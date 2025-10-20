OTTAWA — October 17, 2025 — Speaking before a packed audience in Ottawa Thursday evening, Mia Hughes delivered an unflinching critique of what she calls “the worst medical scandal in history” — the widespread medicalization of children under the banner of gender-affirming care.

Hughes, a senior fellow with the Macdonald-Laurier Institute and director of Genspect Canada, traced her own awakening to the issue back to December 2019, when J.K. Rowling’s defense of British researcher Maya Forstater sparked international outrage. “That was the moment I realized I was one of those so-called ‘transphobes,’” Hughes told the audience, explaining how she went from homeschooling mother to one of the country’s most visible critics of pediatric gender medicine.

Her presentation, titled “The Scandal of Gender-Affirming Care,” outlined a sweeping indictment of what she described as ideologically driven practices carried out in pediatric gender clinics across Canada and the West.

According to Hughes, doctors are “inducing endocrine disorders in healthy adolescents” using experimental puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, despite what she calls a complete lack of long-term safety data.

Hughes drew heavily on internal communications from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) — documents she helped release with journalist Michael Shellenberger earlier this year — claiming they reveal “fanatics armed with syringes and scalpels” advancing ideological goals rather than evidence-based medicine. She pointed to multiple international systematic reviews, including the Cass Review in the U.K., which found the evidence for pediatric transition “low to very low quality.”

“Every Canadian gender clinic follows WPATH’s so-called Standards of Care 8,” she said, “a document that is completely fraudulent and based on no evidence.”

She cited the recent Cass Review in the United Kingdom, which led to the closure of the Tavistock gender clinic, as proof that the international model of pediatric gender medicine is collapsing under scrutiny.

During the question-and-answer session, Hughes fielded inquiries about detransitioners, trauma, and the role of schools in promoting gender identity theory. She argued that Canada has been slow to acknowledge the growing number of people who regret their medical transition. “We haven’t yet recognized detransition as real,” she said. “It’s considered transphobic even to study it.”

Asked about reports linking gender distress to childhood trauma, Hughes said that “in the affirmation model, you can’t even ask why the young person believes they are transgender, because that’s considered conversion therapy.” She pointed to data from England showing high rates of abuse among patients treated at the Tavistock clinic, calling the lack of trauma assessment “absolutely criminal.”

While sharply critical of Canada’s medical establishment, Hughes praised Alberta for being the only province to take steps to restrict medical transition for minors, contrasting it with Nova Scotia, which recently expanded pediatric gender services.

Hughes concluded her talk by urging parents and citizens to speak openly about what she views as a catastrophic failure of medical ethics. “Gender-affirming care is not medicine,” she said. “These are healthy young people caught up in a cultural moment, and destroying healthy organs will never be the remedy for adolescent struggle.”

For Hughes, the fight is as much about courage as policy. “You should never be afraid to talk about this medical scandal,” she told attendees. “Our mainstream media won’t do it — so we must.”

Mia Hughes is the Director of GENSPECT and a Senior Fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute. She is a leading voice on pediatric gender medicine, psychiatric epidemics, social contagion, and the intersection of transgender policies with women’s rights. Hughes has conducted extensive research on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors, and regularly speaks on these topics through podcasts, public lectures, and written work, including articles published in the National Post.

