RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Thorsmama1950's avatar
Thorsmama1950
8h

Yes go after them. All these dictators don’t mind living off the Hog, as their people starve and suffer because of it. Personally, get the UN off our soil and pull all money from them.

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Everyone
22m

Let’s hope the UN votes correctly. I watched some of that conference. It was great.

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