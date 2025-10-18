On October 12, 2025, Toronto’s far-left mayor, Olivia Chow, officially declared a new cultural district called “Little Iran.” The move was billed as a gesture of multicultural pride — a nod to the city’s large Iranian diaspora and their contribution to Canadian society.

But within moments of the ribbon-cutting, the event exposed what “multiculturalism” has truly become in Justin Trudeau’s Canada: a weaponized ideology used to protect the enemies of freedom — not its defenders.

Arrested for Waving the Flag of Free Persia

While regime loyalists celebrated under the green-white-red flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran, one attendee dared to wave a very different banner — the Lion and Sun flag, the emblem of pre-revolutionary, secular Persia.

That man was peaceful, proud, and supportive of the Iranian people — but opposed to the mullahs who have ruled them with terror for over four decades.

Police quickly surrounded him and arrested him for “incitement.”

His “crime”? Displaying the symbol of a free Iran — the same flag embraced by exiled Persians worldwide who still dream of their country’s liberation.

A video posted by journalist Caryma Sa’d shows officers removing him as pro-regime sympathizers looked on — a chilling picture of how Canada now enforces Islamic Republic sensitivities on its own soil.

Multiculturalism — The Trojan Horse for Theocracy

If a flag representing Iran’s liberal, Western-aligned past is banned at a celebration supposedly honoring “Iranian culture,” then this was never about cultural pride.

It was about political control.

“Little Iran” is not a tribute to Persia’s 2,500-year-old civilization of art, literature, and humanism.

It is the branding of a Little Islamic Republic inside Toronto — a foothold for Tehran’s ideological influence, under the cover of diversity and inclusion.

This is the same mayor, Olivia Chow, who recently called for a boycott of a major hardware chain because it stopped funding Toronto’s over-the-top LGBTQ parades. Yet, when it comes to celebrating a theocracy that stones women and murders dissidents, Chow rolls out the red carpet.

The Disappearing West

Canada’s so-called “multiculturalism” now means one thing: You can wave the flag of an Islamist dictatorship — but not of the free nation it destroyed.

Every “Little Iran,” “Little Palestine,” and “Little Mogadishu” planted in Western cities is not about cultural diversity. It is about importing the politics of the regimes that people fled.

In today’s Toronto, the persecutors are celebrated and the dissidents are silenced.

And the message is clear — the West will tolerate anything, even tyranny, as long as it wears the mask of multiculturalism.

More can be read about this at Jihad Watch.

