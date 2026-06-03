This weekend, the radical Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) – a hardcore Marxist revolutionary outfit straight out of the Stalinist playbook – hijacked Texas streets with their “TEXAS FIGHTS BACK!” circus.

These agitators are not “pro-immigrant.” They are not “peaceful protesters.” They are communist operatives hell-bent on ripping apart America’s sovereignty, its laws, and the state of Texas from the inside out.

PSL descended on Texas like locusts. With branches in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, Waco, and beyond, the group coordinated a statewide assault on Governor Greg Abbott’s common-sense border defense. Their primary target: SB4, the law that finally empowers Texas law enforcement to act as immigration officers and arrest illegal border-crossers – rather than rolling out the red carpet for invasion.

These are the same radicals who proudly brand themselves a “working-class party of leaders and activists… founded to promote the movement for revolutionary change.” They are founding members of the notorious ANSWER Coalition, an anti-American front group that has spent decades cheering every enemy of the United States – from North Korea to Hamas. Their own origins trace back to a 2004 split from the Stalinist Workers World Party.

This is the Red-Green Alliance in full attack mode: Red for the Marxist revolutionaries who seek to burn down capitalism and flood America with millions of dependents, and Green for the dangerous Islamic networks they march arm-in-arm with under “Free Palestine” banners while screaming “ICE off our streets!”

The PSL openly admits the scale of the problem they are exploiting: immigrants now make up nearly 20% of Texas. Yet instead of calling for legal, orderly immigration that actually strengthens the state, they demand open borders, zero enforcement, and total submission to their revolutionary agenda.

They bully sanctuary cities into open defiance while Governor Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton fight to protect real Texans – the citizens who built this state, not the ones gaming the system.

Texas is not their revolutionary experiment.

The people of Texas do not stand with illegal invaders. They stand with the rule of law and secure borders.

Deport. Enforce. Defend.

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