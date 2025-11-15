Michele Bachmann tried to warn America that the OIC—a powerful, Sharia-driven Islamic super-bloc aligned with Communist regimes—was quietly capturing global institutions and rewriting Western law, but Republicans silenced her and cleared the path for the Red–Green Axis now conquering the West.

When former U.S. Representative Michele Bachmann addressed the Values Voter Summit more than a decade ago, she delivered a warning Americans had never heard — and the political establishment never wanted them to understand.

It wasn’t about terrorism in the traditional sense. It wasn’t about a single organization, a rogue nation, or a hidden cell plotting in the shadows. It was about the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) — an Islamic intergovernmental bloc with unprecedented global reach.

The OIC is the second-largest intergovernmental organization in the world after the United Nations. Representing fifty-seven member states and claiming to speak for nearly two billion Muslims, it wields both ideological and diplomatic influence on a global scale. It even asserts authority over Muslims living in non-Muslim countries such as the United States.

It must be understood that the OIC, originally called the Organization of the Islamic Conference, is not a neutral diplomatic forum. It is an intergovernmental bloc whose purpose is to erode classical Western principles such as freedom of speech and freedom of conscience, to negate equality before the law, and to construct a matrix of Islamic dominance over international norms.

For nearly two decades, the OIC has pursued a coordinated plan to reshape global norms on speech, religion, and national sovereignty in line with Sharia — Islamic law — an agenda that Bachmann recognized long before most Western policymakers dared to acknowledge it.

But when Bachmann warned America, she stood almost alone.

The backlash did not come only from the Left or the media — it came from within her own party. Instead of heeding her evidence, Republican leaders ridiculed and isolated her. A conservative from the American heartland tried to warn the conservative movement itself, but the establishment closed ranks against her.

That betrayal was decisive. It revealed cracks inside the Republican Party that global Islamic networks quickly learned to exploit — weaknesses of vanity, fear, political correctness, and the quiet cooperation of Republicans who were themselves compromised or helping advance the bloc’s Islamic ambitions. While the Left advanced the OIC’s agenda openly, the Right surrendered to it quietly. That is how the groundwork was laid for the ideological control we see today — not through conquest from abroad, but through cowardice and complicity at home.

The Cowards Within: Republican Leaders Who Abandoned Bachmann

The betrayal was not abstract. It had names, titles, and public declarations—delivered with the cold precision of political calculation. In the summer of 2012, Bachmann and four colleagues sent formal letters to five federal inspectors general, citing documented ties between Huma Abedin’s family and Muslim Brotherhood front groups that had long advanced the OIC’s agenda in the West. The evidence was footnoted, sourced, and rooted in the Brotherhood’s own strategic memoranda. Yet instead of engaging the substance, the Republican establishment unleashed a firestorm of condemnation against one of their own.

House Speaker John Boehner led the charge, dismissing the inquiry as “pretty dangerous” and praising Abedin’s “sterling character” without addressing a single piece of evidence. Senator John McCain took to the Senate floor to denounce the letters as “sinister” and “ugly,” comparing Bachmann’s warnings to McCarthyism and declaring there was “not one instance” of misconduct by Abedin. Senator Lindsey Graham called the accusations “ridiculous,” while Senator Marco Rubio urged caution, insisting Republicans must be “very very careful and cautious about ever making accusations like that.”

The pile-on was relentless. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers fumed that he was “incredibly angry” at the public airing of concerns. Senator Scott Brown labeled the rhetoric “out-of-line” and unfit for public discourse. Even Bachmann’s former campaign manager, Ed Rollins, turned on her with venom: “Downright vicious and reaches the late Senator Joe McCarthy level. Shame on you, Michele!” Former Representative Ginny Brown-Waite sneered that Bachmann “means well but she sometimes doesn’t let proven facts get in the way,” while Minnesota colleagues Norm Coleman and John Kline both declared the letters had crossed “over the line.”

These were not fringe voices. These were the gatekeepers of the Republican Party—men who controlled committee assignments, campaign funds, and media access. Their unified assault did not merely silence Bachmann; it signaled to every conservative lawmaker that questioning Islamic influence networks would be met with swift excommunication. The message was clear: fear the label of “Islamophobia” more than the erosion of American sovereignty.

Only five House Republicans stood with her: Trent Franks, Louie Gohmert, Thomas Rooney, Lynn Westmoreland, and Frank Wolf. The rest of the conference—over two hundred strong—remained silent or joined the chorus of condemnation. It was a surrender dressed up as civility, a collective shrug that handed the OIC’s operatives a playbook they have used ever since: divide the Right, intimidate the center, and let the Left do the rest. This was the moment the conservative movement chose vanity over vigilance. And the OIC took note.

The 10-Year Plan the World Overlooked

In 2005, the OIC published a document titled the “Ten-Year Programme of Action.” The plan, still archived on the organization’s own website, is no vague declaration. It lays out a concrete program to advance Sharia-compliant “speech codes” worldwide, codes that would criminalize any speech deemed “insulting” to Islam.

Long before the Ten-Year Plan, however, the OIC had already laid down its constitutional theology. On August 5, 1990, it adopted the Cairo Declaration on Human Rights in Islam, a document that openly states that all so-called “human rights” are subject to Islamic Sharia and that no other law—UN treaties, national constitutions, or international conventions—may supersede it. In other words, according to the OIC, Islamic law is the sole authority for defining and limiting human rights.

This position stands in absolute contradiction to the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the United States Constitution, and the core legal principles of every Western democracy. The Ten-Year Programme of Action was not a departure from this vision—it was the operational plan to impose it globally—and to replace Western law with Sharia.

Bachmann understood the gravity of what this meant. The OIC was not proposing a theological guideline but a global legal framework, one designed to override national constitutions under the banner of “tolerance.”

“This is the story of this week,” Bachmann warned. “Islamic-enforced speech codes. No one, not Muslims, not non-Muslims, not Americans, are allowed to say anything Islamists see as insulting to their religion. They intend to force us to kiss our freedom of speech and religion goodbye.”

From Global Strategy to U.S. Policy

Her warning quickly proved prescient. In 2011, with the backing of President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the OIC succeeded in pushing through United Nations Resolution 16/18, which called on member states to criminalize “derogatory references” to religion — a direct echo of the OIC’s Ten-Year Plan.

Though officially nonbinding, the resolution was a symbolic coup: the first time Washington formally aligned itself with a policy that critics said violated the First Amendment.

The OIC did not simply celebrate the passage of 16/18; it immediately convened what became known as the “Istanbul Process” to pressure states into enforcing it. Then, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton openly acknowledged that the First Amendment made formal blasphemy laws difficult in the United States — and proposed a workaround.

In her July 15, 2011, remarks launching the Istanbul Process in Istanbul, Clinton said that while U.S. law protects even deeply offensive speech, governments could still “use a different set of tactics.” She described using the bully pulpit, the power of the media, education, “interfaith dialogue,” and even the “power of ridicule and humor and satire” to delegitimize speech deemed intolerant. Legal prohibitions might be off the table, but social, cultural, and institutional punishment for criticism of Islam were very much on it.

In practice, this meant extra-legal enforcement of OIC speech norms: peer pressure, public shaming, reputational destruction, and coordinated campaigns to portray critics of Islam as beyond the bounds of civilized society. Many argue this is exactly what the Obama–Clinton administration did to Reverend Terry Jones’ lawful protests against Islam and Sharia, which were met with overwhelming international pressure, vilification, and official condemnation out of all proportion to his influence.

Here is a 2012 interview with Pastor Terry Jones that RAIR Foundation’s Vlad Tepes conducted, where Terry exposes how the Obama–Clinton administration reacted to his warnings and criticism of Islam.

Even before that, major Islamic organizations in the United States had written to the White House demanding a purge of counterterrorism training materials that linked Islamic ideology to terrorism. The Obama administration’s response was immediate. A task force was formed with the same groups that made the demand, and within weeks, FBI, Pentagon, and Department of Homeland Security manuals were rewritten to erase references to Islam.

When members of Congress, including Bachmann, asked who these groups were and what they were removing, the administration classified the information. “It was closed,” she said. “We couldn’t know who was behind this.”

The Cost of Ignoring the Warning

What Bachmann described over a decade ago is now visible across the Western world.

In Europe, citizens are routinely prosecuted for “Islamophobic” speech. In Canada, the language of “anti-hate” legislation mirrors the OIC’s resolutions almost word-for-word. In America, corporate “diversity” programs and federal agency trainings replicate the same ideological blind spots that were institutionalized after the 2011 purge.

Whether one agrees with her politics or not, Bachmann’s warning — that a well-organized, well-funded intergovernmental machine was exporting Islamic blasphemy codes to the West — has proven accurate. It wasn’t a conspiracy. It was official policy.

But the OIC does not operate alone. Its influence is magnified by a broader coalition of regimes that share a single objective: weakening Western power. This is the emerging Red–Green axis — the partnership between Islamist governments and Marxist, authoritarian states that consistently align against the United States, Israel, and the classical liberal order.

The OIC–OPEC–UN Axis: Power, Corruption, and Control

The Financial Engine: OPEC’s Petrodollar Leverage

Few Americans realize that the OIC’s reach is reinforced by its financial twin — OPEC, the cartel of oil-producing states that overlaps almost entirely with OIC membership. Together, they form a two-pronged system: ideology and finance.

OPEC’s oil leverage funds the OIC’s political reach. Their combined wealth is nearly incalculable, giving them the power to influence not only votes at the UN but entire national economies.

When Nicaragua, a non-Muslim state, sponsored an anti-Israel resolution at the UN, a glance behind the curtain revealed the motive: a freshly approved $20 million loan from the OPEC Fund for International Development.

The same pattern appears with hard-left regimes like Cuba and Venezuela, which consistently vote with the OIC at the UN — especially on resolutions targeting Israel, elevating “Palestine,” or isolating the United States. In practice, these Marxist states behave like de facto OIC members.

2012 : Voted yes to upgrade “Palestine” (A/RES/67/19).

2022 : Cuba sponsored the anti-U.S. embargo resolution (A/C.2/77/L.5), with OIC backing.

2022 : Both supported multiple anti-Israel resolutions.

2024 : Again voted yes on expanding Palestinian “rights” (A/ES-10/23).

2025: Cuba used UNGA to attack U.S. policy, with OIC states supplying decisive votes.

This is not a coincidence. It is the Red–Green axis in action — Communist and Islamist regimes using the UN to undermine Western interests, Western allies, and Western civilization under the guise of “international consensus.”

This is how international “solidarity” is purchased — one resolution at a time.

Corruption and Hypocrisy: The OIC’s Moral Bankruptcy

While the OIC lectures the West about “justice” and “tolerance,” its member states are among the most corrupt regimes on earth.

Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index ranked 38 of the 57 OIC nations among the world’s worst offenders — an “overall indictment,” one analyst wrote, “of the failures of the OIC countries to grapple with corruption.”

Meanwhile, the UN itself — the OIC’s global platform — has been plagued by its own scandals:

The Oil-for-Food scheme that siphoned billions in illegal kickbacks.

UN “peacekeepers” exposed in child exploitation rings yet shielded by diplomatic immunity.

The sale of influence in senior UN posts, including the trial of Chinese executive Julia Wang for bribery.

Together, the OIC, OPEC, and UN form a network where money, ideology, and power reinforce one another, insulated by diplomatic immunity and media silence.

Weaponizing the United Nations

The OIC’s control of roughly 30% of the UN General Assembly’s votes gives it the ability to push through resolutions and dominate human-rights bodies.

Israel remains the perpetual target — condemned more than all other nations combined.

Even the UN Commission on the Status of Women singled out Israel as the world’s only violator of women’s rights, ignoring Afghanistan, Iran, and Saudi Arabia — all OIC members.

And when the UN Human Rights Council refers Israel to the International Court of Justice, the outcome is preordained: an OIC-led campaign disguised as “international law.”

Behind these moves lies a strategy first outlined by the OIC itself — to delegitimize Israel, neutralize Western influence, and expand the reach of Islamic law through the moral authority of the UN.

The “Army of Islam” Blueprint

The OIC’s ambitions are not merely diplomatic. In 2018, a Turkish defense consultancy tied to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s military advisor published a paper titled “Army of Islam.”

It openly called on OIC nations to form a joint Islamic military force capable of besieging and attacking Israel. The plan proposed joint air, ground, and naval bases — and explicitly cited Pakistan’s nuclear weapons as a key strategic advantage.

This was not a fringe document. It was a clear expression of what the OIC has become: a supranational caliphate-in-waiting, blending religious legitimacy, economic muscle, and military ambition.

The Ideological Engine: From “Defamation of Islam” to “Islamophobia”

Beginning in 1999, the OIC introduced annual UN resolutions condemning “Defamation of Islam.”

When Western nations pushed back, the OIC simply rebranded — replacing “defamation” with “Islamophobia” and reframing censorship as human-rights enforcement.

In the words of researchers from the London School of Economics, the OIC’s campaign sought to “install a new ban against religious defamation in international law” by exploiting existing conventions like the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

That convention is now routinely weaponized to accuse Israel — and increasingly Western nations — of “racism” or “apartheid” for defending their borders or speaking against militant Islam.

What Bachmann Saw — and the West Refused to Hear

Michelle Bachmann’s warning was not just about speech codes. It was about a comprehensive strategy, one that wove together energy dominance, international lawfare, and ideological warfare into a single, global project.

If the world had listened, it might have recognized that the OIC’s “Ten-Year Plan” was never a decade-long initiative. It was the opening phase of a permanent campaign to realign global governance around Islamic political norms.

Today, the West lives with the consequences: a UN captured by OIC influence, a Europe cowed by hate-speech laws, and an America whose institutions have been quietly rewritten from within.

A Global Wake-Up Call

The OIC remains the world’s second most powerful intergovernmental organization, with a permanent UN delegation, a human-rights commission modeled on Sharia, and the voting strength to shape the moral narrative of global governance.

Had the media, policymakers, and clergy listened to Michele Bachmann, the West might have recognized the danger sooner — and acted. Instead, the OIC’s web of alliances with OPEC and the UN has expanded unchecked.

The question now is not whether Bachmann was right. It’s whether there is still time to address what she saw coming.

Because the OIC’s ten-year plan never ended. It simply entered its next phase.

For those who believe in freedom of speech, freedom of conscience, and national sovereignty, her warning stands as one of the clearest and most prescient ever issued by an American lawmaker.

And that leaves one question Washington has never dared to answer — not then, and not now:

Why did Republicans move to silence Michele Bachmann for exposing the OIC, and why are they still refusing to confront the world’s most powerful Islamic organization today?

Share