By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

President Trump warned the mullahs in Iran on Wednesday that “a massive armada” led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is moving toward them and that “time is running out” to make a nuclear deal or face a US strike “far worse” than the one carried out last summer.

A massive genocide by the Iranian regime demands a response

Over 36,500 protesters, by some count,s are now dead in the streets of Iran after they were encouraged by Trump to stand up to the regime and take their country back. Yes, we must eliminate Iran’s nuclear capabilities, but their blood cries out for justice, and we bear responsibility for that.

First, the president warned Iran that there would be dire consequences if it killed innocent protesters. Now, tens of thousands are dead. Then it was the threat of attack if they executed them, which, by many, many accounts have been taking place out of sight. What about the protesters and their freedom?

“If Iran shots [sic] and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue,” Trump posted on Truth Social on January 2. “We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Make a deal, or else

Things are heating up, however, and Trump posted to Truth Social that the armada is “moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose,” noting that it was a larger fleet than the force previously sent to Venezuela and one “ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary.”

In the midst of declaring strength, Trump demanded that the Iranian leaders “come to the table” and negotiate a deal. He warned them that time is “truly of the essence.” A note to President Trump… you cannot deal in good faith with the mullahs of Iran. You are a kafir to the mullahs, and they consider it perfectly acceptable to lie to your face.

(Video Credit: ABC News)

Again… we are talking a nuclear deal with absolutely no mention of the massive genocide committed during the protests. It’s unbelievable.

This particular warning references the attack on Iran’s nuclear sites over the summer in “Operation Midnight Hammer.” Trump is driving home the point that “the next attack will be far worse.” Hopefully, that will include surgical strikes to eliminate the Iranian leadership and their lackies.

During Operation Midnight Hammer, which took place on June 22, 2025, in what is referred to as the 12-Day War, B-2 bombers dropped 12 GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators (bunker-buster bombs) on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, while a US submarine fired 30 Tomahawk missiles at the Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites.

The Iranian’s shrug off Trump’s threats

In response to Trump demanding a deal, Iran ran to the United Nations within hours, spouting off about past US wars and claiming America “squandered over $7 trillion and lost more than 7,000 American lives” in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Iran claims it is open to talks with the US based on “mutual respect and interests,” but warned that if they are pushed, the regime would defend itself and “respond like never before.”

The Abraham Lincoln and its carrier strike group entered the Middle East “to promote regional security and stability” on Monday.

On Tuesday, word hit that Saudi Arabia is refusing to allow US forces to use its airspace or territory for an attack on Iran. The United Arab Emirates made the same claim a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Iran is speaking out of both sides of its lying mouth.

From Breitbart:

Iran has simultaneously escalated its rhetoric. Over the weekend, Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said Iran and the IRGC stand “more ready than ever, finger on the trigger,” to execute orders from the regime’s leadership. Diplomatic signals from Tehran have been mixed. While Iranian officials have claimed communication channels remain open, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday there had been no recent contact with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, though intermediaries were holding consultations. Writing on X later Wednesday afternoon, Abbas Araghchi struck a defiant tone, declaring that Iran’s “brave Armed Forces are prepared — with their fingers on the trigger — to immediately and powerfully respond to ANY aggression against our beloved land, air, and sea,” while claiming the regime had learned “valuable lessons” from the 12-day war that would enable a faster and more forceful response. Araghchi simultaneously insisted Tehran remains open to what he described as a “mutually beneficial, fair and equitable” nuclear deal, asserting that Iran seeks only “peaceful nuclear technology” and has “never sought to acquire” nuclear weapons — language that echoed long-standing regime denials even as military threats intensified.

Iran is seen as being at its weakest point since the 1979 revolution that brought the regime into power. Therefore, our intel assets believe this is the time to take down the mullahs.

Blaming the Great and Little Satan

Not content with slaughtering Persians in the streets, Iranian officials are now going after President Trump, with their judiciary declaring that it would “pursue” and “punish” him via domestic and international channels. Predictably, they accuse the US and Israel of fomenting regime unrest and backing “terrorists,” which is rich coming from the largest purveyor of terrorism on the planet.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is blaming the US and Trump for Iran’s crises, “warning that any move against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would amount to an ‘all-out war’ even as the regime faces growing unrest driven by economic collapse and years of political repression,” according to Breitbart.

Sensing his time is coming to an end, Khamenei has scuttled off to a fortified underground bunker, fearing for his life, according to reports.

Trump may say he’s open to a deal, but he also said that just before he bombed the hell out of Iran’s nuclear sites. Khamenei cannot hide deep enough to escape the US military if he doesn’t make a deal… and by all accounts, he won’t.

