RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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dave's avatar
dave
3h

There is nothing good about islam

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The Red Caesarist's avatar
The Red Caesarist
2h

It’s always the same culprits. Always Muslims. They are a cancer on our globe

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