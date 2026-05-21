Another unhinged Dem is running for the House. This time it’s in Texas and Maureen Galindo wants to turn an ICE facility into a “prison for American Zionists,” and use it to castrate pedophiles, who she says are mostly Zionist. Running on concentration camps for Jews, etc… not a winning strategy.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Wow… the Democrats are on a “crazy” roll. A Democrat sex therapist in Texas named Maureen Galindo is running for the House of Representatives, and she has an exceedingly disturbing platform that has been thrashed not only by Republicans but her own party as well. What could be that bad? For starters, she promises to turn an ICE detention center into a “prison for American Zionists” in an evident effort to make concentration camps great again. It will also have the added feature of being a castration facility for pedophiles. Where does the left find these people?

Another Unhinged Democrat

Galindo, 38, posted the vile suggestion on Instagram last week that she would gladly transform the Karnes ICE Detention Center “into a prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking.”

“It will also be a castration processing center for pedophiles, which will probably be most of the Zionists,” Galindo posted.

Unsurprisingly, the sex therapist is also a housing activist.

She is running in Texas’s newly redrawn 35th Congressional District and faces Johnny Garcia in a May 26 Democratic primary runoff, and is unbelievably in first place. Democrats can’t get away from this loon fast enough… they are distancing themselves in sheer panic over her campaign.

The detestable leftist went on to accuse Garcia, via Instagram, a former hostage negotiator and public information officer for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, of wanting “Jews and Mexicans in warehouses.” That’s rich, given her plan for a prison to house “American Zionists.” She even wants him tried for treason. Then Galindo claimed that “billionaire Zionists” control San Antonio and South Texas trafficking networks.

An Anti-Capitalist, Antisemite

And if that wasn’t bonkers enough, she declared in another post: “WE MUST END ZIONISM TO PROTECT JEWS AND SEMITES & ALL OTHER VICTIMS OF THE ISRAEL AND EPSTEIN NETWORK OF TERROR. GLOBAL TERRORISM PAID FOR WITH OUR AMERICAN TAXPAYER MONEY.”

Galindo especially despises Caterpillar, which has been a favorite target of anti-Israel activists. She put her antisemitism on full display, accusing the company and its owners of profiting from equipment she claimed is used against Palestinians, according to the Post Millennial.

She is prolific in her hatred and insanity… in yet another post, the whacky Democrat claimed that Flock safety cameras are “Israeli spyware” and alleged that Israel controls the Department of Homeland Security and ICE. She went on to assert that ICE is “a terrorist organization under DHS based in Tel Aviv, Israel,” and claimed it is run by “Proud Boys and IDF soldiers.”

The single mom of three also seems to have an issue concerning the terms “Zionism” and “antisemitism. As in, not understanding what either term means.

From the Post Millennial:

Galindo has repeatedly argued that anti-Zionism is not antisemitism, because “Zionist Jews” aren’t real Jews, but has also described “Zionist Jews” as “genocidal European colonizer freaks” and claimed Zionists are “not real Jews.” In another post, she appeared to advocate making Zionism, rather than anti-Zionism, an antisemitic crime against humanity. She also criticized Christian Zionists.



She later attempted to clarify her remarks, saying that calling for “billionaire Zionists” to be imprisoned did not mean she supported putting all Jews in internment camps. During an appearance on Texas Public Radio last week, Galindo denied being antisemitic while reiterating her opposition to “Zionist Jews.” “I’m not antisemitic. In fact, my last serious relationship was with a Jewish man,” Galindo said, according to The Times of Israel. “I’m against Zionist Jews. When I said that the Jews who own Hollywood are doing this, do all Jews own Hollywood? No. The Zionist Jews do. The Zionist Jews own our media, our banks, and all of our politicians.”

Republicans Shred Galindo

Republicans hammered Galindo’s unhinged plan, and then she got smacked by Democrats and Jewish groups.

Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who serves as the chair of House GOP Leadership, also said she found Galindo’s post shocking.

“I am rarely shocked. But this heinous antisemitic statement is truly shocking,” she wrote on X. “Every elected Democrat needs to publicly condemn this immediately.”

“The standard that Democrats rightly apply to right-wing antisemites must apply equally to left-wing Jew-haters,” the watchdog group StopAntisemitism said in a released statement. “Democratic leaders must clearly, publicly denounce these bigots infecting their party without hedging. They must decline to appear on platforms with Hasan Piker. They must stop winking at extremist voices and truly stand for the principles they claim to stand for.”

Democrats In Damage Control Mode… Again

Democrats almost immediately began lining up, denouncing Galindo’s remarks. Even the New York Times chimed in to urge voters not to support her in the runoff against Garcia. When a leftist has lost the Old Gray Lady, they should probably call it a day.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) called on Democratic leaders via X to denounce her comments, “First current political candidate suggests concentration camps for American Jews. This should be national news!”

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) wrote on X that Galindo should never hold public office.

And in a sure sign that Galindo has gone over the edge, “Squad” darling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has frequently been accused of trafficking in anti-Israel and antisemitic tropes, even condemned her, “This is absolutely disgusting. This bigoted garbage and antisemitism should be nowhere near our politics,” and encouraged her followers to support Garcia instead.

“This antisemitic rhetoric has no place in our politics. We need leadership in both parties willing to stand up and call out hate wherever it rears its ugly head,” Democrat Texas State Rep. James Talarico, who is running for the U.S. Senate, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in a statement. “We need leadership in both parties willing to stand up and call out hate wherever it rears its ugly head.”

His campaign said it will not stump with Galindo if she wins, and that is saying something for one of the most detested Democrats out there, who is biblically confused and highly manipulative. Plus, he’s a bald-faced liar.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) blasted his party’s candidate and then accused MAGA of boosting her campaign. Jeffries is a violent, unredeemable racist who reflexively deflected in panic over the true face of Democrats coming out in the open with Galindo’s posts.

“House Republican leadership must immediately cease propping up this antisemitic candidacy, pull spending in the race, and forcefully condemn these comments. This vile language by her is disqualifying and has no place in American politics, and certainly not in the Democratic Party. To embrace and uplift a fringe candidate with antisemitic — and extremely dangerous — rhetoric and views in order to win an election is beyond the pale,” Jeffries and DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene said in a joint statement.

“MAGA extremists should be ashamed of themselves,” they added.

Garcia is no prize either in that district. He’s joining Jeffries in blaming Republicans, “Instead of focusing on table-kitchen issues, my opponent is pushing conspiracy theories and hateful rhetoric. That’s why Republicans are spending to boost her campaign.”

His accusations about Republican backing Galindo revolve around the Lead Left PAC, a mysterious entity that has spent some $428,713 backing her, according to the latest data from Federal Election Commission filings.

From the New York Post:

Democrats believe the actual number is even higher. The group has spent over $1 million across three House Democratic primary races, records show. Before the primary race in March, Galindo had raised under $10,000, FEC records indicate.

Another Circular Firing Squad

National Republican Congressional Committee Spokesperson Christian Martinez ironically noted that “Democrats Johnny Garcia and Maureen Galindo are tearing each other apart in a full-blown primary civil war, turning their own races into a circular firing squad.”

“House Minority Leader ‘Hakeem Jeffries’ pathetic handpicked candidates were already staggering through the cycle with embarrassing fundraising numbers, zero grassroots energy, and no real support from Texans,” he told the New York Post.

It’s amazing that Democrats so quickly came out against Galindo when they have virtually given their seal of approval to a Nazi-linked communist in Maine and a twerking law student in Michigan. This is no longer your parents’ Democratic Party – it’s now the purview of freaks, deviants, anarchists, communists, Jew and Christian haters, and racists.

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