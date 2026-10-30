Conservative comedian Alex Stein took a walk on the dark side at the University of Oregon during a TPUSA “Pick Up the Mic” event. Leftists mocked the assassination of Charlie Kirk and threatened Stein, calling him part of the “Hitler Youth.” Another TPUSA event in Texas saw a young woman “deliver with glee” a death threat to the speaker there who said he’d pray for her.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Evil leftist protesters at the University of Oregon displayed unbridled bloodlust at a Talking Points USA gathering where conservative comedian Alex Stein took part in a “Pick Up the Mic” event. These events are meant to carry on Charlie Kirk’s legacy of spirited debate after the young conservative was assassinated last year. Anarchist/communists flashed signs such as “F*ck him right in the neck hole” while accusing the 40-year-old campus pro-speech activist of being part of the “Hitler Youth.”

Warning: Offensive and brain-dead language:

Alex Stein Takes a Walk in the Shadow of Evil

Stein bravely appeared at the school’s Erb Memorial Union student center on Wednesday, according to the Post Millennial. The theme of his debate was “America is for Americans.” About 300 turned out for the 3-hour event.

“It’s an honor to carry on Charlie Kirk’s Legacy,” Stein said at the beginning of the debate.

Discussions at the event were heated, covering the Second Amendment, transgender rights, immigrant rights, religion, and evolutionary theory.

Many of the demonstrators wore Antifa-style black bloc. And a number of them were definitely too old to be students. They declared they had a right to “rebel” on campus against conservatives. This is the same university where 98% of faculty political donations went to Democrats, according to The College Fix.

“It is right to rebel; fascism can burn in hell,” they chanted.

As expected, chants were filled with slogans invoking fascism and Nazism, while accusing Stein of advocating for mass genocide.

“When the Nazis were killing people in Germany, they said, ‘Germany for Germans,’” one protester shouted, in an apparent effort to link the slogan to Trump’s “America First” agenda.

“We are here to oppose the Nazi slogan,” he proclaimed.

Others pushed violence as the final solution. One thug with purple hair brandished a sign that simultaneously suggested assassinating Stein and performing sex acts upon him. Classy.

This is the same kind of monstrous crap that leftists have pushed, celebrating Kirk’s assassination that occurred during a public debate appearance on the Utah Valley University campus.

One of the non-students made a huge show of flipping off Stein, calling him a “Nazi f*cking whore” before declaring, “You don’t get to talk, you f*cking Nazi.”

He yelled, “The Hitler Youth are not allowed here!” Then declared that they all hated Stein.

“Alex Stein is a clown. Cover your drinks if he’s around,” another brain trust screamed through a bullhorn.

The event was meant to follow the format Kirk used in his debates and be an open forum for discussing opinions. Students were invited to come to the mic and engage in a brief debate with the speaker.

“Everyone who’s tried to come up and make a point, I’ve let talk,” Stein said to the crowd. “All I’ve done is attack people who have tried to interrupt the event.”

Many attendees did not come to debate. They were far more interested in yelling into the mic and preventing civil discourse of any kind.

The University of Oregon sent a notification out to students and staff on Wednesday morning, warning of increased police presence for the event. Officers were present in and around the EMU Amphitheater and were stationed atop nearby campus buildings. Obviously, they didn’t want a repeat assassination to occur on their campus.

About 30 officers from the UO Police Department, the Eugene Police Department, and Oregon State Police troopers were present at the event.

Protesters accused police of being “fascist” as they tried to maintain order. They tried to free at least one of the three radicals arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment at the event as the police were taking him into custody.

Stein brought his sense of humor to the event and praised an apparent supporter in the audience who held a sign that read, “Big Booty Latinas Can Stay.” That was evidently a reference to a viral interview Stein conducted with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the steps of the US Capitol.

“That’s a cause that I can stand by,” Stein stated, as protesters attempted to block the sign from view.

Stein yelled into the microphone as he was standing up to leave, “Thank you to everyone, even the haters! They tried to shut it down, but they couldn’t!”

“Pamper Baby” Delivers A Death Threat in Texas

TPUSA held another gathering at the University of Texas at San Antonio. A young, sweet-looking woman stepped up to the mic during the “Pick Up the Mic” event and read a poem that openly celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The evil-spewing leftist told the guest speaker that he was “brave” for appearing on campus without any neck protection.

That sounds a lot like a death threat. Paging the FBI and DHS. The Gateway Pundit has identified the young woman as Isa Casahuga-Lemgruber.

She is reportedly a Class of 2029 student majoring in International Relations and Diplomacy, from Houston, and a graduate of St. Agnes Academy. Now, that’s ironic – she might want to reconsider her major. Her family is from Brazil.

Casahuga-Lemgruber, who identified as “Pamper Baby,” read a poem that parodied “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Except that it celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk. It included lines about the night before the “Kirkiversary,” flags hung proudly, memes on deck, and solemnly remembering “a shot to the neck.”

She recited, “It was the night before the Kirkiversary, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. The flags were hung proudly. The memes all on deck, as we solemnly remembered a shot to the neck. The podcast fell silent. The hot takes grew wary. For tomorrow, dear friends, is the great Kirkiversary.”

Her vile and wicked oratory ended with inviting people to a “Squirt for Kirk” event.

“So I’ll see everyone at the Squirt for Kirk. We’re hosting that also on October 10th. I’ll see y’all there to BYOE. You know, vaccines included, sh*t’s free. See y’all there. That’s all.”

Then she told the speaker he was brave for being out there “with no protection, no nothing, no like neck brace.”

The speaker, Christian Collins, founder of the Texas Youth Summit, caught the exchange on video.

“At @UTSA for Pick Up the Mic, a student read a poem celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk with such glee, then told me I was brave to be out here without my neck covered. I told her I’d pray for her. This is the climate. We pick up the mic anyway,” he wrote on X.

“I don’t know what else to tell people. The Left wants us dead. I am not using hyperbole; they are openly celebrating murder, violence, and the slaughter of their political opponents,” TPUSA contributor Jack Posobiec wrote on X.

If you ever thought evil is all around us, this should reinforce that belief. These people want conservatives dead, and they are unafraid to show murderous intent. Those carrying on Kirk’s legacy are among the bravest out there. They literally walk into the dragon’s lair during these events.

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