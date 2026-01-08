Straight out of a dystopian novel, Nicolas Maduro’s armed militia motorcycle gangs have evidently been summoned to take to the streets in Venezuela for the next 90 days, stopping vehicles and terrorizing anyone who even remotely supports President Trump or the United States. They allegedly have orders to arrest anyone who was in favor of the US’s capture of the Venezuelan narcoterrorist dictator.

Straight out of a dystopian novel, Nicolas Maduro’s armed militia motorcycle gangs have evidently been summoned to take to the streets in Venezuela for the next 90 days, stopping vehicles and terrorizing anyone who even remotely supports President Trump or the United States. They allegedly have orders to arrest anyone who was in favor of the US’s capture of the Venezuelan narcoterrorist dictator.

Maduro’s thugs hunt Trump supporters

The pro-regime paramilitary groups wear ski masks and are heavily armed. Their bikes have taken over the streets of Caracas as they hunt for those they consider traitors to haul them away. Videos back up the claims.

The thugs are known as Colectivos. Wielding Russian automatic weapons, they have been seen bringing rush hour traffic to a standstill in Venezuela’s capital, stopping drivers at checkpoints while they search their phones and cars, according to the New York Post.

From Colombia One:

Although the colectivos were already operating as part of the urban warfare that hit Venezuela in the 1960s, the paramilitary groups re-emerged in the late 1990s and early 2000s during the presidency of Hugo Chavez. At this stage, they presented themselves as community organizations which promoted the ideals of the Bolivarian Revolution, an ongoing political process based initiated by Chavez based on his interpretation of the thinking of Simon Bolivar, Venezuela’s 19th-century founding father. Originally, these paramilitary groups conducted social, educational, and cultural work in low-income and marginalized neighborhoods, with the objective of empowering communities and spreading socialist ideology. Chávez encouraged the creation of these organizations as a way to counteract the power of the political opposition and to ensure support from the most disadvantaged sectors of society. Over time, some collectives began to militarize, especially as political polarization in Venezuela increased. The newly militarized groups acquired weapons and began to adopt urban combat tactics, justifying their armament as a defense against potential attempts to destabilize them by opposition sectors or foreign interventions. The transformation of community collectives into armed groups marked the beginning of their evolution into paramilitary-like structures.

That same process almost succeeded here in the US under former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

The colectivos are considered an armed wing of Chavismo, Venezuela’s left-wing populist political ideology based on the ideas of former President Hugo Chavez. The groups protect the government in times of crisis, especially during protests. They also take part in drug trafficking, extortion, and smuggling.

Venezuelans are being terrorized

The atmosphere as Venezuela attempts to break free from violent Marxists is very, very tense. Residents are afraid to leave their homes, and they certainly aren’t celebrating in the streets, even though they wish they could after Trump and the US military captured Maduro and his wife, bringing them back to the States to face justice for their crimes.

Reporters have gone into hiding, fearing that they will be arrested and disappear as so many others have under Maduro’s brutal regime. Caracas prisons are infamous for torturing prisoners, and being sent there is the next best thing to a death sentence.

Other Venezuelans leave their cellphones at home, fearing they will be confiscated.

“The future is uncertain, the Colectivos have weapons, the Colombian guerrilla is already here in Venezuela, so we don’t know what’s going to happen, time will tell,” Oswaldo, a 69-year-old Venezuelan shop owner, told The Telegraph in an interview.

Other militant groups are joining in the repression

Another militant group called the Cupaz, which was established by Maduro in 2019, has reportedly been called up to control protesters.

“There’s enough people here, there’s enough balls here to fight for this revolution, to fight for this motherland,” Cupaz member Freddy Rodriguez reportedly declared on Tuesday.

InSight Crime, which is a non-profit think tank focused on Latin American crime, previously reported in 2023 that Cupaz is an acronym for Peace Defender Squads (Cuadrillas Defensoras de la Paz). The group is “anything but peaceful.”

“The Cupaz have been used to repress protests and political opposition to the PSUV with violence and intimidation, deployed as shock troops to fight criminal gangs, and have been assigned control of criminal economies that exploit local communities,” the think tank noted.

“In the process, they have emerged as the latest evolution of Venezuela’s hybrids – illegal armed groups that work at the service of or in coordination with the state. And with this evolution, the gap between the state and these armed groups has narrowed more than ever before,” the report added.

CNN reported that there were gunshots and anti-aircraft fire in Caracas overnight, but a Venezuelan ministry spokesperson later said it had fired on drones flying without permission and “no confrontation occurred.”

The government is weaponizing the militias against the people

The New York Post reported that a source showed them a video where civilian supporters of the regime, known as “milicianos,” or militiamen, were handed weapons by the Rodriguez government. That government is currently controlled by Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was conveniently in Russia when Maduro was nabbed. A former Venezuelan CIA station chief appropriately branded her a “Russian stooge.”

Rodriguez was sworn in as the country’s interim president on Monday. She immediately declared a state of emergency, banning any celebration of the US military operation. She is pretending to cooperate with the US but is a communist snake who despises Trump and America.

Reporters and civilians are being detained

According to the Post, police have been ordered to “immediately begin the national search and capture of everyone involved in the promotion or support for the armed attack by the United States.”

Fourteen journalists have been detained so far. That includes 11 from foreign outlets. Venezuela’s national press union claims that journalists have had their equipment and messaging apps searched.

“It is not possible to move towards a democratic transition while political persecution, censorship, arbitrary imprisonment, and the systematic violation of fundamental rights persist,” the union charged in a statement. “Freedom of expression, the right of access to information, and the right to work are not concessions of political power, but fundamental human rights, enshrined in the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and in the international treaties signed by the State.”

“Their sustained violation has had a direct impact on the practice of journalism, has weakened public debate, and has deprived citizens of truthful and timely information, an indispensable condition for democratic participation and citizen oversight,” the group contended.

Rodriguez has reportedly given officials the authority to detain and search civilians’ cellphones for proof that they supported Maduro’s capture.

Control by fear

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello primarily commands the Colectivos. It is a brazen and desperate attempt to control the people and hold onto power.

“Always loyal, never traitors,” members of the paramilitary shouted in a video with Cabello. Like Maduro, Cabello has a $50 million drug trafficking bounty on his head.

“Here, the unity of the revolutionary force is more than guaranteed, and here there is only one president, whose name is Nicolas Maduro Moros,” Cabello said in an audio recording shared by the PSUV Socialist Party on Sunday. “Let no one fall for the enemy’s provocations.”

Rodriguez shows her true Russian colors

Despite now claiming that Venezuela is ready to work with the US, Rodriguez earlier claimed that Maduro’s capture was an illegal effort by Trump to seize her country’s resources… primarily oil.

Then she suddenly changed her tune.

“We extend an invitation to the US government to work together on a cooperation agenda, aimed at shared development, within the framework of international law, and to strengthen lasting community coexistence,” she said in a statement on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Rodríguez hardened her tone once again against the US, saying in a televised address that “no external agent governs Venezuela,” which was a direct slap at President Trump. It also gives credence to clamping down on her own people.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is planning on returning as soon as possible. It can’t be soon enough for a free Venezuela.

See original article here.