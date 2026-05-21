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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

The Democrat Party’s freak show keeps getting worse. In Maine, they tolerate Graham Platner’s Nazi stink because they want a Senate seat. In Texas, Maureen Galindo starts talking about prisons for American Zionists, and suddenly everyone pretends this came from nowhere. It did not. This is what happens after years of Hamas apologetics, “Zionist” conspiracy language, campus radicalism, anti-ICE hysteria, and left-wing identity politics. Galindo is not an aberration. She is a warning label. Even AOC had to condemn her because the rhetoric was too filthy to spin. Democrats lost control of the hate machine they built.

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
5h

Texas returns to the Wild West. Back in the 1830-50’s before the Civil War everyone was welcome to come settle the land, pioneer and carve out a living. If you survived good for you. If some native shot you and burned your cabin well tough shit. Today all comers are still welcome. Some newcomers will get elected. Some should be shot dead instead. Hopefully the rule of American law and political justice will prevail and sift out the criminals. Otherwise folks need to treat evil men who write laws by resisting and disobeying and even taking up arms. Some perhaps need to be suicided.

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