In mid-July 2025—roughly two months before his assassination—Charlie Kirk devoted a full show to a subject many on the right had sidestepped: Islam’s claims, history, and political program. His guest was Ridvan Aydemir, the ex-Muslim commentator known as the “Apostate Prophet,” who had recently become a Christian. Kirk framed the discussion as essential to understanding threats facing the West; Aydemir supplied the insider’s brief.