RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Misslizz's avatar
Misslizz
4d

The Caliphate is Global. It doesn’t respect borders. America could easily be attacked from our northern border.

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Mabes's avatar
Mabes
4d

Communists

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