us, who do not listen when the enemy states who it is and what they intend for us.

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