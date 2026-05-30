RAIR Foundation USA

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
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US LEO's do NOT train for coordinated military style terror attacks. Every US govt law enforcement entity is woefully unprepared for Bataclan type attack intensity. We here in the west are so vulnerable. One would think the Belgians know better. They are completely captured as a culture. Outnumbered literally by foreigners. But they cut these butchers a pass on their testimony alone. These ISIS bastards lie habitually. NL almost as badly outnumbered and are likely to suffer as did the French that night. American rules of engagement for extremist terror activity does not match the Muslim intensity of scope and scale they will bring to bear. Eventually western nations will have to admit that prison is never a solution for the perpetrators. Prison furthers the Islamic cause. Many conversions to Islam occur in prison. Stop this training cycle. All terrorist attackers and Islamic fighters not killed in the act of their terror must be executed forthwith by the proper legal authorities. Due process? In these cases: fast and sure. Summary execution. Muzzies do understand force but they hate and deeply disrespect the western ethic and cultural goodness that treats all men as equals. Muzzies respect justice. Let's provide it without mercy.

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