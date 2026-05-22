While TikTok influencers gush about “good vibes,” shawarmas, homemade biryani, and “American accents saying Inshallah” after Friday prayers at the King Fahad Mosque in Los Angeles, the truth is far more sinister.

This mosque was a direct gift from the late Saudi King Fahd, the brutal regime notorious for public beheadings, floggings, zero religious freedom, oppressing women, exploiting migrants, and exporting Islamic jihad worldwide.

But it gets worse.

The former imam, Saudi diplomat Fahad al-Thumairy, was deeply tied by the FBI to supporting two of the 9/11 hijackers – Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi – right after they landed in LA. The mosque was flagged for extremist activity and possible Saudi money laundering connected to the attacks.

Those same two Saudis then moved straight to the controversial Islamic Center of San Diego – the very mosque recently in the news over a shooting – where they were handed housing, driver’s licenses, bank accounts, cash wires from al-Qaeda, and terror inspiration from the radical cleric Anwar al-Awlaki.

Fifteen of the nineteen 9/11 hijackers were Saudi nationals.

They weren’t “still being trained in Saudi Arabia” – this was their support network ON AMERICAN SOIL while we pretend the Saudis are our “friends” for oil and politics.

This isn’t a community center. It’s a Saudi ideological outpost. A beachhead for Sharia and Wahhabism. Part of the Hijrah invasion is happening right in our backyard.

Diverse community with “good vibes”? Or the slow-motion methodical Islamization of Los Angeles?

America – these foreign-funded mosques are not houses of worship; they are expansion hubs for conquest.

We are told to celebrate “diversity.” We are shamed for noticing the pattern. We are told that questioning foreign-funded ideological outposts is “Islamophobia.”

Wake up before it’s too late.

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