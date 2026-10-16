At the Islamic Association of North Texas (IANT) in Richardson – a Dallas County polling site – Imam Jihad Abdulmumit, a former Black Panther and Black Liberation Army member who spent 23 years in federal prison for armed bank robberies, spoke without challenge.

He declared:

“We have more numbers than any Marxist, any socialist, any anarchist… Every Friday — standing armies worshiping Allah.”

He also boasted of the crimes that sent him to prison:

“I was incarcerated for bank expropriations, of which I am very proud … we were fighting a war with weapons back then.”

Abdulmumit then urged the audience to grow “our own ranks” through networks of mosques, imams, institutions, and infrastructure. The mosques imams offered no objection.

A former militant who glorified past armed struggle and described Friday prayers as “standing armies” spoke unchallenged inside a Texas voting location. Contact your county election officials and demand an investigation into this event and a review of IANT’s suitability as a polling site.

RAIR is sounding the alarm.

See Previous RAIR Foundation Coverage:

From Marxism to Islam: The Revolutionary Road to Allah Leads Through Texas (Video) – June 10, 2025

Covers the May 2, 2025 event at IANT in Richardson featuring Imam Jihad Abdulmumit (former Black Panther / Black Liberation Army member) and others. His journey from Marxism to Islam, his pride in past armed “expropriations,” and the “standing armies” language is evidence of the Red-Green Alliance operating inside a Texas mosque.

Warning Texas: Radical Alliance Between Marxism and Islam Exposed at ICNA Dallas Event – May 19, 2025

Early report on the ICNA Dallas-hosted “From Marxism to Islam: The Revolutionary Road of Allah” event at IANT. Highlights the speakers’ radical leftist backgrounds, the open promotion of moving from Marxism to Islam, and ties it to the Red-Green Alliance.

Texas Mosques Are Active Polling & Voting Sites: CAIR’s 2024 ‘Win’ for First Muslim Location Aligns with Historic 2026 Dem Turnout Surge (RAIR TV) – February 24, 2026

Documents mosques across Texas (explicitly including the Islamic Association of North Texas / IANT) operating as polling and voting centers. Notes CAIR’s celebration of the first Muslim polling site and raises questions about engineered voter mobilization and the use of mosque infrastructure as political “barracks.”

Mosques Are Now Texas Polling Stations (RAIR TV) – February 23, 2026

Warns that over 300 Texas mosques are functioning as polling stations. This is part of a deliberate strategy (referencing Erdogan’s “barracks” language) linked to demographic shifts and Democrat turnout gains, with IANT cited among the locations.

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