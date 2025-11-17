Gen Z has ignited a rebellion in Mexico, charging into the streets to confront a ‘Narco-President’ they say is owned by the cartels, after yet another anti-cartel mayor was assassinated for daring to speak the truth.”

Revolution is in the air south of the border. Gen Z has evidently had enough of the cartels and corruption in Mexico. Thousands took to the streets of Mexico City on Saturday to protest President Claudia Sheinbaum’s cartel ties following the assassination of Mayor Carlos Manzo in the western state of Michoacan during Day of the Dead festivities earlier this month. He criticized her for being in bed with them and just magically wound up dead after that.

Gen Z takes to the streets in Mexico City

Members of Generation Z organized the protests, but in the end, they had strong support from older supporters of opposition parties. The young organizers were born between the late 90s and early 2010s.

Before the protest this weekend, Sheinbaum accused right-wing parties of trying to infiltrate the Gen Z movement and of using bots on social media to try to increase attendance. That’s the same propaganda used here in the U.S. by the Left. The media is even using the “mostly peaceful” line concerning the protests. Note to the AP and LA Times… hammers and chains are NOT mostly peaceful.

Protesters attack police during a youth anti-government march in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Protesters charge at police during a youth anti-government march in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

This week, some “Gen Z” social media influencers folded and claimed they no longer backed Saturday’s protests.

Former President Vicente Fox and Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego published messages in support of the protests. Demonstrators could be heard shouting: “Carlos did not die, the government killed him.”

The New York Post reported, “The largest ‘Gen Z’ protests took place in Nepal in September, following a ban on social media, and led to the resignation of that nation’s prime minister. In Mexico, many young people say they are frustrated with systemic problems like corruption and impunity for violent crimes.”

Social media is playing an increasingly larger part in the organization of protests, and the powers-that-be don’t like it one little bit.

Many police officers were injured

The protesters injured over 100 police officers, putting 40 of them in the hospital. They also breached a metal wall that Sheinbaum (now the “Narco-President) had erected around the National Palace, which houses the federal government’s executive branch, so the mobs wouldn’t do to her what she allegedly did to Manzo.

There were plumes of tear gas everywhere in the streets. Hooded protesters literally dragged riot police out into the open and beat them with hammers and chains. They also threw explosive devices at them as they tore their shields and radios away, according to Fox News.

Of the 40 officers who were hospitalized, 36 had contusions, cuts, and minor injuries, and four are receiving specialized care for trauma and other injuries that are not life-threatening. All will survive – they were very lucky.

At least 20 people so far have been detained, and 20 others have been referred for administrative offenses, whatever that means.

The protest became violent once it reached Zocalo Square. According to the Associated Press, demonstrators claimed to be rallying against corruption and safety concerns, primarily due to the government and the cartels.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security stated that Mexico City Police only carried out containment work and did not repress protesters or respond to their provocations. If that is true, why did they bother sending them in at all? If the police could not protect themselves, they were little more than expendable human shields to protect Mexico’s “Narco-President.”

Corruption and government-sanctioned murder

From Fox News:

Arizbeth Garcia, a 43-year-old physician, told the outlet she was marching for increased security and additional funding for the public health system. “[Doctors] are also exposed to the insecurity gripping the country, where you can be murdered and nothing happens,” Garcia said. Another demonstrator, Rosa Maria Avila, 65, of Pátzcuaro in Michoacán, told the outlet she was marching in support of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo, an anti-crime activist who was assassinated at a public event earlier this month in Michoacán. “The state is dying,” Avila said. “He was killed because he was a man who was sending officers into the mountains to fight delinquents. He had the guts to confront them.” Manzo was shot seven times after condemning Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for her alleged lack of effort in combating cartels. “We need greater determination from the president of Mexico,” Manzo told local media in September. “I do not want to be just another mayor on the list of those who have been executed and had their lives taken away from them. … I am very afraid, but I must face it with courage.”

From Sky News:

Clara Brugada, mayor of Mexico City, said on X that “violent expression violates the rights of others” and condemned any act “carried out by a radical group of protesters”. One group, calling itself Generation Z Mexico, called for the protests and said in a “manifesto” circulating on social media that it represents Mexican youth fed up with violence, corruption, and abuse of power.

Supporters of Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodriguez, an outspoken critic of organized crime in Mexico, were seen wearing straw hats, which have become a symbol of their political movement. The pirate skull flag is another symbol of the Gen Z movement.

Mexico’s “Narco-President” at center of protests

Sheinbaum, who took office in October 2024, has been thrashed following a spate of high-profile murders committed recently. At least they aren’t falling out of windows like they do in Russia… not yet anyway.

She is being accused of tolerating crime and turning a blind eye to it, while not supporting anti-cartel efforts.

Remember, Sheinbaum turned down President Trump when he offered to send in troops to take out the cartels. She belongs to the radical left-wing party, Moreno, and surprise, surprise… she’s a social democrat and a die-hard progressive. They play word games… don’t be fooled, she’s a revolutionary communist.

Mexico’s president told Trump the country will “never accept” the presence of the U.S. Army in its territory.

“No, President Trump, our territory is inalienable, sovereignty is inalienable,” Sheinbaum asserted in May. “We can collaborate. We can work together, but with you in your territory and us in ours. We can share information, but we will never accept the presence of the United States Army on our territory.”

Sheinbaum may regret that in the end, if her own people turn en masse against her and depose her as president. And the cartels she is owned by may turn on her as well.

