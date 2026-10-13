The radical left just moved another step closer to federal power.
Meet Darializa Avila Chevalier, the DSA-backed candidate who defeated incumbent Adriano Espaillat in New York’s 13th Congressional District’s Democratic primary. With Zohran Mamdani behind her, she is heavily favored to win in November.
Look at the record behind the campaign image.
A Columbia graduate who studied the Middle East, Chevalier helped co-found Columbia University Apartheid Divest. That organization later promoted “long live October 7th” and endorsed “liberation by any means necessary, including armed resistance.”
Those are the organization’s statements and voters deserve to know whether she unequivocally rejects them.
In 2014, she promoted fundraising for Rasmea Odeh, convicted in Israel for involvement in the 1969 Jerusalem supermarket bombing that killed two students. Odeh was subsequently deported from the United States in 2017 following her immigration-fraud case.
Then there is Chevalier’s own political record:
Past posts calling for abolishing police, prisons, and borders. Seizing property from landlords. Nationalizing major industries.
She now says she regrets some of her old tweets. But abolishing ICE remains a central campaign commitment. Voters deserve specific answers about which other positions she has abandoned and which she intends to take into Congress.
Who protects the public? What replaces immigration enforcement? What happens to private property rights?
A campaign slogan answers none of those questions.
Chevalier has also publicly discussed converting to Islam. Her political agenda, organizational affiliations, and record deserve scrutiny on their own merits.
The campus activist pipeline now leads straight to Washington, with congressional votes, federal spending, and national policy at stake.
New Yorkers should examine the record before handing her that power.
Past RAIR articles focused on her or featuring her prominently:
‘To the Left of AOC’: NY DSAer Darializa Avila Chevalier Claims US Worse Than Hamas, Praised Terrorists While Blasting Men for ‘Fetishizing Ugly Colonizer Women’
June 15, 2026 — Examines her social media history, Columbia activism, support for Rasmea Odeh, and college teaching materials. RAIR
Mamdani Candidates Descend on Races: Muslim DSA Radical Darializa Avila Chevalier, Co-Founder of Radical Columbia Group CUAD, Targets NY-13 Congress
June 18, 2026 — Detailed profile covering CUAD, Rasmea Odeh fundraising, DSA and Justice Democrats backing, deleted posts, and her appearance at the Imam Al-Khoei Islamic Center. RAIR
NYC Jew-Haters Demonstrate Against Netanyahu Outside UN – NYPD Busts Darializa Chevalier, Gustavo Gordillo, Elliot Page, Susan Sarandon, Chelsea Manning, and Others
September 25, 2026 — Covers her arrest during protests against Netanyahu’s UN appearance and her statements defending her participation. RAIR
DSA Communists Demand Mayor Zohran Mamdani Fire NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch Over Handling of ICE Shooting
October 12, 2026 — Covers her response to the ICE shooting, criticism of Jessica Tisch, and discussion with Hasan Piker about abolishing ICE. RAIR
Additional articles featuring or mentioning her:
Welcome to the Red Wedding: The Purge of Leftists and Jews has Already Begun as Islamunists Seize Control of the Democratic Party
June 29, 2026 — Discusses her primary victory and the reaction to Hakeem Jeffries at socialist election celebrations. RAIR
DSA Releases Insane New Policy Platform to Abolish US Senate and Transform Country into Communist Hellhole
July 11, 2026 — Examines the DSA platform and identifies her as part of its expanding congressional movement. rairfoundation.com
Democrats, DSAers, Muslims, and Communists take Part in Progressive Call that Brands America as a ‘Disgusting’ Fascist Regime
July 21, 2026 — Lists her among participants in a progressive call opposing the conflict with Iran. RAIR
Bill Maher Goes on Anti-Communist Rant, Warns Democratic Party is Being ‘Colonized’ by Marxists and Says He’d Vote for Palin Over DSA-Aligned Dems
August 1, 2026 — Includes Maher’s criticism of her past statements supporting property seizures and seizing the means of production. rairfoundation.com
Emperor Mao Has No Clothes: Spencer Pratt Roasts Communist Hasan Piker as He Implodes Over Francesca Hong’s Wisconsin Election Loss
August 12, 2026 — Mentions her among the candidates Hasan Piker has campaigned with. RAIR
Ballot-Box Jihad — How Islamic Networks Are Weaponizing Elections to Conquer America From Within (RAIR TV)
August 18, 2026 — Video report placing her candidacy within RAIR’s broader examination of religious networks and electoral organizing. RAIR
WARNING: Imam Tom Facchine’s Mosque Network Is Weaponizing the Ballot Box Against America (Video)
August 19, 2026 — Discusses The Moral Vote, mosque-based voter mobilization, and her primary victory alongside other candidates. RAIR
Another Enemy Within: NYC DSAer Claire Valdez Vows to Bring Mexican Revolution Against Imperialism to Congress
September 18, 2026 — Primarily about Claire Valdez; mentions Chevalier’s congressional campaign and their shared accusations against Israel. rairfoundation.com
It’s illegal for communists to run for office in America. Government needs to enforce the law.
Meet this, Diarrhealiza…
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