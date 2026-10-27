President Trump should be commended for calling out Jihadist Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed and declaring he does not belong in the Senate. Meanwhile, the Muslim communist was telling union workers that Trump can call him “Senator Mohamed,” while running a bigoted ad that blames Jews for high grocery prices and war. This guy is repulsive and the father of 9/11 hero, Todd Beamer, made it clear at a Mike Rogers rally that El-Sayed is the enemy from within.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

President Trump hammered Muslim communist Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed on Sunday, calling him a “Jihadist” and smacked him for lying about being a medical doctor, stating, “He should not be allowed to serve in our Senate.” The comments came when Trump responded to a question from Breitbart News on the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews en route to Michigan to campaign for Mike Rogers, where the president proceeded to eviscerate El-Sayed.

(Video Credit: The National Desk)

Trump Calls Out the Michigan Jihadist

“Well, I think he’s practicing illegally, from what I’ve been told. If he actually saw a patient, it would be illegal. So, it’s just like everything else. He’s a Jihadist, and he should not be allowed to serve in our Senate,” the president asserted.

The Jihadist does have a medical degree, but he has reportedly never completed the post-medical-school requirements to become a licensed doctor. Regardless, he has continuously portrayed himself as a practicing physician.

The lap-dog media has furthered the false claim. The New York Times referred to El-Sayed as a doctor 42 times in a single article about Wednesday night’s Senate debate in Michigan.

Trump also brought up El-Sayed co-signing a letter supporting the Muslim Brotherhood in 2012, telling Breitbart News, “He’s at least very, very supportive of that group, and we can’t have that.”

“We don’t want to see a Jihadist senator,” Trump stated on the tarmac. “We don’t want to see a Jihadist senator. We don’t want to see a member of the Muslim Brotherhood in our Senate, and we want somebody very capable. And I think Mike Rogers would do a great job. He’s going to be a great senator. Mike Rogers is apple pie. He’s a perfect guy for our country.”

“Any Jewish person that supports this guy should be ashamed of themselves. I’ll tell you right now. You should never speak to them again. I’m polling at 99 percent in Israel, and I cannot understand how anybody who’s Jewish can even think about voting for this guy,” Trump pointed out at the rally.

Call Me “Senator Mohamed”

As for the Muslim communist, El-Sayed targeted Trump over the weekend for repeatedly referring to his first name as “Mohamed.”

“I get that the president of the United States takes personal offense to my first name,” El-Sayed said at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “He doesn’t mind as much when it’s a shared name from the Saudis who are funding his son-in-law’s private equity. Doesn’t seem to mind as much when it’s the Qataris who are giving him a $400 million private jet. He just seems to have trouble pronouncing it when it’s my name.”

“But y’all, I don’t care how he pronounces my name,” he continued. “I don’t even care that he remembers my whole name. Because he can just go on and call me ‘senator’ after November. I will be Senator Mohamed to you, bro,” he said, as quoted by The Hill.

“Let’s Roll!”

The Islamic angle came into sharper focus at Trump’s rally for Mike Rogers in Michigan on Sunday. The father of 9/11 hero Todd Beamer, who helped lead the passenger revolt against the Muslim hijackers aboard United Airlines Flight 93, urged Michigan voters to reject El-Sayed in the upcoming Senate election.

“We cannot allow this man to invade and occupy our country,” David Beamer declared. “[Abdul] is not an American. He’s anti-American. He is happy to be endorsed by our foreign enemies that hate us, like the Muslim Brotherhood. He’s happy to take their endorsement and their money because his views align with theirs, and theirs align with his.”

“Abdul had the choice to decide whether to be American or not, but he has chosen otherwise,” he contended.

Beamer went on to charge that the rise of candidates like El-Sayed is an attack on America from within – which it absolutely is.

“What’s going on … here in Michigan is not a surprise. What’s different this time is the enemy has not come from abroad; the enemy is right here among us,” he correctly noted. “They call themselves Democratic Socialists of America.”

Beamer urged Michigan voters to show the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) the door.

“Let them take their energy and their money, go buy an island someplace and try that socialism thing somewhere else,” he said. “They might even take comrade AOC with them. They might take [all] the comrades of the Squad with him,” he added.

Despite El-Sayed claiming he is not a member of the DSA, evidence suggests otherwise, including his pushing the DSA platform.

It’s not a good look for a Muslim candidate like El-Sayed when a genuine 9/11 hero’s father contrasts him with his Republican opponent. Beamer called Rogers “a Michigan man, [with] a life of service, [who] values and loves this country — an American.”

When Beamer ended his comments, he asked the audience to join in and quote his son’s last words.

“Are you guys ready?” he asked. “On three: one, two, three, ‘Let’s roll!’” he said, referencing his son’s last known words on United Airlines Flight 93 as he led a crew to storm the cockpit that stopped the plane’s hijackers from crashing the plane into its intended target in Washington, DC. Todd Beamer gave his life to save the lives of other Americans who Muslim terrorists were bent on killing.

“Thank you so much, David and Peggy [Beamer’s wife],” Trump told the Beamers. “That’s from the heart. And your boy is looking down, very proud of you both. Thank you.”

Doubling Down on Jew-Hatred

Instead of renouncing the Muslim Brotherhood and his terrorist ties, El-Sayed chose this weekend to run a Jew-hating ad. Cornered by Rogers and realizing he probably won’t win, the Muslim candidate turned to the tried-and-true tactic of bashing Jews for the ills of America. The ad blames Israel for rising grocery prices – how very Muslim of El-Sayed.

In the shocking ad, a couple is shown grocery shopping and getting upset over the prices of eggs and bananas, and then claiming that US aid to Israel is the reason they can’t afford the staples.

“Honey, you’re going to have to put those eggs back,” the woman tells her husband. “They like eggs, but we have to set that $7 aside for killing Palestinians.”

“Yeah, and now we’re giving them another $26 billion,” she explains. “It’s like $161 per person. Apparently it’s costing us a lot of money to drop bombs on Gaza.”

Rebellion PAC released the ad, created by “The Young Turks” co-founder Cenk Uygur (Hasan Piker’s uncle), and it blames the war in Iran for high gas prices before accusing Rogers of being too supportive of Israel. I can’t think of a better reason to lose an election than pushing this kind of hate. It’s reprehensible.

“Mike Rogers is for they/them,” a narrator says, referring to Israel, bastardizing a famous pro-Trump ad from the 2024 election cycle. “Abdul El-Sayed is for you.”

Epic Blowback Ensues

The Anti-Defamation League was furious.

“You want to know what desperate looks like?” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt posted on X. “Blaming the price of bananas on Israel. Consider this PAC ad just another example of scapegoating the Jewish state. At least we can thank them for a case study in antisemitism.”

“The scapegoating of Jews in this campaign ad designed to benefit Abdul El-Sayed was much better in the original 1938 German version,” added Joel Petlin, superintendent of the Kiryas Joel School District in Orange County, NY.

Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Dispatch, called out the ad: “I mean Cenk is dumb and a bigot. Everyone knows this. But this ad is dumb and bigoted at scale. It’s innumerate and morally obtuse and if anything remotely like it was aimed at Muslims he and his ilk would (defensibly) be outraged. But this shit is fine when aimed at the you know who.”

“Unless Abdul El-Sayed immediately demands that this campaign ad be taken down and unequivocally condemns it and its creators, he will be exposed as a vile, dangerous, and divisive antisemite,” declared tech futurist Jamie Metzl. “Any (of my fellow) Democrats who condemn the disgusting Ramaswamy ad in Ohio but do not condemn this deserve our unflinching contempt.”

In response to the criticism of the offensive hate-filled ad, Uygur said, “If you think this ad is antisemitic, you’ve lost your mind and you don’t know it. It’s saying we’re giving too much money to a foreign nation — and they’re misusing it.”

“There’s nothing more normal than that. But when someone criticizes the government of Israel, and you hear ‘They hate all Jews,’ get clinical help,” he told the New York Post.

With all the Jew-hatred, the terrorist ties, the Islamic indoctrination, and the Sharia pushing, El-Sayed simply cannot win in Michigan. Despite AOC and Obama campaigning for him, you can’t put lipstick on this pig and pass him off as a viable candidate.

The very thing leftists rage about concerning fascists is what they are working so tirelessly to get elected. Just say no to “Senator Mohamed.”

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