A British pro-migrant association is mobilizing supporters to block deportations of illegal Channel-crossers to France.

The left-wing Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI) has published a detailed guide on social media, urging activists to call and email Air France, the airline tasked with carrying out removals under a new Franco-British agreement.

The guide includes ready-made phone scripts for campaigners, instructing them to tell airline staff:

Deportations are “cruel” and “unjustified.”

None of the migrants has been given a chance to claim asylum in the UK.

Pilots and airlines have the right to refuse to transport deportees.

JCWI even coaches supporters on how to respond if staff push back—telling them to stress that deportation is “violent, abusive and oppressive” and that employees “should not be complicit” in government policy.

The deportation deal, in force since early August, allows the UK to return small-boat migrants to France while accepting some migrants from France who applied online to settle in Britain. So far, implementation has been stalled.

On Tuesday, London’s High Court temporarily blocked the first scheduled return of a 25-year-old Eritrean, ruling that he might face “destitution” in France. Several other migrants are now preparing legal challenges.

This campaign is not unique to Britain. Across Western nations, pro-open borders organizations increasingly use lawfare, legal challenges, court injunctions, and coordinated activism to block deportations and undermine border enforcement.

From France and Germany to the United States and Canada, governments find their immigration policies tied up in lawsuits while activist groups provide migrants with playbooks to resist removal. The result is a pattern: national sovereignty eroded, laws unenforced, and illegal entry effectively rewarded.

