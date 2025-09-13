Two Months Before His Killing, Charlie Kirk Put Islam on the Table
“If you allow political Islam to gain power, you won’t be allowed to take it back.” —Ridvan Aydemir
In mid-July 2025—roughly two months before his assassination—Charlie Kirk devoted a full show to a subject many on the right had sidestepped: Islam’s claims, history, and political program. His guest was Ridvan Aydemir, the ex-Muslim commentator known as the “Apostate Prophet,” who had recently become a Christian. Kirk framed the discussion as essential to understanding threats facing the West; Aydemir supplied the insider’s brief.