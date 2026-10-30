RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Tea Tephi's avatar
Tea Tephi
2h

These protesters embody communism so perfectly........stealing, destroying and killing. It's what they do. God bless TPUSA for trying to continue Charlie's work.

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LtJ's avatar
LtJ
2h

One has to only look at France and other countries that allow these Anti-FooFoo/Soros arranged stage shows to continue...............as We say at Arrowhead Stadium.........'Time to Put the Hammer Down'!

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