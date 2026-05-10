Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Higher Eduction Coordinating Board have ordered that the unauthorized Dallas Muslim univeristy TexAM shut down and cease operations immediately because it is operating illegally. There are also concerns that the school recruits Muslims and indoctrinates students.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Higher Education Coordinating Board have ordered an unaccredited Muslim university called TexAM to shut down and cease all operations immediately. The board accused the school of illegally offering higher education programs in Texas without state authorization.

An Islamic Recruiting Ground

The “TexAM University at Dallas” or “Texas American Muslim University” (TexAM) has been touting itself as a new university for Muslim students. That alone should get it scrutinized. The school claims that it offers STEM programs as well as mandatory Islamic studies. The educational outlet began its first semester in October 2025 with about 26 students.

The education board sent a letter to TexAM stating that the school has never received the required Certificate of Authority from the state to operate or grant degrees in Texas under Chapter 61 of the Texas Education Code.

(Video Credit: NTD)

“TexAM has never been granted a Certificate of Authority to operate in Texas; therefore, TexAM is prohibited by law from granting or offering to grant degrees. A person or entity’s non-compliance with Chapter 61, Subchapter G, subjects them to criminal punishment, administrative penalties, and liability for civil penalties and injunctive relief (Tex. Educ. Code § 61.316-319). Furthermore, non-compliance is a violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and subjects the person or entity to the criminal and civil liability imposed under that act (Tex. Educ. Code § 61.320),” the letter charged.

“Additionally, the use of a protected term such as ‘university’ without a certificate of authority is a violation of section 61.313 of the Texas Education Code. Such a violation subjects a person to criminal liability,” it added.



“TexAM’s advertising and postings via its website indicate that your entity publicly holds itself out as offering in the State of Texas STEM degree programs, including a master’s degree in Artificial Intelligence and admissions to bachelor’s degree programs in computer science, IT, cybersecurity, and health informatics. TexAM, and all related entities, must immediately cease advertising, offering, and enrolling students in degrees or programs of study until it has applied for and been granted a Certificate of Authority. You must also cease and desist from using any protected terms immediately,” the letter continued.

Abbott Takes Aim at TexAM

Governor Abbott claims that he personally directed the actions taken against the institution.

“I directed the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to issue a Cease & Desist to ‘TexAM,’ an unauthorized Islamic educational institution operating illegally in Texas,” Abbott posted on X. “If they refuse to comply, legal action will follow. Texas will not allow illegal educational institutions to operate in our state.”

The Texas A&M University System separately issued its own cease-and-desist letter on Friday as well, contending that the Dallas institution’s name too closely resembled the Texas A&M brand and could create “confusion and misleads the public.”

“The Texas A&M University System has a responsibility to protect the name and trademarks, which represent more than a century of academic excellence, public trust, and institutional integrity,” Chancellor Glenn Hegar of The Texas A&M University System said in a public statement. “When another organization uses branding that is similar, particularly in the same educational space, we must act to prevent confusion and protect the value of those marks.”

The Muslim university has recently been marketing “Spring 2026 Admissions” for programs in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Health Informatics, and Islamic Economics, alongside coursework in Islamic studies, math, and English.

Per the TexAM website, it contends it is “the first university in the USA to offer STEM degree programs embedded with mandatory courses in Islamic Studies,” stating that approximately 30 percent of its curriculum was devoted to Islamic subjects.

The letter from the education board gave TexAM until May 8 to confirm in writing that it has “voluntarily, permanently, and immediately” halted its activities. Failure to comply could lead to referral to the Texas Attorney General and local prosecutors for possible civil and criminal penalties.

Muslim Founder Cries Foul

According to KRLD, “In a statement Thursday, school founder Shahid Bajwa said TexAM was actively working with state officials to address the matter and secure proper approvals. He noted the institution has not yet granted any degrees or credentials and is primarily donation-funded.”

“The inclusion of ‘Muslim’ in our name is an expression of our founders’ identity and values, like many other faith-based institutions in the United States, and not a discrimination,” Bajwa argued.

The school’s site claims, “It prepares graduates to excel in fields like Islamic finance, digital services, and religious education in a tech-driven world.”

Abbott Zeros in on Sharia Law and Islamic Infiltration in Texas

Governor Abbott has been taking issue with Islamic creep in his state lately on a number of fronts.

From The Texan:

This week, Abbott’s office also demanded that Grand Prairie leadership cancel the “DFW Epic Eid Celebration,” a Muslim event to be held at the city-owned Epic Waters Indoor Water Park in celebration of the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. The event’s host originally advertised the event as being “Muslim only” before later changing the flyer to read “modest dress only,” sparking a firestorm on social media. The event was ultimately canceled. In the latest news surrounding Abbott’s push against the East Plano Islamic Center’s (EPIC) proposed residential development — originally pitched as an Islamic community near Josephine, formerly known as EPIC City and now known as The Meadow — a Travis County judge ruled in favor of Community Capital Partners, the development company behind the development, this week. The judge ordered the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to comply with the agreement it previously made with the developers, which included that Community Capital Partners would participate in fair housing training and would submit periodic reports to the TWC.

A federal court has also granted Abbott’s request for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) to hand over materials and documents as part of their ongoing legal battle.

In November 2025, he designated the group as a foreign terrorist organization, claiming it sought to impose Sharia law. CAIR has denied any ties to terrorism.

The approved request by the US District Court for the Western District of Texas means that CAIR will have to hand over to Abbott all the materials and documents he has requested, which include information about its donors, award recipients, travel records, and more.

Abbott’s directive comes as state leaders have increasingly scrutinized Islamic schools and sought to curtail activities hosted by Muslim groups in an attempt to stop Islamic infiltration and the implementation of Sharia law in the state of Texas. The state comptroller’s office initially held up dozens of Islamic K-12 schools from enrolling in Texas’ new voucher-like program, with Abbott calling the schools sites of “radical Islamic indoctrination.”

According to The Dallas Express, TexAM listed no accrediting body on its website and was actively recruiting overseas students, including through a “Special Initiative for Pakistani Students” offering them a discounted tuition.

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