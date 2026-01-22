By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

I love the rise of Schadenfreude on social media when it hammers leftist globalists into oblivion. On X, Grok has set free Amelia, an AI-generated, purple-haired goth “nationalist extremist” from an online prevention game created by Hull City Council in England. She was meant to turn young Brits away from right-wing views and instead has gone viral, pushing conservative activism, especially when it comes to closing borders, sovereignty, and anti-Islamism. She’s glorious.

(Video Credit: Smash JT)

Amelia is set free by Grok

The Left is spinning Amelia as a “far-right fantasy figure, fetishized, politicized, and repurposed by thousands of men who see in her both a mouthpiece for xenophobia and an object of desire,” according to Searchlight Magazine. The liberal rag totally misses the point that, beyond being cute, Amelia is a symbol of freedom… something globalist leaders abhor.

From Hungarian Conservative:

The controversial game, which effectively treats every white young person as a potential extremist, has accidentally spawned a meme that is now used to spread the very ideology and messaging the council sought to prevent—and categorizes as ‘far-right extremism’ through the creation of the game. The game, titled Pathways: Navigating the Internet and Extremism, allows players to choose between a young man or woman, both named Charlie, who has just started university and wants to socialize and make new friends. The player meets Amelia early in the story. She is introduced as a classmate and, according to the plot, is involved in political activism linked to right-wing movements. If the player selects the ‘wrong’ answers—joining Amelia and taking part in a protest against mass migration and in favor of traditional values—the game ends in a ‘Prevent referral’. In fact, according to media and user reports, it does not really matter which decisions players make: the game reportedly ends with the same Prevent referral regardless. After the character is ‘cleansed’ of the ‘corrupted ideas’ of border protection, national unity, cohesion, and public safety through counsellors and workshops, they become popular again and, overall, more successful in life. The message and purpose of the game are clear—and outrageous, though not entirely surprising: if you believe in preserving your nation’s culture and traditions and want to protect it from mass migration by people who do not respect those same traditions, then you are cast as the villain and excluded by your peers.

The birth of an “ironic” hero

Instead of deterring young conservatives who believe in borders and their country, what was meant to be posed as a “dangerous nationalist extremist” has instead morphed into an ironic hero. She says all the things we all wish we could say and gets away with it. It’s impossible for the British fascists to stop her since she’s not real and her message is getting out fast.

More from the Hungarian Conservative:

Suddenly, timelines were filled with Amelia fan art, edits, and screenshots. Rather than being seen as a ‘dangerous nationalist extremist’, as the creators intended, she became an ironic hero—a kind of mascot for resisting the very ideas the game was designed to promote. So instead of making teens more wary of questioning mass migration or defending their country’s identity, Pathways did the opposite. They made their over-the-top villain a meme. Now, she’s spreading the ideas the council tried to stamp out, and honestly, the whole thing just makes the prevention programme look ridiculous for treating normal patriotic feelings like some slippery slope to extremism.

The game’s clueless developers made a fatal mistake. They made the game’s main antagonist, Amelia, into an archetype that is widely popular in global meme culture among young people: the goth girl. She’s young, beautiful, vibrant, free, and shockingly conservative. Amelia soon escaped the confines of the game, and from there she became a sensation on the Internet and a voice of hope for millions.

Pathways has since been taken down. Shocker.

The Left melts down… again

Leftists are simply gnashing their teeth and tearing out their hair over Amelia – more from Searchlight Magazine:

The character Amelia is an anti-immigrant protester who encourages her peers to join a group that ‘defends English rights’. With her radical views and distinct dyed-purple hair, she has since become the imaginary girlfriend of the online far-right, with men openly fantasizing about a non-existent, cartoon woman who shares their xenophobic views. […] The obsession with Amelia exists at the intersection of misogyny and xenophobia, with men’s sexual fantasies blurring into their anti-immigrant stances. In one notable video generated by Grok (X’s AI chatbot), Amelia shouts racist slurs, bemoans a lack of free speech in the UK, and claims Britain’s institutions are run by ‘a bunch of qu**rs and n*nces’.

(Video Credit: Doctor Disaster)

That viewpoint is laced with lies, but the last bit hits just a little too close to home for leftist leaders. Free speech… she is a b*tch.

Grok stands for freedom

If you didn’t love Elon Musk’s Grok before, you should love it now. Grok enhanced Amelia and set her free to fight the fascists in a way no one else can.

In a call to stand up and show some spine, Amelia addresses English men, telling them, “It’s your country, and it’s being taken from you,” and to “Get cracking, lads.” The horror. She also asks in one video if all British men with balls who are willing to defend their country died in WWI and WWII.

Naturally, leftists claim that she is inciting racial hatred. What she’s doing is calling for the British to save their country from conquest from within by foreign nationals… specifically, Islamists. Of course, Amelia is charged with Islamophobia as well.

As leftists attack Amelia, they are also doubling down on their hatred for Musk and conservative activist Tommy Robinson.

They claim all of it propagates fascism. Really? Because I thought silencing Brits and forcing them to kneel before Islam was actual fascism.

The British leaders and the Home Office should remember that propaganda cuts both ways. Amelia’s time has come, and she’s a force of freedom to be reckoned with.

