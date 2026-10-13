The radical left just moved another step closer to federal power.

Meet Darializa Avila Chevalier, the DSA-backed candidate who defeated incumbent Adriano Espaillat in New York’s 13th Congressional District’s Democratic primary. With Zohran Mamdani behind her, she is heavily favored to win in November.

Look at the record behind the campaign image.

A Columbia graduate who studied the Middle East, Chevalier helped co-found Columbia University Apartheid Divest. That organization later promoted “long live October 7th” and endorsed “liberation by any means necessary, including armed resistance.”

Those are the organization’s statements and voters deserve to know whether she unequivocally rejects them.

In 2014, she promoted fundraising for Rasmea Odeh, convicted in Israel for involvement in the 1969 Jerusalem supermarket bombing that killed two students. Odeh was subsequently deported from the United States in 2017 following her immigration-fraud case.

Then there is Chevalier’s own political record:

Past posts calling for abolishing police, prisons, and borders. Seizing property from landlords. Nationalizing major industries.

She now says she regrets some of her old tweets. But abolishing ICE remains a central campaign commitment. Voters deserve specific answers about which other positions she has abandoned and which she intends to take into Congress.

Who protects the public? What replaces immigration enforcement? What happens to private property rights?

A campaign slogan answers none of those questions.

Chevalier has also publicly discussed converting to Islam. Her political agenda, organizational affiliations, and record deserve scrutiny on their own merits.

The campus activist pipeline now leads straight to Washington, with congressional votes, federal spending, and national policy at stake.

New Yorkers should examine the record before handing her that power.

Past RAIR articles focused on her or featuring her prominently:

Additional articles featuring or mentioning her:

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