US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz went full beast mode on the Cuban communists during a meeting Tuesday. He exposed their corruption and the theft of wealth from the Cuban people who suffer in the dark, starving while the Marxists play on private islands and flaunt their riches. It was also a warning that the US is coming for the commies to free the Cuban people.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Things got heated on the floor of the United Nations Tuesday as the war drums between the US and Cuba reached a crescendo. US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz got into a shouting match with Cuba’s foreign minister on the floor of the UN’s General Assembly Hall after laying out just how corrupt the communist regime is. The Cuban minister took offense and angrily stormed toward Waltz while the communists reportedly assaulted the ambassador’s aide.

US Versus Cuba on the UN Floor

It started with Waltz calling out the Havana government for profiting off of the forced labor of its own citizens sent to concentration camps while using confiscated “businesses, farms, factories, homes and the savings of generations of hardworking Cubans” to line the pockets of its leaders, according to the New York Post. You know… what the Democrats want to do to Elon Musk, American businesses, and US citizens.

As Waltz eviscerated the communists, Cuba’s delegation banged on the table near their seats to express disapproval before Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla charged toward Waltz and accused the ambassador of lying. The US envoy shouted at him, “You understand who you’re dealing with? This is America. Back up!”

Exposing the Cuban Communists

“I hope everyone, Mr. President, is listening to the delegation right now,” Waltz said as the Cuban delegation began to disrupt him. “Imagine what happens when someone asks questions. Imagine what happens when someone asks these questions in Havana, not in a room full of ambassadors and cameras. Imagine what happens to those people if this is the intimidation and disruption that we see.”

“He doesn’t like hard truths,” Waltz asserted in front of the delegates concerning Parrilla. “You can come and intimidate all you want.”

“He’s not going to intimidate me in the United States of America — like he tries to intimidate political prisoners,” Waltz proclaimed, yelling at Parrilla as UN officials tried to restore order and threatened to shut the meeting down.

“I know that you don’t like to hear these hard truths, but I am speaking for the Cuban people,” Waltz asserted. “And ever since 1959, this government in Havana would have you believe that everything in Cuba has just disappeared; that they are the victim; that it’s someone else’s fault.”

After the confrontation ended with the Cuban delegation heading back to its designated section on the floor, Rodriguez Parrilla accused Waltz of “lying” and “offending the dignity of the people and government of Cuba.”

At one point in Waltz’s railing against the Cubans, he showed a photo of the late dictator Fidel Castro who was wearing two Rolex watches worth around $40,000.

“According to the regime’s own statistics, that would pay for 55 years of an average Cuban wage,” Waltz contended, and then showed a photo of Miguel Díaz-Canel, saying, “It didn’t just start with Castro. This is the current Cuban president, also with a Rolex on.”

He then flatly accused Fidel Castro’s government of sending “thousands of people, homosexuals, Christians, Afro-Cubans and others to concentration camps.”

Waltz is a former Florida congressman. The fiery ambassador covered reports on the Cuban military-run conglomerate GAESA and how it amassed $18 billion in assets that have made communist elitists very wealthy.

“It’s not just watches, colleagues, it’s also a vast real estate empire,” Waltz said, sharing images of the Castro family’s 14,000-square-foot seaside retreat in Varadero with marble floors, a sauna and a private dock, as well as the ex-ruling family’s compound made “from cedar imported from the Brazilian Amazon rainforest.”

“But colleagues, even 20 homes and all of these lavish compounds aren’t enough,” he contended. “Why settle for mansions by the sea when you can have your own private island? That’s right. The Castro family has their own private island, Cayo Piedra.”

The Wealth of Cuba Did Not Just Vanish

Waltz made the comments as he urged delegates to vote against a resolution condemning US sanctions on the island.

“Here’s the lie that I ask you to all take a hard look. There is no blockade,” Waltz claimed. “A blockade is a ring of military ships around an island. It doesn’t exist.”

“How did the United States become Cuba’s largest, single largest fuel supplier to its private sector, as small as it is, while Havana tells the world America won’t let fuel in? That’s the lie, Mr. President,” he charged.

“So let me conclude from where I begin,” Waltz stated. “Things don’t just disappear. An entire country’s wealth doesn’t just vanish and evaporate. Its confiscated property didn’t just go away. Its doctors’ wages didn’t just cease to exist.”

“But we now know where it is,” he emphasized. “The billions documented in GAESA’s secret financial accounts that have now been exposed to the world is where it is. That’s where the Cuban people’s wealth is sitting. Their wealth simply changed hands, from their hands as they starve to the elites as they live lives of luxury.”

Assaulting a US Diplomat

The New York Post obtained a video showing US diplomat J.P. Freire being assaulted by another member of the Cuban delegation. He attempted to grab Freire’s iPhone as he was recording the confrontation. The Cuban delegation was recording its own video of the interchange as Parrilla approached Waltz mid-speech.

This wasn’t just a confrontation at the UN. This was a warning to Cuba that the US is prepared to dance and is coming for the communists. The Cuban Marxists might try to slap a diplomat, but when faced with the might of the US military, it won’t even be a contest.

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