RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Jerry Todd's avatar
Jerry Todd
Oct 16

I'd be aware that many mosques are armed and ready for intifada. I want to be wrong but it's hard to ignore the overwhelming attitudes and militancy being demonstrated.

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JDL 613 BROTHERHOOD's avatar
JDL 613 BROTHERHOOD
Oct 16

Why are we just slowing this scum to run rampt in America....... The sleeping American giant need to awaken

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