Democrat Senator Chris Murphy trashed President Trump, America, and Israel in Spain, then tweeted out “awesome,” cheering on Iranian ships against the US Navy. He was sandblasted on social media for his treasonous actions and commentary.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy just couldn’t contain his communist, treasonous sentiments in a heinous one-word response to a post reporting that 26 ships in Iran’s shadow fleet made it past the US blockade in the Gulf of Oman. “Awesome,” he posted on X, resulting in the appropriate branding of the senator as a “traitor” for “’cheering for America’s enemy during war.” The man is a stone-cold national security threat that should not be in the Senate, period.

False claims and propaganda

Just as a side note… those Iranian ships never made it through the blockade, according to media reports. Murphy must be crushed.

From the Washington Free Beacon:

The senator’s original tweet, which garnered 2 million views, linked to a post from Tehran-tied analyst Ali Vaez claiming that more than two dozen “Iranian shadow fleet vessels” had bypassed the U.S. blockade in the Persian Gulf. Vaez based his claim on a Monday report from the shipping journal Lloyd’s List, which said it detected “a steady flow of shadow fleet traffic” that included at least 10 vessels and 11 Iranian tankers.

Smearing America, Trump, and Israel in Spain

This is the same antisemitic communist who trotted over to the Alex Soros summit in Spain this week to bash America and Israel. Comrades Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sent video messages.

From 13WOWK:

Sen. Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, spoke at the progressive rally and he didn’t shy away from blasting Trump while celebrating the loss of power of Trump’s ally Viktor Orbán in elections in Hungary last week. “Donald Trump is out to end our democracy,” Murphy said. “We are not on the verge of a totalitarian takeover, we are in the middle of it.” But, he said, “Americans are watching what is happening across the world, and the victory in Hungary just one week ago lifted our sails.”

He also said, “This administration has totally lost touch with reality. This war is spinning out of control. What we know is that the minute we stop bombing, this new regime is going to start rebuilding their missile capacity and their drone capacity. The estimates are that it will only take them a handful of months to reconstitute that threat. So, what did we get at the end of this war? We’re going to waste billions of dollars. We’re going to get dozens, if not hundreds, of Americans killed. We’re going to start new conflicts in the region. And when it’s all said and done, a more provocative regime is going to be in charge with the same military capacities.”

“This White House is the most corrupt White House in the history of our nation,” he told European progressives in Spain. “Now Donald Trump thinks he can get away with this in America by distracting us, by telling Americans that the real threats to our lives are immigrants, or Muslims, gay children, drag shows off in Europe, he wants to turn us against each other.”

“He’s also trying to silence dissent,” Murphy added. “He threatens to lock up my colleagues for opposing him. He’s invaded American cities with his personal political police force, ICE, to crush peaceful protests. But here is what I am in Barcelona to tell you: united with progressive parties all over the world, in the United States of America, Donald Trump is not going to win.”

Murphy has close ties with Iran and communists

Just a primer on Murphy’s allegiance to Iran over the US, via CyberBoy:

Let’s dig into the national security threat, Chris Murphy’s track record: – Murphy objected to the Trump administration’s 2020 assassination of IRGC terror leader Qassem Soleimani – Murphy admitted to meeting with Iran Foreign Minister Javid Zarif who played a central role in forming the 2015 nuclear accord that provided Iran and the IRGC with billions-of-dollars – Murphy refused to label the Islamic Republic of Iran as terrorist organization He quotes: “Yes. I mean, the practical impact of designating [the IRGC] as a Foreign Terrorist Organization is inconsequential” – Murphy spoke at NoWarWithIran rally back in 2019, Soros backed – Murphy wanted to remove sanctions upon the Islamic Republic of Iran back in 2019 -Murphy has been endorsed by NIAC, National Iranian American Council after his statements about uplifting sanctions

Hank Berrien over at the Daily Wire nailed it:

Back in 2020, Murphy was caught in a “secret meeting” in Munich with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif—a meeting first exposed by The Federalist. At the time, Murphy defended his back-channeling, claiming it was “dangerous not to talk to one’s enemies.” Critics, however, were quick to point out the staggering hypocrisy: Murphy had spent years shrieking about “collusion” regarding Trump officials’ contacts with foreign leaders, yet saw no issue with undermining sitting U.S. policy while meeting with a regime responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans. As the U.S. recently ramped up military pressure to eliminate Iran’s nuclear program, Murphy’s rhetoric shifted from “diplomat” to “defeatist.” He has repeatedly characterized U.S. actions as “dangerously illegal,” “unnecessary,” and a “mistake of staggering scale.” He has gone so far as to accuse the administration of “terrorizing innocent Iranians” and committing “war crimes,” all while bizarrely suggesting that the 25th Amendment be used against a president he describes as “unglued” and a “would-be dictator.” Murphy’s obsession with “collectivism” and his disdain for American “individualism” often mirror the talking points of the very radicals he empowers. While he bloviates about the “trillions wasted” in overseas conflicts, he remains curiously silent on the billions in oil revenue his preferred policies allow to flow back into Tehran’s coffers. To Murphy, a U.S. blockade being outmaneuvered by a rogue regime isn’t a security failure—it’s “awesome.” It is a chilling reminder that for some in the Senate, the goal isn’t American victory; it’s the managed decline of the West in favor of the “warmth” of globalist submission.

Murphy was torched over his comments

Following Murphy’s Benedict Arnold moment on X, he was eviscerated by critics over his fealty to the mullahs. Some naively suggested his account had been “hacked,” but others discerned his treasonous reaction right off the bat.

“It takes an insane level of Trump Derangement Syndrome to cheer for a terrorist regime that chants ‘Death to America,’” White House Spokesperson Olivia Wales told Fox News Digital in an interview.

“Chris Murphy is an America-last, radical left lunatic who stands for illegal aliens and Iranian terrorists over the American people. The only thing ‘awesome’ will be when he is out of office,” she remarked.

Fox News Chief Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday that there is “no evidence” that the Iranian shadow fleet vessels, ships used to evade international sanctions, have made it through the US blockade.

Mike Davis, founder of the conservative Article III Project, has called on the Senate to vote to censure Murphy, saying he was “cheering for America’s enemy during war.”

Right on cue, Murphy attempted to claim that he was just misunderstood and was only kidding. Right.

“The tweet was sarcasm,” a spokesperson for Murphy’s office told Fox News Digital in a statement. “Chris obviously thinks it’s terrible that Donald Trump continues to mishandle every aspect of a war he started but clearly has no strategy to end.”

No one is buying that load of Democratic manure, and conservatives continued to ratio him on X.

“U.S. Senator Chris Murphy is a National Security Threat! How is he STILL allowed to operate in our government- he is a traitor to America!” Amy Mek of RAIR Foundation wrote on X, where she also highlighted his communist ties laid out by author and researcher Trevor Loudon.

“First of all this is false,” Sean Parnell, assistant to the Secretary of War for public affairs, posted on X. “Second, a Dem senator cheering on the number one state sponsor of terror is shameful.”

“This is what late stage TDS looks like: Cheering on Iran to defeat the U.S. Navy,” the Trump War Room account asserted on X.

“Was Sen. Murphy’s account hacked?” Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York wondered.

“Chris Murphy roots against America,” conservative commentator Steve Guest bluntly stated.

“‘I love when Iran wins, it’s awesome…’ – a UNITED STATES SENATOR???????????!!!!!!!!!,” added Matt Van Swol, who is a former employee of the Department of Energy.

Sticking by his lie, Murphy deflected when asked by Fox News about his comment.

“I guess I just have to be more careful about sarcasm on Twitter,” he snarled.

Murphy contended that X is “kind of a cesspool” and suggested, “sarcasm is not something … allowed … any longer.”

Well, if he had had his way under former President Biden, free speech certainly wouldn’t have been allowed on X. Unfortunately for Murphy, Elon Musk rode to the rescue, nullifying those malignant leftist dreams.

The Marxist Democrat added that he believes Trump’s handling of the war is “bungled” and “mismanaged” and should be ended “as quickly as possible.”

Because it’s inconveniencing his Iranian friends and benefactors, no doubt.

Murphy recently called out Trump for his posts related to the war with Iran, claiming they are “a clear war crime.”

He doesn’t appear to know what that means, just as he seems not to care that what he is doing is shameful and treasonous.

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