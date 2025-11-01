Nearly a decade ago, Tsvi Yehezkeli sounded the alarm — revealing a “quiet jihad” advancing through Western institutions while leaders looked the other way.

In this exclusive interview, Tommy Robinson walks with Tsvi Yehezkeli, an Israeli journalist and counter-terrorism expert who spent years infiltrating militant Islamic networks across Europe and the Middle East.

Speaking fluent Arabic, Yehezkeli posed as a Muslim and penetrated mosques, Brotherhood-linked charities, and political groups in France, Germany, and the UK. What he discovered, he warns, is “a quiet jihad” — a patient, organized campaign to take over Western societies from within.

A veteran of Israeli intelligence and a leading expert in Arab affairs, Yehezkeli has spent decades exposing jihadist movements through his acclaimed documentaries. His findings echo what he told Robinson in this interview: the Muslim Brotherhood is not merely a religious organization but a global ideological network that has mastered both violent and non-violent strategies to achieve Islamic dominance.

“They go to elections,” he explains, “they wear suits and ties, they condemn terror — but behind closed doors they preach conquest.”

During his undercover work, Yehezkeli infiltrated the Luton Islamic Center — a hub tied to Anjem Choudary’s banned extremist group al-Muhajiroun. He discovered its imam, Qadir Bask, promoting Wahhabi-Salafi ideology while simultaneously working with police and government “deradicalization” programs.

“The jihadist was educating your police,” he told Robinson, calling it proof of the West’s dangerous naïvety.

Yehezkeli’s footage shows how jihadists have learned to exploit Western tolerance — presenting themselves as moderates in English while calling for Sharia supremacy in Arabic.

Yehezkeli warns that the “quiet jihad” is more dangerous than terrorism. While bombs draw attention, it is the slow infiltration of courts, schools, charities, and political parties that guarantees eventual dominance.

“They are already laughing at you,” he says. “You are the useful idiots.”

For Yehezkeli, the only defense is a cultural and spiritual revival — a return to Western, and particularly Christian, identity. Without it, he argues, Europe will surrender without a fight.

This interview marks the launch of RAIR’s multi-part presentation of BeZehut Beduya (“Under a False Identity”) — Yehezkeli’s groundbreaking undercover investigation conducted between 2016 and 2017 across Europe and the United States — now translated and subtitled in English for our audience.

Through his own words and hidden-camera footage, Yehezkeli exposes the Muslim Brotherhood’s far-reaching plan to infiltrate, subvert, and ultimately conquer the West.

The First Episode: Muslim Brotherhood in France:

In the next installment of Undercover in Europe, Yehezkeli exposes how Brotherhood operatives have captured mosques, media outlets, and entire neighborhoods in France — with the help of Western funding.

Second Episode: Muslim Brotherhood in Turkey and Germany:

The German immigration service actively helps illegal Muslims to enter and operate in Germany.

Tsvi did two segments on the Muslim Brotherhood’s penetration of the USA. This was now nearly ten years ago. One needs only look around to know how much progress has been made since then.

Tsvi also made a similar video several years earlier on the penetration and subversion of Europe by Islamic organizations and groups:

As Yehezkeli’s investigations make clear, the threat is not looming — it’s here. The question is whether the West will awaken in time to defend its civilization, or continue sleepwalking into surrender.

Stay tuned for RAIR’s continuing coverage of Undercover in Europe and the USA — the series every policymaker, pastor, and parent needs to see before it’s too late.

Share