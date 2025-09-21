Donald Trump has once again said what every American with common sense is thinking, but no one in Washington dares to say out loud. Enough is enough. Venezuela has been dumping its criminals, prisoners, and psychiatric patients into our country, and now Trump has drawn the red line: take them back, or face major consequences.

This isn’t immigration. It’s a deliberate attack on our sovereignty. Venezuela is exporting chaos — violent convicts, unstable individuals from mental institutions, the “worst of the worst,” as Trump put it — and forcing American families to pay the price. Thousands have been injured, assaulted, or killed because our border has been turned into a conveyor belt for foreign regimes to offload their problems.

Trump’s warning is crystal clear: “Get them the hell out of our country, right now, or the price you pay will be incalculable.”

For years, the political class shrugged its shoulders while American communities suffered. Trump is doing what leaders are supposed to do: defend the people he was elected to represent. He’s not asking nicely. He’s not begging international organizations for permission. He’s putting Venezuela on notice with the full weight of American power behind his words.

This is how a president speaks when the security of his people is at stake. Strong. Direct. Unapologetic. And it’s exactly the kind of leadership the world fears and the American people deserve.