In a triumphant moment that should send fear to the red-green axis in America, British patriot and fearless truth-teller Tommy Robinson has finally landed on American soil. After two decades of relentless persecution by the British government for daring to expose the horrors of Islamic grooming gangs and the creeping Sharia takeover of the UK, Tommy is free at last. After being forced to flee the UK due to threats from ISIS, Tommy is here in the land of the free to deliver his urgent warning in person: America, wake up before it’s too late.

From Persecuted Patriot to American Messenger: Tommy’s Long-Awaited Arrival

Standing proudly in front of the illuminated U.S. Capitol, a beaming Tommy Robinson declared his victory over the tyrants who tried to bury him. “I’m in the United States of America. Can you see how happy I am? It’s been a long time coming,” he said in a powerful video message that’s already igniting patriots worldwide.

For years, Tommy has been the lone voice crying out against the Muslim Brotherhood’s infiltration, the mass importation of jihadists, and the cover-up of child rape gangs by so-called “refugees.” The British Parliament – now a laughingstock with zero credibility – went to extreme lengths to silence him.

In 2017, Tommy was invited by 10 U.S. Congress members to speak on the decline of free speech in Britain. But 45 British MPs lobbied the American Embassy to block his visa. They didn’t want America to hear the truth about Britain’s surrender to Islamization. But Tommy is here now, and there is nothing they can do about it.

“You hold no weight anymore. The whole world now looks upon you as a laughingstock.”

Tommy’s journey isn’t just personal, it’s a beacon for every freedom-loving American. He’s felt the pulse of U.S. politics for over a decade, from the stolen 2020 election to the January 6th fallout. “I felt every moment of it. Lived every moment of it,” he shared. Why? Because Britain and America share a special bond, a Judeo-Christian heritage under siege by the same globalist forces pushing open borders and cultural erasure.

The Warning America Desperately Needs: Britain’s Nightmare is Your Future

Tommy’s message is crystal clear: What happened in the UK is coming to America if we don’t act now. For 20 years, he’s documented the invasion – millions of unvetted migrants flooding in, imposing Sharia norms like gender segregation, halal mandates, and the brutal subjugation of women. Grooming gangs have raped thousands of British girls, protected by politically correct police and politicians terrified of “Islamophobia” smears.

Now, look at America: Mosques multiplying, calls to prayer blaring in cities across America, and “refugee” resettlement programs importing the same dangers. From NYPD’s Ramadan crescent lightings to school boards caving to demands for prayer rooms and halal food, the playbook is in motion. Tommy’s here to expose it all, before your streets become like Luton’s no-go zones.

Upon landing in America, he declared:

“I’ve tried warning America of what’s coming. At every step, the British establishment tried to ruin my life for doing so. The shackles are off—they hold no power anymore.”

As he tours America, expect explosive meetings, hard-hitting interviews, and unfiltered truth about the Islamic threat. The British regime’s grip is slipping; now it’s time for America to listen and act.

