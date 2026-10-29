Azzm Khan, a 29-year-old Muslim man, was arrested after attempting to set fire to a synagogue on Long Island. He lit a sign ablaze, shoved it under the door, and kicked the entrance.

Days earlier, a 17-year-old in Texas was caught plotting an ISIS-inspired attempted assassination against Rep. Keith Self, co-founder of the Sharia-Free America Caucus.

No secret training. No “radicalization.” Just ordinary Imams and the Qur’an. This is not fringe extremism. It is the mainstream doctrine taught in mosques across the country.

See Previous RAIR Foundation Coverage:

ISIS-Inspired Teen Accused of Plotting to Assassinate Sharia-Free Caucus Co-Founder Keith Self – October 23, 2026

A 17-year-old from McKinney, Texas, was arrested by the FBI after acquiring a firearm and plotting to assassinate Rep. Keith Self – the co-founder of the Sharia-Free America Caucus – while also planning a broader ISIS-inspired attack in North Texas. This is not “online radicalization.” It is the predictable result of Islamic doctrine that commands violence against those who oppose Sharia.

Islamic Terror Unveiled: Imam and Three Muslims Charged in Shocking ISIS Plot to Target Jews and Synagogues in Sweden – December 3, 2024

Four Muslim men, including an imam, were charged with preparing an ISIS terror attack that specifically targeted synagogues and Jewish gatherings. Wiretaps showed them coordinating around Jewish prayer times. This is mainstream Islamic hostility toward Jews, not a fringe aberration.

NJ Muslim Threatens Attack on Synagogue, ‘Pigs and Monkeys’, Media Fails to Investigate his Potentially Radical Father (Video) – November 13, 2022

An 18-year-old Muslim in New Jersey was charged after writing a manifesto about attacking a synagogue, referring to Jews as “pigs and monkeys.” The piece notes that these views are drawn directly from the Quran and Hadith, not from some mysterious “radicalization” process.

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