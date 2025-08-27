Trans Shooter Obsessed with Mass Murderers Targets Catholic School Killing Multiple Children
Another transgender shooter carried out a horrific killing spree at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, killing two young children and wounding 17 others.
Another transgender shooter carried out a horrific killing spree at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, killing two young children and wounding 17 others.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A trans monster targets children praying
Multiple r…