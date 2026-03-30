On March 29, 2026, just after 9:30 PM on Saturday, March 28, a black Suzuki Swift deliberately drove into a group of pedestrians on the busy Friar Gate street in central Derby, seriously injuring seven people. Derbyshire Police confirmed the victims suffered “serious but not life-threatening injuries.” They were treated at the scene before being transported to Royal Derby Hospital and Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham. There were no fatalities.

A 36-year-old Derby resident, originally from India and who has lived in the UK for several years, was arrested just seven minutes later near a bridge heading toward Pride Park. He remains in police custody and is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury through dangerous driving, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, and dangerous driving. His full name has not been released, and he has not yet been formally charged.

Counter-terrorism police are now assisting the investigation. Derbyshire Police say they are “keeping an open mind” as to the motive and do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public. Friar Gate remains closed while officers appeal for dashcam and witness footage.

While the motive in this specific incident remains unconfirmed at this early stage, the method – deliberately ramming innocent pedestrians with a vehicle – has become a disturbingly common tactic in Islamist jihadist attacks worldwide. Jihadist groups have repeatedly endorsed vehicle ramming in their official propaganda as an easy, low-tech way for supporters to kill as many “enemies of Allah” and pretty much always meaning soft targets such as festival goers, as possible.

A Jihadist Tactic Repeatedly Endorsed in Islamic Publications

This isn’t speculation. It comes straight from the terrorists’ own materials.

In 2010, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula’s magazine Inspire (Issue 2) published “The Ultimate Mowing Machine,” urging followers to weaponize trucks by welding blades to the front and driving into crowds to “mow down the enemies of Allah.”

In 2014, ISIS spokesman Abu Muhammad al-Adnani called on supporters: if you cannot find a bomb or gun, “run him over with your car.” He explicitly stated that victims could be civilians: “It is immaterial if the infidel is a combatant or a civilian. They are both enemies.”

In 2016, ISIS’s magazine Rumiyah ran a detailed guide titled “Just Terror Tactics: Vehicle Attacks,” praising the method’s simplicity and lethality for targets like markets, festivals, and parades.

Similar calls have appeared in pro-ISIS publications like Voice of Hind as recently as 2020. Hundreds of such attacks have followed globally, including the 2016 Nice truck attack that killed 86 people.

The Suspect’s Background

The arrested man originates from India, home to the world’s third-largest Muslim population (approximately 200 million people). India has also faced decades of Islamic insurgency in the Muslim-majority region of Jammu and Kashmir.

None of this proves the motive in Derby. However, when a man from that background is involved in a vehicle-ramming incident in the West, the public has every right to note the well-established global pattern of Islamic-inspired vehicle attacks.

This Derby case follows a now-familiar European pattern: a vehicle suddenly accelerates into a crowd, the driver is arrested quickly, counter-terror officers are called in, and the motive, and even the name is left vague for days or weeks.

Britain has seen too many of these incidents. Until authorities openly acknowledge the ideological pattern and the jihadist propaganda that celebrate vehicle ramming, the public remains vulnerable. Political correctness must not override public safety.

RAIR Foundation will continue monitoring this case for updates on charges, motive, and further details. The pattern is clear. The real question is whether Western leaders will address the root causes before the next “mowing machine” attack.

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