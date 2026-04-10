A 35-year-old Brampton man named Mohamed Mahdi has been arrested after multiple shots were fired at a Jewish-owned restaurant in North Toronto in the early hours of April 3, 2026.

Police confirm this was the second time the same Jewish business owner has been targeted. Despite the clearly targeted nature of the attack, the involvement of both the Hate Crime Unit and the Counter Terrorism Security Unit, and the suspect’s Muslim name, prosecutors have laid zero hate crime charges and zero terrorism charges.

Instead, Mahdi faces only four bland, bureaucratic firearms offenses:

Discharge a Restricted Firearm or Prohibited Firearm

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Charges That Should Have Been Laid

In a normal case where someone deliberately fires multiple shots at an occupied or potentially occupied business, Canadian prosecutors routinely add much more serious charges. Here’s what is conspicuously missing in this case:

None of the stronger charges were filed.

It should also be noted that this was the second shooting attack on a restaurant owned by the same people. Roughly one month earlier (early March 2026), another location of the same restaurant (on Alness Street, near Dufferin and Steeles) was also hit by gunfire.

Police brought in counter-terrorism investigators, likely because the target was clearly a Jewish business.

This is not a minor paperwork issue. Firing shots at a restaurant is inherently dangerous and reckless, whether or not people are inside. In virtually any other context, especially if the shooter had not been Muslim and the target were random, prosecutors would have added at least the indictment of reckless discharge.

The absence of any hate crime enhancement or terrorism-related charge, despite the repeated targeting of a Jewish business, sends a disturbing message: some motives are too politically sensitive to name.

Toronto Police say the investigation is “ongoing” and they are still examining the motive. But the charges laid on day one already tell an important story.

This pattern, soft, neutral gun charges when the perpetrator is Muslim, and the victims are Jewish, is becoming all too familiar in Canada. While authorities talk about fighting hate and extremism, their actions suggest they are far more comfortable charging paperwork violations than confronting the actual hateful ideology and Islamic motive behind the attack.

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