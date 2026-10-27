RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Pam's avatar
Pam
11h

Not a senator yet and, we hope, never!

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dave's avatar
dave
12h

The only good muzzrat is a fuckin dead muzzrat.

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