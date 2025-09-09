Monday, as the corporate media was eviscerated on social media for not covering the horrific murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, 23, on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina, in August, President Trump raged over “evil people” and vowed to take action.

Monday, as the corporate media was eviscerated on social media for not covering the horrific murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, 23, on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina, in August, President Trump raged over “evil people” and vowed to take action.

President Trump rages over Zarutska’s murder

The president offered his condolences to the beautiful young woman’s family after she was viciously stabbed to death on the train by a violent, mentally ill, homeless repeat offender named Decarlos Brown Jr., 34.

Zarutska had fled war-torn Ukraine for a better life in the United States in 2022, only to be hacked to death while seated on the Lynx Blue Line in Charlotte just before 10 p.m. Aug. 22, innocently scrolling on her phone after she got off work at a pizzeria, according to the New York Post.

Brown stabbed her repeatedly in the neck with a knife from behind on the train. He then calmly got up, dripping blood everywhere, and walked through the train before pulling off his hoodie. Zarutska died in her seat, clutching her neck as her blood flowed on the train floor.

Mainstream media tries to memory-hole murder

It’s a story that the mainstream media does not want Americans to hear because it makes the Democrats look like the party of crime, which they are. So, it was buried and was not featured on any of the regular outlets except Fox News, the New York Post, and NewsNation. CNN finally ran a small piece on it this morning. No matter how much you hate the media, it’s just not enough.

Axios was just appalling over the story. Instead of focusing on the crime, they ran with the headline: Stabbing video fuels MAGA’s crime message. They are already crafting the leftist narrative that what matters are unhinged Trump supporters, not rampant crime. It’s disgusting.

Trump vows to stop this lunacy

President Trump ignored the vile Left, and comforted the woman’s parents, while promising that he would confront the evil barbarism that has been nurtured by Democrats in our cities and set loose to butcher innocents.

“There are evil people, and we have to confront that. I just give my love and hope to the family of the young woman who was stabbed this morning or last night in Charlotte by a madman,” Trump said at a presser.

“A lunatic just got up and started — it’s right on the tape, not really watchable, because it’s so horrible, — but just viciously stabbed. She’s just sitting there. So, they’re evil people. We have to be able to handle that. If we don’t handle that, we don’t have a country,” Trump bluntly asserted.

“We’re going to get to the end of it. And you know, when you have horrible killings, you have to take horrible actions,” Trump contended, before slamming cashless bail for violent criminals reoffending.

“And the actions that we take are nothing — this cashless bail started a wave in our country where a killer kills somebody and is out on the street by the afternoon, in many cases, going out and going against cashless bail,” he stated.

Democrats defend an evil killer… again

And just when you think you can’t get any more revolted by the Left over this, as well as the stabbing death of ex-veterinary professor Dr. Julie Gard Schnuelle, 59, in Auburn, Alabama, while walking her dog, or the execution of a woman in Philadelphia, or dozens of other violent examples of crime in our cities, Democrats say, “Hold my beer.”

Charlotte’s Democratic Mayor Vi Lyles released a statement after Zarutska was slaughtered, and it was revolting. She excused the behavior of the killer because he supposedly has a long history of schizophrenia.

The man has a rap sheet that is massive and full of violent offenses. And yet, Democrats kept putting him back on the street until he finally killed someone. There is no excuse for that.

She unbelievably said, “We will never arrest our way out [of] issues such homelessness and mental health” and that we shouldn’t be “villainizing those who struggle with their mental health or those who are unhoused,” according to Newsweek.

“I want to be clear that I am not villainizing those who struggle with their mental health or those who are unhoused. Mental health disease is just that — a disease like any other that needs to be treated with the same compassion, diligence, and commitment as cancer or heart disease… Also, those who are unhoused are more frequently the victims of crimes and not the perpetrators. Too many people who are on the street need a safe place to sleep and wrap-around services to lift them up. We, as a community, must do better for those members of our community who need help and have no place to go,” Lyles remarked.

Brown should never have been on the street

Brown is being charged with first-degree murder and is also undergoing a competency evaluation. He has previously been convicted of armed robbery, felony larceny, breaking and entering, and shoplifting, according to court records. He has also been charged with violent assault and communicating threats previously.

The killer is homeless and once served five years in prison for robbery with a deadly weapon, according to WSOC-TV.

GoFundMe yanks fundraiser for Zarutska’s murderer

Unbelievably, a GoFundMe was started for the killer. It had raised over $38,000 before being yanked. It claimed that Brown was just as much a victim as Zarutska was, according to the New York Post.

From the New York Post:

Helping the 35-year-old homeless suspect would also support the “fight against the racism and bias against our people,” one fundraiser reckoned. “While what happened on the Blue Line was a tragedy, what we mustn’t lose sight of is the fact that Decarlos Brown Jr. was failed categorically by the judicial system and the mental health services of North Carolina, and as such is not entirely to blame for what happened,” one page claimed. “Raising money to assist with legal fees for Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr. Anything helps fight against the racism and bias against our people. Thank you for giving us a hand to push against this corrupt narrative,” another fundraiser spewed.

This woman’s horrific death should be the rallying call to stomp on violent crime in every blue city in the nation. Thanks to X, the media can’t bury a story like this anymore with their lies of omission.

This has got to stop. Say her name: Iryna Zarutska.

