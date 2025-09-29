As things are heating up across the globe with America’s enemies, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has called for an unprecedented meeting in Quantico, Virginia, of 800 generals and flag officers from around the world, and President Trump will be in attendance on Tuesday.

Summoning military leaders from across the globe

Bringing together all these military leaders is logistically complex and very, very expensive, not to mention dangerous. Speculation has run wild over the meeting because, other than it being called just an “esprit de corps” by the President, a friendly meeting could have been held via secure communication channels without endangering national security. There appears to be more to this meeting than meets the eye.

The Washington Post is reporting that the leaders were given no reason for being summoned and have no idea what the meeting entails.

From Axios:

The Post reported that the order directed “all general officers in command in grade O-7 through O-10 and their general officer senior enlisted advisers” to attend but did not apply to top officers who hold staff positions. …Those classifications (O-7 through O-10) refer to generals and admirals. …The summons included commanders in critical regions like the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific.

Trump plays down the significance of the meeting

“It’s really just a very nice meeting talking about how well we’re doing militarily, talking about being in great shape, talking about a lot of good, positive things. It’s just a good message,” Trump stated, according to Fox News.

“We have some great people coming in, and it’s just an ‘esprit de corps.’ You know the expression ‘esprit de corps’? That’s all it’s about. We’re talking about what we’re doing, what they’re doing, and how we’re doing.”

A national security issue

Virtually every top U.S. military leader will be in one location for this meeting. With Trump and Hegseth there, it is even more concerning and an even bigger target for our enemies. The Secret Service is in charge of security.

From Fox News:

Hundreds of generals, admirals, and their senior enlisted leaders — ranked one star and above — were ordered last week to attend the meeting with War Secretary Pete Hegseth. The invitation offered no stated reason, fueling speculation that it could herald mass cuts consistent with Hegseth’s push to shrink the general officer corps. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., wrote to the Pentagon seeking details on the cost of flying in officers on such short notice and whether virtual alternatives were considered. About 800 general and flag officers are stationed worldwide, and together with their enlisted advisors and aides, the number descending on Quantico could exceed 1,000, according to Duckworth. She also asked what accounts would cover the costs, whether return travel might be disrupted by a potential government shutdown, and if a cost-benefit analysis preceded the decision to meet in person. Defense officials and analysts have suggested the meeting may preview cuts not only to the general officer ranks but also to civilian and contractor roles at bases worldwide. Others believe it could foreshadow reductions to the U.S. force posture in Europe and the Middle East, consistent with an expected national defense strategy that prioritizes homeland defense after years of emphasis on the Indo-Pacific and China.

It is highly doubtful that the U.S. would cut back on defense against China at this juncture, and Duckworth’s faux concern over costs is performative at best and obstructive at worst.

Hegseth has indeed been trimming the fat in the general officer corps. It’s down 20 percent, and he has axed roughly two dozen senior officers. Reports have surfaced that Hegseth will stress his “warrior ethos,” reminding the military leaders to stay politically neutral and to fall in line.

Possible topics for the meeting

There are many areas of concern currently that could be discussed in that meeting:

Deployment of National Guard to counter “domestic terrorism and organized political violence.” This pertains primarily to ICE facilities but could be used to go after out-of-control domestic terrorists as well.

NATO and the Russia/Ukraine conflict, which is heating up in Europe with Putin violating policies all over the place and breaching the airspace of allies.

China, which is planning to reclaim Taiwan, has massively updated its military weaponry to rival or even surpass ours.

Venezuela, to counter drug runners. Most of the deterrence is in the Caribbean, but whispers have it that targets within the country itself could be on the menu. The pushback against cartels could also spread to countries such as Mexico.

The Middle East is still a hot zone all over the place, with special emphasis on Iran.

Artificial intelligence in warfare, especially involving drones.

Cyber hacking and infrastructure threats.

According to the Daily Mail, a fleet of U.S. air tankers has been spotted crossing the Atlantic. About a dozen KC-135R/T Stratotankers were seen Sunday night, with a number of them heading to RAF Mildenhall, a major Air Force base in England.

This could signal a deeper involvement in the Ukraine war or that NATO is addressing an urgent military requirement for fighter jet refueling.

“The last time the US moved tankers in comparable numbers was five days before American warplanes struck Iran’s nuclear facilities,” the Daily Mail noted.

There are other possibilities as well, according to the Daily Mail:

A former State Department diplomacy consultant tells the Daily Mail one explanation could be the US responding to Russian aerial and drone probes in the Baltic Sea, especially against Denmark, just days after they had to close their largest airport. ‘Denmark’s inability to defend its own airspace underscores White House concerns that it is unable to protect and defend its far larger and distant Greenland territory from increasing Chinese & Russian joint air and naval patrols in the emerging Arctic theater of strategic competition,’ said John Sitilides, national security senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. The ongoing US military movements may also be linked to Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2, a large-scale Nato training event running from September 12 to October 2 over the North Sea. This biannual operation could explain the visible surge in aerial activity as allied forces train for integrated military operations.

It could be that this is just a rallying of leaders, but as stated before, that could have been done via secure connections. The clandestine nature of the gathering is also odd. It should be interesting to see how this plays out.