On February 12, 2026, brave journalist and activist Tommy Robinson received a gut-wrenching phone call from Bedfordshire Police that exposed the rotten core of Britain’s two-tier justice system.

In a conversation he boldly shared with the world, a police officer delivered an Osman warning, a supposed “notification” of a credible threat to his life, revealing that an ISIS-linked propaganda rag had singled him out and urged jihadists to unleash violence against him.

The vile publication, Yalgaar (or Yalghar), is a blood-soaked manifesto from the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), packed with 30 pages of terrorist glorification, calls for attacks in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and beyond, and banned as proscribed material in the UK. The cop admitted this intel came straight from counter-terrorism sources, but in true bureaucratic cowardice, warned Tommy that even trying to access it could land him in hot water for a “terrorism offense.”

The Call’s Key Moments

The exchange lays bare the absurdity and injustice:

Officer:

“We have received intelligence that an ISIS publication has stated… encouraging others to commit violence against yourself.”

Tommy:

“What ISIS publication?”

Officer:

“It’s called Yalgaar.”

Tommy, fighting for clarity:

“Just to clarify – named in an ISIS manual to be targeted by ISIS terrorists, but I cannot have anything to protect myself.”

Officer:

No guns, no preemptive strikes, even in your own home; restrictions apply. Just sit tight and hope for the best, mate.

This officer hammered home that the warning gives Tommy zero right to defend himself, highlighting the UK’s draconian anti-self-defense laws that disarm law-abiding citizens while letting radical Islamists roam free. It’s a slap in the face: the state knows jihadists are gunning for you, but heaven forbid you arm up to protect your family.

Tommy’s Response

Tommy’s response was swift and heartbreaking. On February 13, 2026, he blasted out on X:

“BREAKING NEWS: I’M A PRIORITY TARGET FOR ISIS!!! I have now left the country, I need time to work things out for my safety and the safety of my family. I will probably have to relocate them. I will update you when I can.”

He attached a damning image along with the post.

Bedfordshire Police grudgingly confirmed the call’s authenticity, but that’s cold comfort. Even mainstream outlets like Yahoo News, The National, Nation.Cymru, and the Daily Record covered it, acknowledging Tommy’s status as a “priority target” for Daesh (ISIS). Meanwhile, these same publications have endlessly targeted and smeared him for warning of the threats posed by Islam.

A Pattern of Threats

This isn’t Tommy’s first rodeo. He’s endured over a dozen such threats from groups like Al-Shabaab, all while standing as a vocal critic of radical Islam, Islamic migration, and grooming gang scandals in the UK.

Yet instead of shielding him, the UK government and police have pursued arrests, trials, and prison sentences tied to his activism and media work. Critics argue that while authorities warn him of extremist threats, they also continue to prosecute him over various legal matters.

The Bigger Question

The controversy raises broader questions about security, civil liberties, and how governments balance counterterrorism with domestic law enforcement.

As Tommy relocates his family amid safety concerns, supporters argue he is being failed by the system. Critics counter that legal restrictions apply equally to all citizens under UK law.

What remains undeniable is this: a public figure has been warned of a credible Islamic threat against his life, and the situation has reignited fierce debate over national security, free speech, Islam, and the state’s duty to protect its citizens.

