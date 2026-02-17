On February 14, hundreds of thousands gathered in Toronto for what became the largest anti-regime demonstrations ever held by the Iranian diaspora in Canada. What began as a major rally grew into a vast public assembly, with official estimates placing attendance at over 350,000 people, far exceeding early projections of 200,000. It was itself an enormous protest.

The demonstration was explicitly directed against the Islamic Republic of Iran, not against the Iranian people. Participants carried Iranian flags, chanted for freedom, and called for an end to clerical rule in Tehran. Many in the crowd described the event as an expression of solidarity with ongoing protest movements inside Iran and a demand for political change.

A Diaspora Mobilized

Iranian-Canadians traveled from across the country to attend, turning major Toronto streets into a sea of flags, banners, and voices united in opposition to the ruling regime. Signs and slogans reflected a wide spectrum of anti-government sentiment, including calls for democracy, women’s rights, and national sovereignty free from religious rule.

Notably, some demonstrators carried signs referencing Iran’s pre-1979 monarchy, and a number openly expressed support for the former Shah, reflecting a visible current within the diaspora that associates the Islamic Revolution with decades of repression, instability, and exile.

Focus on the Islamic Republic

Speakers and participants repeatedly emphasized that their protest was directed at the Islamic regime governing Iran, which they accused of political repression, human-rights abuses, and silencing dissent. Many described the demonstration as part of a broader global movement opposing the current system of rule in Tehran.

Despite the size of the gathering, the demonstration remained peaceful, with no major incidents reported.

(In the photo above, one can see the stark contrast between the anti-Islamic republic of Iran protests, who covered police cars in flowers and Persian flags, vs. the Islamic-communist protests, who vandalized police cars in ‘support’ of Gaza and against the existence of Israel.)

Observers noted the crowd’s scale, discipline, and determination, calling it one of the most significant public mobilizations by the Iranian diaspora in recent years.

A Signal Beyond Toronto

The scale of the demonstration sends a message extending far beyond Canada. It reflects the persistence of opposition to the Islamic Republic not only within Iran, but among millions living abroad who continue to view the regime as illegitimate. Public gatherings of this magnitude, sustained across continents, underscore that the question of Iran’s political future remains unresolved.

For many who marched in Toronto, the demonstration was more than a protest — it was a declaration that the voice of a people does not disappear simply because it is forced beyond its borders.

