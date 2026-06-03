RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
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Great summary. I STILL don’t trust Abbott. He remains WEF and has never owned up to a terribly ineffective border security strategy. He’s all show and no go. His version of “go”‘is to accept Muzzies money in return for turning his back on parallel community permitting and construction. He’s dancing with the devil. He could crush Islam in TX. But CAIR and the alphabet soup of Islamic organizations are running and gunning wherever they want to go next. And that’s always been right at home in your livingroom.

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