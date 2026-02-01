By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

When glib, elitist leftists fail to actually read and comprehend history, you get someone who is an incompetent history teacher and a soon-to-be former governor, like Tim Walz. The Minnesota Democrat actually had the nerve to suggest that federal enforcement of immigration laws in his state could trigger another civil war.

When glib, elitist leftists fail to actually read and comprehend history, you get someone who is an incompetent history teacher and a soon-to-be former governor, like Tim Walz. The Minnesota Democrat actually had the nerve to suggest that federal enforcement of immigration laws in his state could trigger another civil war.

Video Credit: The Atlantic)

Walz incites another civil war

From an interview with The Atlantic, where the former vice-presidential candidate waded hip-deep into the fecal matter of leftist rhetoric and incitement:

Walz worries that the violence in his state could produce a national rupture. “I mean, is this a Fort Sumter?” he mused today in an interview in his office at the state capitol. The island fortification near Charleston, South Carolina, is where Confederate forces fired the first shots of the Civil War in 1861. Now it’s federal forces that are risking a breach. “It’s a physical assault,” Walz told me. “It’s an armed force that’s assaulting, that’s killing my constituents, my citizens.” He let his question about Fort Sumter hang without an answer This looks to Walz like an all-out federal assault on his state. When I asked him explicitly if he thought the United States was barreling toward an armed internal struggle, he hedged. “Well, I don’t want to alarm people,” he said. He switched into the third person, saying that some of his constituents think “Governor Walz should call in the National Guard and arrest ICE”… After invoking Fort Sumter, he brought up John Brown, the abolitionist who stormed a federal arsenal at Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, in 1859, fueling violent conflict over slavery that erupted in the Civil War. “Guns pointed, American at American,” he said, “is certainly not where we want to go.”

All of this posturing is to detract from the fact that Walz is mired in the Somali fraud scandal in his state and could possibly wind up in jail over it. His hands are certainly not clean when it comes to the burgeoning corruption, and he has now announced he will never seek elected office again.

(Video Credit: WCNC)

The former history teacher obviously never read up on Fort Sumter or John Brown, or if he did, he then twisted it to his political needs. He fittingly taught English and American history for one year… in China. He was hired in 1990 as a high school teacher and football and basketball coach in Nebraska. Six years later, he moved to Mankato, Minnesota, to teach geography at Mankato West High.

A history lesson

Author Dan McLaughlin from National Review provided a history lesson for the progressive moonbat that is well worth a read:

If Walz knew his history, he’d see clearly that he’s not Abe Lincoln in this scenario; he’s Francis Pickens, the South Carolina governor who led the first state out of the Union and precipitated the crisis by demanding that federal authorities evacuate his state. Pickens and his supporters and allies, much like Walz and Frey and theirs, cited John Brown’s raid in order to insist that they were not the ones firing the first shot. Major Robert Anderson, like Tom Homan and Greg Bovino today, was left besieged by an infuriated and radicalized state. At bottom, South Carolina’s grievance, and that of the other six states that followed it out of the Union before Fort Sumter, was that a new Republican president was entering office, determined to uphold federal law, and they saw that demographic shifts in the Electoral College and Congress were running against their power base, creating a sense of urgency. Lincoln and the Republicans of 1860–61 weren’t even proposing to abolish slavery (at the moment of crisis, they even came close to passing a constitutional amendment guaranteeing slavery’s permanence). But they aimed to close off slavery’s internal expansion into the territories and halt its external expansion through the acquisition of new slave-friendly territories. And — this is the part that most immediately alarmed Pickens and his ilk, and drove them to the conclusion that a fight with the federal government couldn’t wait — Lincoln’s gaining control of the federal civil service meant that Democrats could no longer use control of the executive workforce to thwart the Constitution and obtain by executive policy what they could not get passed through Congress. In 1836, in the aftermath of Nat Turner’s slave rebellion, South Carolina’s John C. Calhoun proposed a flagrantly unconstitutional law to ban the post office from delivering any newspaper, pamphlet, or other written matter “touching the subject of slavery” in a state where it would be illegal to circulate. (Many Southern states had such laws at a time when the First Amendment didn’t apply to the states.) Calhoun’s bill was backed by President Andrew Jackson and Senator James Buchanan, who was president when South Carolina seceded in 1860. It was defeated by Henry Clay, and adding insult to injury, the House then passed a rider to a post office bill that made it illegal for postmasters to interdict delivery of newspapers or other mail, or to give preference to mail expressing some viewpoints over others. Needing to pass the bill, the Senate and Jackson relented. The House rider, while it became federal law and enforced a policy required by the First Amendment, in practice went unenforced. Even under Whig administrations, which needed to compromise with the Southern pro-slavery elements of Clay’s party, it was informally understood that Southern postmasters could simply remove abolitionist literature from the mail. Whigs, who had objected vociferously to Jackson’s spoils-system view of unitary executive control of civil-service employment, were also ambivalent about fighting a bureaucratic war to the knife over postmasters. But Lincoln’s Republicans were not so constrained, either by ideology or by their coalition. The prospect that Republican postmasters would actually enforce federal law and deliver abolitionist tracts was one of the most urgent of the Southern grievances, and goes far to explaining why secession — which had often been threatened before — happened in the immediate aftermath of Lincoln’s election, but before Lincoln could begin putting Republican federal officials in place. Secessionists had their own theories and rhetoric, of course: that Brown’s raid and the circulation of abolitionist speech would lead to slave insurrections and Southerners being murdered in their beds, and that merely resupplying the federal garrison inside Fort Sumter (which hadn’t even been completed yet) was a provocation. But then, as now, it came down to the fact that they couldn’t tolerate a Republican president controlling the executive branch and enforcing the same laws in their state that applied throughout the nation.

Attempting to extort Trump over illegal immigrants

In Walz’s interview, he intimated that he may kick the conflict between leftists and federal agents into overdrive if the government doesn’t allow his state to continue using illegal immigrants in its economy:

Walz said that he wants to see a major drawdown of federal agents and dramatically different tactics. He said he gave [White House envoy Tom] Homan a window of several days to reorient the operation. That window closes tomorrow [January 29]. “If we don’t see a massive change here,” Walz told Homan, “I have no choice but to go back and tell my folks that you’re not doing it.”

Homan is very savvy when it comes to handling a powder keg such as this one. He’s begun lowering federal police visibility in the streets, but that doesn’t mean that enforcement of the law is faltering. It just means that the federal government will demand that Minnesota turn over criminal illegal aliens, and that police will actually support ICE and the Border Patrol.

The shielding of illegal immigrants and the allowing of migrant Somalians to operate welfare scam operations will be halted, or there will be hell to pay. In fact, Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison are being dragged in front of Congress to testify over the fraud. Both men appear to be involved, as well as Mayor Jacob Frey, and their compromised positions are almost certainly going to come to light.

Democrats have painted ICE agents as Nazi Gestapo, child killers, and murderers, while inciting violence against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and federal officers. It’s all part of fomenting a color revolution in the streets to distract from dark money being funneled into the Democrat Party.

Communist instigators are pushing for insurrection

Despite the growing number of useful idiots protesting in Minnesota and other cities against ICE, it is obvious they are being funded by communist organizations and American former tech mogul Neville Roy Singham, who is connected to Code Pink, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and the People’s Forum. Singham fled long ago to Shanghai and is a devotee of the Chinese Communist Party. His dark money has helped fund unrest in the US for a long time… including the riots in Minneapolis and the fight against ICE.

So, you have dark money and fraud all over the place, as well as paid protesters who are outfitted with signs and other gear to rage at the conservative machine. Walz is simply giving them an extra nudge into civil war, which has been predictable from the beginning when a drug-addled George Floyd was turned into a martyr.

President Trump nails Walz

“Governor Tim Walz recently likened the conflict on the ground to Fort Sumter, sort of implying that this is the beginning of the Civil War. Do you agree with that characterization? Do you feel like there’s a civil war?” a reporter asked President Trump.

Trump does not suffer fools like Walz easily. He wasted no time whacking the weakling with a reality check.

“Does he know what Fort Sumter was, or do you think somebody wrote it out for him? This is a – I was elected on law and order, I was elected on strong border: We had a border that allowed 25 million people to come in, many were murderers, they murdered people … we had all these things. I was elected on law and order, I was elected on the economy, I was elected on a lot of things, because when I took over, we inherited a mess,” Trump responded, going on to correctly call some of the protesters “paid insurrectionists” and “agitators.”

(Video Credit: DRM News)

“The people want law and order,” he asserted.

Law and order, yes… civil war or a color revolution, no. Walz is another clueless, corrupt foot soldier for communists, and his talking points prove that he’s an evil propagandist.

Share