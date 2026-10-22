In Canada, where biblical speech can now mean jail, expulsion, or burned churches, Christians are learning that safety requires silence—and that true freedom is only tested by the courage to speak anyway.

By Vlad Tepes

Rev. Dr. Devin Seghers hosted the question, “Are Christians safe in Canada?” at Capital City Bikers’ Church in Ottawa. The panelists who answered it included a state senator from Oklahoma, a former Canadian federal MP expelled from his own party for opposing COVID mandates, a grandmother who spent eleven years in jail for refusing to stop protesting abortion, and a man who has been arrested in four countries for holding a sign against ‘transitioning’ children.

Derek Sloan: “Freedom is tested when you say something, and people in power don’t want to hear”

Derek Sloan answered the question directly, which was the topic of the evening at Ottawa Biker’s Church. “Safe” does not mean hunted in the streets, he said. It means free to speak, free to believe, free to preach, free to teach your children, free to quote the Bible, free to disagree with the government. “Freedom is tested when you say something, and people in power don’t want to hear, and that’s where Christians need to wake up.”

Sloan was a Conservative MP for Hastings, Lennox and Addington from 2019 until January 20, 2021, when he was expelled from the Conservative caucus over a donation from a white nationalist he said he never knew about. The donation was the pretext. The “pattern of destructive behavior” that party leader Erin O’Toole cited was a man who refused to fall in line on COVID. Five months later, on June 17, 2021, Sloan held a press conference on Parliament Hill with doctors and vaccine experts who dissented from the government’s pandemic policy. It became the most-watched video in CPAC history.

Sloan named the legislation. Bill C-4 made so-called “conversion therapy”, which is any speech at a person who is uncertain of their “gender identity” not directly encouraging them to get surgery and hormones, a criminal offense, and the bill, written with language so broad it could cover a pastoral counseling session where a believer seeks help with temptation. Sloan voted against it at second reading with only six other MPs nationwide. By final reading, 63 voted against. The bill passed with 263. “Most chillingly,” Sloan said, “it declared illegal, at least in the realm of sexuality, what Jesus has been doing for thousands of years: converting hearts and minds and redeeming fallen humanity through the power of the Holy Spirit.”

Bill C-9, the Combating Hate Act, passed recently and repealed the existing Criminal Code defense for expressing opinions based on religious texts. The religious defense is gone. In other words, Canada’s previous ‘hate-speech’ laws made an exception for quoting canonical religious texts. During the committee discussion, a liberal minister cited passages from Leviticus, Deuteronomy, and Romans as examples of “hatred.” When challenged, he denied it on Twitter. “They do exactly what we say they’re doing,” Sloan said, “and then they deny it. And most people believe the denials, but they mean exactly what they say.”

He named the human cost. Over 100 churches burned in Canada and more vandalized. Pastors arrested and jailed. Teachers silenced and penalized. He also said he drove up to Ottawa with Linda Gibbons. More on her to come.

Shane Jett: “They want to burn it down and rule over the ashes”

Oklahoma State Senator Shane Jett gave the keynote. Stockwell Day, former leader of the Canadian Alliance and a federal cabinet minister under Stephen Harper, introduced him. Jett is a full citizen of the Cherokee Nation, a former Navy intelligence officer, a Trump appointee to the U.S. Treasury’s Community Development Advisory Board, and the founding chair of the Oklahoma Freedom Caucus. He came to Ottawa because the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms opens by acknowledging “the supremacy of God and the rule of law,” and Bill C-9 sits in growing tension with that inheritance.

The keynote was a sermon about courage. Jett is a Bible-believing Christian, and he preaches like one. He told the story of Gideon, the coward in the wine press whom God called a mighty man of valor. He told the congregation they were not alone. He quoted Revelation 21:8 on the fearful and the cowardly. He said courage is contagious.

He also named what COVID did to freedom. Emergency clauses that had been sitting in the statute books for years were rolled across constitutional freedoms: assembly, religion, speech. “Any scientist who says don’t question the science isn’t a scientist,” he said. “He’s a cultist.” He noted that you couldn’t copy and paste the Nuremberg Code on Twitter during the pandemic because it was blocked in advance. He paid his own price: a two-minute speech against mask mandates cost him a six-figure job and got him fired from a bank board.

And he asked how many in the room had been influenced by Charlie Kirk. Kirk, who inspired a generation of young conservatives to speak up against encroaching darkness, was assassinated on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. A sniper on a rooftop shot him in the neck in front of 3,000 people. He was 31. “He paid the ultimate price,” Jett said. “And you began to do an inventory: am I doing enough? Have I been courageous enough?”

After the event, Jett stood for a one-on-one interview with RAIR Foundation. The keynote was the sermon. The interview, though, dug into the Islamic-Leftist efforts to bring down Western Civilization.

Jett named the forces. Islam and communism are both worldwide dominance ideologies, he said. Both are anti-Western civilization because Western civilization’s underpinning is the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He cited the precedent: the fall of Iran, where the Soviet Union sponsored the rise of the Ayatollah, where communists united with the violent elements of Khomeini’s movement to topple the Shah, and where, once the Shah fell, the Muslims destroyed the communists who helped them. The same pattern is visible today, he said, in imams who openly say they vote with the left because the left will forward the fall of Western civilization. “Both of them are united in taking down Western civilization,” he said. “They want to burn it down and rule over the ashes.”

Jett also cited Barry Neufeld, a British Columbia school trustee fined $750,000 for opposing SOGI curriculum. “A free country does not require its pastors to edit the Gospel to satisfy the state,” he told Juno News.

Billboard Chris: “Gender affirming care is sex denying harm”

At the end of his keynote, Jett introduced the next speaker. “When we talk about what it looks like to be courageous, if one person can take on the entire planet and change things, look no further than right here from Canada.” He was introducing Chris Elston, known as Billboard Chris.

Elston quit his finance job six years ago to raise awareness about what he calls the greatest child abuse scandal in the history of modern medicine: the practice of giving children puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries. In Canada, double mastectomies are performed on girls as young as 14. In the United States, they are given as early as age 12. Puberty blockers are given at Tanner stage two, the clinical term for the onset of puberty, when children are 10, 11, or 12 years old. The drugs were first designed as a chemical alternative to physical castration for men with advanced prostate cancer. They are now given to children.

“They call it gender affirming care,” Elston said. “It is sex denying harm. The only thing it’s affirming is that a child is supposed to be something they’re not. That is psychological abuse. Never mind the unprecedented physical abuse that follows.”

He has been arrested in four countries. Strip searched in a Belgian jail after speaking at the European Parliament. In the jail, a guard asked him, “So are you like Charlie Kirk?” This was before Kirk’s assassination. “Sometimes the punishment is the process,” Elston said. “I’ve never had any charges filed against me, but sometimes I need to go through a little bit of this persecution. And to be honest, I love it, because it gives me an opportunity to expose them and reach more people.”

He is also winning. Twenty-seven US states have banned puberty blockers for minors. Alberta has banned it for kids under 16. England, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Denmark have stopped. Two Australian states and New Zealand have done the same. “We are winning all over the world,” he said, “not because of the politicians, but because of moms and dads who said enough.”

He noted the Iranian fatwa: the first Ayatollah issued a decree saying it was acceptable to be trans. In Iran, where it is illegal to be gay, men transition or die. “It stops when we decide it stops,” Elston said. “And we get brave, and we talk about it.”

RAIR Foundation has covered Elston since his early days as a protester against the trans agenda’s war on children. In June 2023, he organized a massive rally in Ottawa demanding an end to the mutilation and sterilization of children. He has been attacked by pro-trans activists in Vancouver while police refused to intervene. RAIR also interviewed him after Antifa attacked a peaceful protester and broke a man’s arm at one of his events.

Linda Gibbons: “Not tired yet”

Linda Gibbons was not a scheduled speaker. She was in the audience but joined the panel Q&A at the end of the evening. When the floor opened for questions, RAIR Foundation asked her about her experience. She has been arrested 25 times. She has spent approximately 11 years in jail. Her crime: refusing to stop protesting abortion outside Toronto abortion clinics, in defiance of a 1994 court injunction. She is 76 years old. An Ontario court acquitted her in June 2025.

“The unborn babies have no voice,” she said. She described her calling: one human life is at risk, you recognize that life, and you want to do something about it. “Canada has turned its back on the unborn, and the death toll is beyond, beyond. When the church is quiet, that really, really bothers me. A church claims to have Christ as Lord, and the Lord is the maker of all these babies, and we shouldn’t care enough to do something about it.”

She closed with a line from the American civil rights movement. “Not tired yet,” she said. “I ask you to not be tired, because God is your help.”

The question answered

The question was asked at Capital City Bikers’ Church in Ottawa on October 5, 2026. Derek Sloan named the legislation that makes the Bible itself a potential hate crime. Shane Jett named the forces converging against Western civilization and its Christian foundation. Chris Elston exposed the sterilization and sexual mutilation of children while the state calls it care. Linda Gibbons named the cost of speaking: 11 years in jail, 25 arrests, and she is not tired yet.

A grandmother jailed for eleven years for refusing to stop speaking. A man arrested in four countries for holding a sign. An MP expelled from his party for holding a press conference with scientists who questioned the state. A young man shot dead for speaking in public. Over a hundred churches burned. The religious defense repealed from the Criminal Code. The Bible cited in Parliament as an example of hatred.

These are milestones marking the clear destruction of Western Civilization and all its values right down to the roots. The time for people to screw its courage to the sticking place has come if we wish to preserve our own identities.

UPDATE: Oklahoma Senator Shane Jett interviews John Carpay. Head of the JCCF, a law firm focused on defending people’s real human rights in Canada.

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