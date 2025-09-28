Fresh off declaring Antifa a domestic terrorist organization, as so many other countries have done, President Trump is now getting ready to stomp on the thugs in Portland who nightly ravage the ICE detention facility there and openly attack agents.

Trump is sending troops into Portland

Trump announced on Truth Social Saturday that he is directing troops to defend Portland and ICE facilities. He’s authorizing them to use full force as well against Antifa and other domestic terror groups that have taken over the city. He gave the nod at the request of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the post announced.

Antifa is about to get a reality check

Attorney General Pam Bondi released a statement on X announcing that she had instructed Joint Terrorism Task Forces nationwide to take immediate action against violent groups threatening federal agents.

“I have witnessed the continued onslaught of violence perpetrated against ICE officers across our country. The Department of Justice will not stand idly by in the face of such lawlessness. At my direction, I am deploying DOJ agents to ICE facilities—and wherever ICE comes under siege—to safeguard federal agents, protect federal property, and immediately arrest all individuals engaged in any federal crime. Pursuant to President Trump’s recent executive action, I am also instructing the Joint Terrorism Task Forces across the country to disrupt and investigate all entities and individuals engaged in acts of domestic terrorism, including the repeated acts of violence and obstruction against federal agents. The Department of Justice will seek the most serious available charges against all participants in these criminal mobs, including conspiracy offenses, assault offenses, civil disorder offenses, and terrorism offenses. While these never-ending attacks are designed to break our will, they only strengthen our resolve to complete the work begun. To that end, I have directed the FBI, DEA, ATF, and USMS to accelerate our efforts alongside the Department of Homeland Security to locate, apprehend, detain, prosecute, and remove all illegal aliens present in our country. The rule of law will prevail,” Bondi stated.

Antifa has been on Trump’s radar for a while now. Earlier in September, he branded them as “paid agitators” for causing riots and destruction in Portland. He vowed to “wipe them out” if he was forced to send federal forces into the city.

“These are paid agitators, and they’re very dangerous for our country,” Trump told reporters at the time.

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller fully supports the crackdown announcement and called it exactly what it is: “We are witnessing domestic terrorist sedition against the federal government.” Miller said. “All necessary resources will be utilized.”

A sanctuary city under siege

From Fox News:

Anti-ICE graffiti has been scrawled on the outside of the building, and the demonstrations have become violent at times between protesters and federal agents, prompting authorities to use rubber bullets, tear gas, and flash bangs to break up the crowds. Protesters in August were also caught on camera displaying a guillotine and clashing with police before law enforcement fired munitions to get the crowd to disperse.

Portland has been a sanctuary city since 2017. Since then, Antifa has had the run of the City of Roses as the mayor and their superiors direct police to stand down as they riot. That’s about to end big time.

The “full force” of the Trump administration is clamping down on Antifa

Vice President JD Vance noted the violence of Antifa as reported by Breitbart:

During an executive order signing event on Thursday, Vice President JD Vance highlighted a violent anti-ICE riot in Portland over the Summer that led to the siege of an ICE building. “I believe it was in Oregon where you had a federal building where there were men in black ski masks who were committing acts of violence, who were shutting down a government building,” Vance said. “These are paid people. This is organized,” Vance added. “They’re committing acts of political terrorism on American soil, and it’s time we had a government that looked out for the American people rather than the people who are committing violence against the American people.”

Trump was just as blunt:

“These are crazy people, and they’re trying to burn down buildings, including federal buildings,” Trump said. “But we’re going to get out there, and we’re going to do a pretty big number on those people in Portland that are doing that. They’re professional agitators and anarchists. They’re actually anarchists,” he went on to add.

“We stand ready to mobilize U.S. military personnel in support of DHS operations in Portland at the President’s direction,” the Pentagon’s chief spokesman, Sean Parnell, told the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF). “The Department will provide information and updates as they become available.”

“President Trump and Secretary Noem are taking action to restore law and order following weeks of violent riots at ICE facilities, assaults on law enforcement, and the terrorist attack at our ICE facility in Dallas,” DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “We are not going to allow domestic terrorists to attack our law enforcement. DHS has already arrested dozens of Antifa-aligned left-wing violent extremists who have attacked law enforcement, murdered innocent civilians, and launched a wave of violent riots throughout the United States.”

“We will not allow Antifa domestic terrorists to deter us in our mission to make America safe, and those who try will be held accountable,” McLaughlin vowed.

Portland was warned and did nothing to stop the domestic terrorists

Bondi has been warning that this was coming, and Portland won’t be the only sanctuary city to feel the “full force” of the Trump administration.

“You are hereby notified that your jurisdiction has been identified as one that engages in sanctuary policies and practices that thwart federal immigration enforcement to the detriment of the interests of the United States. This ends now,” Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote to Portland Mayor Keith Wilson in August. She demanded that the city affirm its “commitment to complying with federal law” and take steps to stop policies that “impede” federal immigration enforcement, according to Fox News.

Portland City Attorney Robert Taylor laughably wrote in response that the city is following the law. It must be a leftist law because their actions in no way reflect following the actual “rule of law.”

“Please take this letter as the City’s response that the City of Portland complies with applicable federal and state laws, and the City of Portland will continue to follow such laws,” Taylor had the nerve to respond.

The leftist Democrats in Oregon are now officially freaking out over Trump dispatching troops to Portland.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and Mayor Wilson whined over the announcement on Saturday.

“My office is reaching out to the White House and Homeland Security for more information. We have been provided no information on the reason or purpose of any military mission. There is no national security threat in Portland. Our communities are safe and calm. I ask Oregonians to stay calm and enjoy a beautiful fall day. We will have further comment when we have more information,” Kotek claimed.

“President Trump has directed ‘all necessary Troops’ to Portland, Oregon. The number of necessary troops is zero in Portland and any other American city. Our nation has a long memory for acts of oppression, and the president will not find lawlessness or violence here unless he plans to perpetrate it. Imagine if the federal government sent hundreds of engineers, or teachers, or outreach workers to Portland, instead of a short, expensive, and fruitless show of force,” Wilson ridiculously stated, evidently having no idea what goes on in his city, or doesn’t care.

Portland is far from safe, as residents have attested to for years. And calling nightly riots “safe and calm” is just ludicrous.

Leftists and domestic terrorists are about to find out what FAFO really means in Portland and across the nation.