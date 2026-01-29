RAIR Foundation USA

Richard Luthmann
33m

Let’s be clear: you don’t negotiate with mullahs—you corner them. Iran understands only force, fear, and survival. Trump’s warning isn’t reckless; it’s overdue. While Tehran massacres tens of thousands of its own citizens and waves the nuclear gun at the world, Western diplomats mumble about “mutual respect.” That fantasy has cost lives. Trump is doing what weak presidents refused to do—making the threat real. Carriers don’t bluff. Bombers don’t posture. The regime knows this, which is why Khamenei is hiding underground. Deals come after fear. Peace comes after dominance. Anything else is suicide by diplomacy.

