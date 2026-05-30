After just 10 years, Belgium is granting multiple 36-hour furloughs to the Islamist “brain” behind the 2015 Paris attacks—who orchestrated the savage Bataclan massacre that slaughtered 130 with beheadings, rapes, and torture, for “good conduct” and “reinsertion.

By Vlad Tepes

Mohamed Bakkali, considered the chief logistician and “brain” behind the November 13, 2015, Paris Islamic attacks that killed 130 people, including 90 at the Bataclan theater, will soon enjoy multiple 36-hour penitentiary furloughs.

A Belgian television report confirms that after just 10 years in prison, Bakkali has convinced prison authorities and a sentence enforcement judge of his “good conduct” and “distancing from radical ideas.”

Despite opposition from the Brussels Prosecutors’ Office, the Court of Appeals approved the leaves. He will be allowed out six times for 36 hours each to see family, consult a psychologist, and prepare for professional reinsertion.

“Reinsertion” is the Belgian legal term for the gradual process of preparing a prisoner for release back into society.

Bakkali was sentenced in France to 30 years. Had he remained there, he would have faced a minimum of 20 years before any release. Instead, as a Belgian citizen, he secured a transfer and is now benefiting from far more lenient rules.

It is critical to understand that we are discussing the man who helped orchestrate one of the most savage terrorist attacks in modern European history.

What Really Happened Inside the Bataclan

On the night of November 13, 2015, three ISIS terrorists armed with Kalashnikovs stormed the Bataclan during a concert. They murdered, tortured, and hunted victims for nearly three hours.

A widely shared post by RAIR Foundation USA founder Amy Mek has reminded the public of details that French authorities worked hard to downplay at the time:

“They cut off testicles and shoved them into the victims’ mouths.

They stabbed pregnant women in the womb and raped them.

They beheaded people.

They gouged people’s eyes out.”

These specific claims originate from sworn testimony given in March 2016 before the French National Assembly’s investigative committee. A victim’s father reported that the morgue staff had described the mutilation of his son.

Police officers and investigators also spoke of extreme horrors witnessed at the scene. While some forensic officials later called certain details unconfirmed by physical evidence, the accounts came from official hearings rather than rumor mills. Similar patterns of barbarity have appeared in multiple ISIS attacks.

First Responders Faced Chaos and Restrictions

Amateur video captured outside the Bataclan during the attack shows raw panic: gunshots echoing, people screaming for helmets and shields, victims lying wounded on the sidewalk, desperate cries of “Mom!” and “Get away from the top!”

Inside, the first police officers to enter described piles of bodies, survivors crawling and grabbing at officers’ shoes begging for help, and a child found alive beneath a corpse. One BAC 75 officer later recounted:

“We have people who will crawl up to you by grabbing your shoe… You couldn’t go faster. We progress with the shield, with fire support… We had staff brought in unprotected, with just an orderly helmet and individual bulletproof vests.”

A parliamentary inquiry and victim families’ lawsuits later revealed that soldiers from anti-terror patrols were on site but ordered not to intervene. One squadron of gendarmes reportedly entered, extracted a hostage, gained critical information, then received a stand-down order.

Medical units were also reportedly held back. Families of victims continue to demand answers about why it took over two hours for a full assault order.

One thing needs to be said out loud and forcefully about how the West deals with Islamic terrorism:

Treating a military-scale Islamic terror operation as a routine law-and-order police matter had deadly consequences.

The attacks across the world by one or another Islamic group are military in nature. They are not crimes. They are not for personal gain of the individual or individuals making the attacks.

They need to be met with military force and rules of engagement. To treat these attacks under the rubric of Law and Order, to use police against trained jihadis whose intention is mass casualty on the largest scale they can create, is so clearly a route to failure that one wonders if that was not the intention.

It would be as if the US sent police to the beaches of Normandy in 1944 and read the Nazis their miranda rights before leaving the boats for the shore.

Outrageous Leniency After Unimaginable Horror

That Europe is now preparing to give weekend leaves to a key planner of this massacre, and barely a decade later, feels like a final insult to the dead and their families.

The contrast between French and Belgian sentencing rules matters less than the broader pattern: repeated early releases, “deradicalization” theater, and a justice system that appears broken, if not altogether reformatted by the left to favor any Islamic crime. And at the expense of the legacy citizens of Western Civilization.

Many legacy French citizens have committed far lesser (yet still horrific) crimes and been kept in jail for decades longer with no chance of parole or “reinsertion”.

So this early release is not incompetence, but policy.

And that should alarm everyone.

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