The son of a Texas Republican who served under Reagan has been arrested by the FBI for serving as an unregistered agent for communist China. Thomas Pauken II was groomed by the communists to recruit in the US and to commit espionage. The FBI attempted to use him as a double agent.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Evidently, selling out to the communist Chinese is nonpartisan these days. It’s a massive problem for Democrats, but it also seems to have infected the Republicans. Thomas Pauken II, the son of a prominent Texas Republican named Tom Pauken, posed as a journalist and a political commentator after moving to China in 2010, where he lived for more than a decade, working for several prominent state-controlled media outlets. Then he came home to the US and tried to recruit for the communists and gain access to classified information that would be given to Xi Jinping himself.

Espionage/Treason for the Communist Chinese

Pauken has been charged with one count of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for China, which seems a ridiculously light charge. He’s accused of “working at the direction and control of individuals” known to be operating on behalf of China and its Ministry of State Security, according to the Post Millennial.

FBI Special Agent Timothy Healy provided a sworn affidavit that was first obtained by Politico. It details how, since at least 2019, Pauken has been working at the direction and control of individuals he knows to be working for the [People’s Republic of China], including an individual he knows to be working for the [Ministry of State Security], whom he calls ‘Cathy.’”

That individual evidently assigned tasks to the faux journalist that included “Pauken meeting with potential human sources for Cathy, providing human sources with communications devices (such as a laptop and cellphone) to be used for communication between the human source and Cathy, providing taskings for the human sources on what Cathy required, and providing Cathy with reports from the human sources.”

For his part, Pauken received at least $100,000. He confessed during a voluntary interview that “Cathy” was “part of a conspiracy to obtain classified information from the United States government,” and that he had participated in the conspiracy “by acting as a middleman between his PRC handlers, like Cathy, and human sources,” per the affidavit. That sounds a lot like espionage.

From the Post Millennial:

Pauken was pulled in for an interview with customs agents at Washington Dulles International Airport near Washington, DC on January 29, 2025, after agents discovered two cell phones, a laptop, and $3,000 in cash in his luggage. During the interview, Pauken said he moved to China in 2010 and worked “as a journalist” for several prominent state-controlled media outlets.



“All his Chinese associates were obsessed with attaining information on Pauken’s father who had worked for the Reagan administration. Pauken used the alias Tom McGregor at his father’s request because his father (who shares the same first and last name) did not want to appear associated with Pauken’s activities in the PRC,” Pauken allegedly said in the interview.

It is unverified at this time whether Pauken senior actually knew about his son’s treasonous endeavors.

Targeting Republicans

Pauken’s father served in the Reagan administration and would go on to chair the Texas Republican Party between 1994 and 1997. Then-Governor Rick Perry appointed him to chair the state’s Workforce Commission in 2008, and he ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor in 2014.

According to Pauken junior, he was approached in 2017 by a man who claimed to work as Xi Jinping’s speech writer. That man introduced him to his handler, “Cathy.” She was said to have “consulted for a think tank closely connected to the Chinese Government.” The reports that Pauken provided his handler were reportedly read by Xi Jinping.

More from the Post Millennial:

On his 2025 trip, Pauken said he was going to meet with a person who had been looking for a job in the incoming Trump administration, identified as “Person 1” in the affidavit. Prior to the trip, Cathy had given Pauken a cellphone to give to Person 1, along with instructions on how to use it. Pauken was also told to buy Person 1 a laptop.



“Pauken believed that if Person 1 was hired by the incoming presidential administration, he was 80 percent sure that Person 1 would provide classified information to the PRC, despite Pauken having advised Person 1 not to do so. Pauken was very concerned that Person 1 would eventually provide classified information to Cathy.”

That person was not hired for the exact administration role originally indicated but currently works for a US government agency, according to Politico.

Cyber Espionage

Federal investigators also assert that Pauken maintained ties to another Chinese network operating out of Wuhan that focused specifically on American technology sectors and the inner workings of the US Department of Justice. According to the affidavit, that group tasked Pauken with locating and recruiting individuals capable of assisting Chinese cyber espionage efforts.

When Pauken traveled to the US in February 2026, he was monitored by the FBI during a meeting with Person 1, whom he had given the laptop and phone to the year prior. Pauken told Person 1 that “Cathy” “expected one report per week” and that his reports “would influence policy and be read by Xi Jinping.”

From the Economic Times:

The investigation reportedly involved an extended FBI counterintelligence operation. After initially confronting Pauken in January 2025, federal agents allegedly instructed him to continue interacting with his Chinese contacts “as if nothing had changed,” believing an abrupt break in communication could place him at risk.



According to the affidavit, agents later monitored a meeting at a Washington hotel where Pauken allegedly handed over a SIM card and discussed payments of up to $10,000 in exchange for weekly reports designed to “influence policy” and allegedly be reviewed by Xi Jinping.

After that meeting, Pauken was arrested by the FBI. He is still in custody and was denied a request for pretrial release in March. He is expected to appear in the Eastern District of Virginia for a preindictment plea hearing today. Such a hearing usually signals a defendant’s plan to offer a guilty plea to some charge or charges, typically in an agreement with prosecutors.

Pauken’s attorney is trying to slither his client’s way out of an espionage charge. Attorney Charles Burnham says the case should not be treated as a traditional espionage prosecution. His client was allegedly being utilized as a double agent.

“It’s critical to understand that Mr. Pauken is not charged with spying or mishandling classified information,” Burnham said in a statement. “The government’s complaint charges that Mr. Pauken did professional work for a foreign government without first completing certain required paperwork.”

Federal prosecutors reportedly charged Pauken under a law that makes it a crime to act on behalf of a foreign government inside the United States without notifying the attorney general. The statute carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison. As a reminder, treason carries the death penalty. Espionage is ten years to life.

Pauken, under the pseudonym Tom McGregor, wrote a 2019 book titled “US Vs China: From Trade War to Reciprocal Deal,” which claims to provide “a neutral and balanced perspective” on the US-China trade relationship.

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