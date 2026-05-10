RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Wilma's avatar
Wilma
3h

These Islamic schools, mosques, etc. will keep changing their names and ownership in an attempt to evade the law and public scrutiny. They are going to use every deceptive trick and lie to continue their attempt to conquer the US. We must be vigilant, keep exposing their crimes, and de-naturalize and deport all Muslims.

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