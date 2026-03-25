America is under siege — not from foreign armies, but from a domestic enemy that hides behind cries of “Islamophobia” while demanding total submission. In a no-holds-barred interview released March 21, British patriot Tommy Robinson sat down with U.S. Congressman Randy Fine (R-FL) to rip the mask off the Islamic infiltration machine. The title says it all: “They Want Us to Submit.” And Fine, who has paid a brutal personal price for speaking truth, is refusing to bow.

Congressman Fine didn’t hold back. He ripped apart the “rhetorical weaponization” of the word Islamophobia — a deliberate CAIR-crafted club designed to equate any criticism of Islam with racism or sexism. “Why is their word not like anti-Islam or anti-Muslim? It’s Islamophobia… because they’re trying to weaponize stopping discrimination… with stopping criticism… to say you can’t ask questions,” Fine declared. He even called for more Islamophobia — because Americans should be afraid of an ideology that demands total submission.

Fine laid out the personal cost: three individuals are already sitting in federal prison for death threats against him and his family. One Kentucky man posted videos threatening to “eat my children,” complete with pictures of guns and smoking weed while knowing Fine’s exact address. Another from Massachusetts sent images of heads blown off and targeted his kids. Doxxing by the Arab American Discrimination Committee included latitude and longitude coordinates. A creepy package showed up in his mailbox, someone tried to enter his home, and Iranian hackers went after his cell phone. “The goal is to terrorize… it’s about your family as well,” Fine stated coldly. This is what happens when you name the enemy.

The Congressman traced the “war of words” back to the Obama era, when the CIA and FBI were ordered to stop using the word “jihad.” Words were scrubbed from the official language to protect the invaders. Now CAIR — which Fine openly called a “terrorist organization” that has “weaponized the idea that they’re a civil rights group” — lies about Muslim population numbers and pushes this same silencing tactic nationwide.

Robinson and Fine exposed the suicidal alliance between far-left radicals and Islamists. “Gays for Gaza” types cheer for the very ideology that would throw them off rooftops. Fine pointed to Michigan, where Muslims gained power with leftist help — then immediately began suppressing LGBTQ rights. “The left wing… they see an alignment with them as the best thing to bring down the status quo,” he explained. It’s not stupidity — it’s treasonous collaboration to destroy Western civilization.

The most chilling revelation? Underground Sharia courts are proliferating across America. Fine warned that without national action from the top, “hundreds more around the country are coming up.” He drew a hard line: “If you want to practice your religion in private… do whatever you want. The problem is they demand that we have to submit to it.” Tommy Robinson hammered the point home — the very word “Islam” means submit, not peace.

But Fine isn’t just talking — he’s acting. He offered to take Tommy Robinson’s mountain of research directly to the House Floor for a full hour-long special session, entering every damning document into the official Congressional record on C-SPAN. The Sharia Free America Caucus (already over 50 members) is gearing up, with meetings scheduled as soon as March 26. “If you want me to take the speech and give it on the House floor… it’s in the record,” Fine promised. America and Israel remain the last strongholds resisting this onslaught.

The timing couldn’t be more urgent. While American politicians pander at Eid prayers on football fields and mosques gobble up church property, CAIR and its network continue their civilization jihad unchecked. Tommy Robinson, banned, beaten, and imprisoned for the crime of telling the truth in Britain, is now bringing that same unfiltered warning to America — and a courageous Congressman is standing with him.

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