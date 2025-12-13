Rep. Andy Ogles delivered a congressional mic drop by stating what millions know but few dare say, triggering panic among the institutions that have enforced silence for decades.”

Rep. Andy Ogles Delivers an Explosive Congressional Reckoning and the System Panics Washington is not accustomed to moments like this.

It is accustomed to scripted outrage, consultant-approved language, and carefully engineered ambiguity designed to offend no one while solving nothing. What unfolded during this congressional hearing was the opposite. It was unsanitized, direct, and devastatingly clear.

Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee did not speak like a man seeking permission. He spoke like a man drawing a line.

From the opening moments of his remarks, Ogles framed his argument around national security, sovereignty, and accountability, concepts that have been deliberately hollowed out by years of political cowardice.

“The United States of America is safer today because of President Trump,” Ogles stated plainly.

He followed with a declaration rarely heard in Washington anymore.

“The United States of America is the dominant predator across all landscapes. Because of President Trump, we have restored our status as the global leader. Because of President Trump—hard stop.”

There was no qualifier. No apology. No attempt to soften the message for the professional outrage class that immediately sprang into action after his remarks went public.

The Immigration System Was Not ‘Reformed.’ It Was Weaponized.

Ogles then turned directly to immigration policy, rejecting the emotional manipulation that dominates the conversation and instead naming the legislative origin of the crisis.

“In 1965, we passed the Hart-Celler Act. Since that time, we have seen chain migration on a scale that I’m not sure even the progressive liberal authors of that bill could have imagined.”

He continued by placing the numbers squarely into the congressional record.

“Since that time, we have seen approximately 60 million migrants come into this country. Roughly 90 percent of them came from third-world countries.”

This was not rhetoric. It was a demographic reality. And Ogles made clear that policy consequences cannot be ignored simply because they are uncomfortable.

The Data Washington Refuses to Discuss

Ogles then cited welfare dependency, unemployment, and healthcare burden statistics related to Afghan migrants resettled in the United States—figures rarely spoken aloud in official settings.

“There are roughly 300,000 Afghans currently in the United States, approximately 200,000 of whom came under the Biden administration. About 45 percent of Afghans are on U.S. food stamps. Afghan unemployment under the Biden administration is double that of Americans, and 68 percent are enrolled in Medicaid.”

Rather than stopping there, Ogles expanded the lens internationally, citing official law enforcement data from European governments that have already experienced the consequences of mass Islamic migration.

“If that sounds like political rhetoric, then let’s look at the facts,” he said.

He cited statistics from the French Interior Ministry, the London Metropolitan Police, and Italian police reports, detailing disproportionate crime rates committed by foreign nationals—many of whom entered those countries under similar mass-migration policies now being replicated in the United States.

He then brought the issue home.

The Warning Signs Are Already Here

Ogles cited violent crime increases in Cedar-Riverside in Minneapolis, a heavily Somali-populated area, noting a dramatic rise in violent crime over a defined period. He referenced Dearborn, Michigan, where crime rates significantly exceed the national average, and where law enforcement data shows disproportionate assault and drug arrest statistics involving Muslim immigrants.

Then he named a crime that silenced the room. “Let’s go to Nashville, Tennessee,” Ogles said. “A Somali migrant who came here in 2015 raped a woman to death on the steps of a church.” (See RAIR Foundation’s viral report on this horrific murder and sexual attack here)

There was no embellishment. There was no political theater. There was only the weight of consequence.

‘I’ve Had Enough.’

At that moment, Ogles stopped performing for Washington and spoke directly to the American people.“I’ve had enough,” he said. “I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again. Deport them all.”

He did not hedge. “This is our country. We get to decide who comes in, and we get to decide who has to leave.”

Then he repeated it for emphasis. “And I say deport them all.”

This Is Why They Are Panicking

The response from CAIR and its allied organizations was immediate and predictable. Accusations of “hate,” demands for censure, and fundraising emails flooded inboxes within hours.

That reaction is not evidence of injustice. It is evidence of loss of narrative control.

What terrifies these organizations is not Andy Ogles’ tone. It is the fact that he spoke without fear, without apology, and without deference to the institutions that have enforced silence for decades.

This was not a gaffe, a slip, or an accident. This was a member of Congress stating, on the record, that national sovereignty still matters.

America Is Not ‘Back.’ America Is Awake.

For years, Americans were told that speaking plainly about immigration, Islamism, crime, and national cohesion was forbidden. They were instructed to self-censor, to defer to “experts,” and to accept policies they never voted for and never consented to.

Rep. Andy Ogles did not ask for permission.

He stood in a congressional hearing and said what the political class has worked for decades to suppress. He named the problem. He cited the data. He drew the line.

“This is our country.” That sentence is why the system panicked.

Because once elected officials begin speaking this plainly, once sovereignty is reasserted out loud, the illusion collapses. Washington did not respond because it could not. The spell was broken.

Share